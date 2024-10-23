Press release: SEQUANA MEDICAL ANNOUNCES ADDITIONAL CONVERTIBLE FINANCING OF UP TO EUR 1.0 MILLION FROM EXISTING INVESTORS

SEQUANA MEDICAL ANNOUNCES ADDITIONAL CONVERTIBLE FINANCING OF UP TO EUR 1.0 MILLION FROM EXISTING INVESTORS

Ghent, Belgium, 23 October 2024 – Sequana Medical NV (Euronext Brussels: SEQUA) (the "Company" or "Sequana Medical"), a pioneer in the treatment of fluid overload in liver disease, heart failure and cancer, announces today that it obtained additional unsecured subordinated convertible bridge loans for a principal amount of EUR 0.5 million, with an additional tranche of EUR 0.5 million on an uncommitted basis (the "Convertible Bridge Loan") from several existing investors.

On 30 September 2024, the Company announced the entering into a convertible bridge loan agreement with certain major shareholders for an aggregate principal amount of up to EUR 6.1 million divided in two tranches. The Company specified at that occasion that additional lenders could accede to the convertible bridge loan agreement and provide additional loans thereunder, subject to certain conditions.

The aforementioned additional EUR 1.0 million Convertible Bridge Loan is structured as an accession to the convertible loan agreement of 30 September 2024. The features announced on 30 September 2024 (including the interest and conversion (price) mechanisms) therefore also apply to the new Convertible Bridge Loan. As a result of the aforementioned accession, the aggregate principal amount under the convertible loan agreement of 30 September 2024 amounts to up to EUR 7.1 million. For more information, reference is made to the Company's press release of 30 September 2024 (which can be accessed here).

About Sequana Medical

Sequana Medical NV is a pioneer in treating fluid overload, a serious and frequent clinical complication in patients with liver disease, heart failure and cancer. This causes major medical issues including increased mortality, repeated hospitalizations, severe pain, difficulty breathing and restricted mobility. Although diuretics are standard of care, they become ineffective, intolerable or exacerbate the problem in many patients. There are limited effective treatment options, resulting in poor clinical outcomes, high costs and a major impact on their quality of life. Sequana Medical is seeking to provide innovative treatment options for this large and growing "diuretic resistant" patient population. alfapump® and DSR® are Sequana Medical's proprietary platforms that work with the body to treat diuretic-resistant fluid overload, delivering major clinical and quality of life benefits for patients and reducing costs for healthcare systems.

The Company's Premarket Approval (PMA) application for the alfapump was submitted to the US FDA in December 2023 and accepted for substantive review in January 2024, having reported positive primary and secondary endpoint data from the North American pivotal POSEIDON study in recurrent or refractory ascites due to liver cirrhosis. US market approval of the alfapump is anticipated before the end of Q1 2025 with US commercial launch planned for H2 2025.

Results of the Company's RED DESERT and SAHARA proof-of-concept studies in heart failure support DSR's mechanism of action as breaking the vicious cycle of cardiorenal syndrome. All three patients from the non-randomized cohort of MOJAVE, a US randomized controlled multi-center Phase 1/2a clinical study, have been successfully treated with DSR, resulting in a dramatic improvement in diuretic response and virtual elimination of loop diuretic requirements. The independent Data Safety Monitoring Board approved the start of the randomized MOJAVE cohort of up to a further 30 patients, which is planned after alfapump US PMA approval. Sequana Medical is listed on the regulated market of Euronext Brussels (Ticker: SEQUA.BR) and headquartered in Ghent, Belgium. For further information, please visit www.sequanamedical.com.

Important Regulatory Disclaimers

The alfapump® system is currently not approved in the United States or Canada. In the United States and Canada, the alfapump system is currently under clinical investigation (POSEIDON Trial) and is being studied in adult patients with refractory or recurrent ascites due to liver cirrhosis. DSR® therapy is still in development and it should be noted that any statements regarding safety and efficacy arise from ongoing pre-clinical and clinical investigations which have yet to be completed. There is no link between DSR therapy and ongoing investigations with the alfapump system in Europe, the United States or Canada. Note: alfapump® and DSR® are registered trademarks.

Note: alfapump® and DSR® are registered trademarks.

Important Information

The information contained in this press release is for general information only and does not purport to be full or complete. This press release does not constitute, or form part of, an offer to sell or issue, or any solicitation of an offer to purchase or subscribe for securities, and any purchase of, subscription for or application for, securities. This press release and the information contained herein are not for publication, distribution or release in, or into, directly or indirectly, the United States of America, Australia, Canada, Japan, South Africa or any other jurisdiction where to do so would be prohibited by applicable law or require registration thereof in, such jurisdiction. Any persons reading this press release should inform themselves of and observe any such restrictions.

This press release is not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States. It does not constitute or form a part of any offer or solicitation to purchase or subscribe for securities in the United States. The securities mentioned herein have not been registered and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933 as amended or under the securities laws of any state or other jurisdiction in the United States and may not be offered, sold or otherwise transferred, directly or indirectly, in or to the United States, except in accordance with an applicable exemption from or through a transaction that is not subject to the registration requirements of the Securities Act and in accordance with the securities laws of the relevant state or other jurisdiction in the United States.

Furthermore, the securities mentioned in this press release have not been registered and will not be registered under any applicable securities law in Australia, Canada, Japan or South Africa and may not (subject to certain exceptions) be offered or sold to or within, or on behalf of a person or for the benefit of a person who is registered, resident or located in, these countries.

The Company has not made and will not to make an offer of its securities to the public in Switzerland except that it may make an offer of securities to professional investors in Switzerland in accordance with and under the exemption of article 36(1)(a) of the Swiss Financial Services Act ("FinSA"). No application has been or will be made to admit the securities of the Company to trading on any trading venue (exchange or multilateral trading facility) in Switzerland. Neither this press release nor any of the other materials relating to the securities of the Company constitute a prospectus or a similar communication as such terms are understood pursuant to articles 35 et seqq. and article 69 of the FinSA.

This communication is not a prospectus for the purposes of Regulation 2017/1129 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 14 June 2017 on the prospectus to be published when securities are offered to the public or admitted to trading on a regulated market, and repealing Directive 2003/71/EC, as amended, Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 and the delegated acts, implementing acts and technical standards thereunder as such legislation forms part of retained EU law as defined in the EU (Withdrawal) Act 2018, or the FinSa. This communication cannot be used as basis for any investment agreement or decision. Acquiring investments to which this press release relates may expose an investor to a significant risk of losing the entire amount invested. Persons considering making such investments should consult an authorised person specialising in advising on such investments. This press release does not constitute a recommendation concerning the securities referred to herein.

No announcement or information regarding an offering, listing or securities of the Company may be disseminated to the public in jurisdictions where a prior registration or approval is required for such purpose. No steps have been taken, or will be taken, for an offering or listing of securities of the Company in any jurisdiction where such steps would be required. The issue, exercise, or sale of, and the subscription for or purchase of, securities of the Company are subject to special legal or statutory restrictions in certain jurisdictions. The Company is not liable if the aforementioned restrictions are not complied with by any person.

Any investment decision in connection with securities of the Company must be made on the basis of all publicly available information relating to the Company and its shares.

Forward-looking statements

This press release may contain predictions, estimates or other information that might be considered forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance. These forward-looking statements represent the current judgment of Sequana Medical on what the future holds, and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Sequana Medical expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to release any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements in this press release, except if specifically required to do so by law or regulation. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which reflect the opinions of Sequana Medical only as of the date of this press release.

