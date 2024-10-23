NOT INTENDED FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN THE UNITED STATES. NOT INTENDED FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, TO ANY PERSON IN ANY JURISDICTION WHERE RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION TO SUCH PERSON IS RESTRICTED BY ANY LAW OR REGULATION APPLICABLE IN SUCH JURISDICTION.

Company Announcement 15/2024 (23.10.2024)

European Energy A/S: Expiration of Tender Offer in respect of Existing Bonds (2021/2025) and Existing Bonds (2022/2026)

Reference is made to European Energy A/S’ (the “Company”) company announcement no. 13/2024 of 21 October 2024, according to which the Company, in conjunction with an intended issue of new EUR denominated senior unsecured green bonds due 2027 with an expected issue size of minimum EUR 300,000,000 (the “New Green Bonds”), is offering holders of the Company’s outstanding senior unsecured green bonds due 2025 with ISIN DK0030494505 (the “Existing Bonds (2021/2025)”) and outstanding senior unsecured green bonds due 2026 with ISIN DK0030511613 (the “Existing Bonds (2022/2026)”) to tender any and all of their Existing Bonds (2021/2025) and Existing Bonds (2022/2026) for purchase by the Company as further described in the tender information document dated 21 October 2024 (the “Tender Information Document”) subject to the terms and conditions set forth in the Tender Information Document (the “Tender Offer”).

In accordance with the Tender Information Document, the Company hereby announces that the Tender Offer will expire today, 23 October 2024, upon book close of the book building process for the New Green Bonds, unless the Tender Offer is extended, re-opened, withdrawn or terminated at the sole and absolute discretion of the Company. The settlement of the Tender Offer is expected to occur on 4 November 2024. The Tender Offer remains conditional upon satisfaction (or waiver) of the New Financing Conditions (as defined in the Tender Information Document) and is subject to the terms and conditions described in the Tender Information Document.

Joint Bookrunners and Dealer Managers

Danske Bank A/S; email: liabilitymanagement@danskebank.dk

DNB Markets, a part of DNB Bank ASA, Sweden Branch; email: bond.syndicate@dnb.no

Nordea Bank Abp; email: nordealiabilitymanagement@nordea.com

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ); email: liabilitymanagementdcm@seb.se

For further information, please contact the Company:

E-mail: investor.relations@europeanenergy.dk

https://europeanenergy.com/en/investor

This company announcement has been made in accordance with Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 on market abuse (the "Market Abuse Regulation") and contains information that prior to its disclosure may have constituted inside information under the Market Abuse Regulation.