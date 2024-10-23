AI in Wound Care Market Industry Research Report 2024-2035 Featuring Key Players - eKare, healthy.io, Kronikare, Intellicure, Perceptive Solutions, Spectral AI, Swift Medical, Wound Pros Among Others

Dublin, Oct. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "AI in Wound Care Market Industry Trends and Global Forecasts to 2035: Distribution by Type of Wound, Type of Acute Wound, Type of Chronic Wound, Type of AI Technology, End User and Key Geographical Regions" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The AI in wound care market is estimated to be USD 0.6 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 16.4 billion in 2035. The market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 35%, during the forecast period 2024-2035.
AI in wound care is an integration of artificial intelligence solutions in the wound care domain allowing technology to comprehend problem-solving capabilities and human intelligence, accelerating the diagnosis, assessment, monitoring, and the treatment of wounds. In the US, over 10 million people suffer from chronic and nonhealing wounds, taking in account of 2.5% of the entire population of US.
It is estimated that by 2060, the elderly population of the United States would exceed 77 million, contributing to the increased cases of chronic wounds. The US Medicare Beneficiaries have been spending $95 million annually for the treatment of chronic wounds, specifically surgical wounds and diabetic ulcers. The growing financial burden on Medicare, which resulted in reduction of funding for healthcare providers and services, had led patients to compromise with the quality of wound care accompanied by slower healing and inappropriate diagnosis.
Despite advances in wound care, there are still unmet needs, including faster healing, improved scar appearance, and accurate diagnosis and evaluation of wounds. These challenges have contributed to the growing financial burden on the wound care industry, which has resulted in reduced funding for healthcare providers and services. This has led to concerns about limited access to care, longer wait times, and potentially lower quality of care.
To address these challenges, artificial intelligence in wound care is exploring innovative solutions to overcome the limitations of conventional treatment approaches. Machine and deep learning technologies have emerged as promising options in this field. Experts believe that integrating AI with wound care has significant revenue generation potential due to the rising incidence of chronic diseases, AI's ability to enhance digital wound care expertise, and the development of advanced technologies.
With increasing investment activity in this domain, the AI in wound care market is likely to be driven by these developments in the near future.
Leading Market Companies in AI in Wound Care Markets Include
- eKare
- healthy.io
- Kronikare
- Intellicure
- Perceptive Solutions
- Spectral AI
- Swift Medical
- The Wound Pros
- Tissue Analytics
- Wound Vision
Key Market Segments
Type of Wound
- Acute Wound
- Chronic Wound
Type of Acute Wound
- Burns
- Surgical Site Infections
- Other Acute Wounds
Route of Chronic Wound
- Diabetic Ulcers
- Pressure Ulcers
- Venous Ulcers
- Other Chronic Wounds
Type of Technology
- Deep Learning
- Machine Learning
- Other Technologies
Type of End Users
- Clinical Trials and Research Centers
- Home Health Agencies
- Hospitals
- Other Facilities
Key Geographical Regions
- North America
- Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Latin America
- Middle East and North Africa
Key Topics Covered:
1. PREFACE
1.1 Introduction
1.2. Market Share Insights
1.3. Key Market Insights
1.4. Report Coverage
1.5. Key Questions Answered
1.6. Chapter Outlines
2. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
2.1. Chapter Overview
2.2. Research Assumptions
2.3. Project Methodology
2.4. Forecast Methodology
2.5. Robust Quality Control
2.6. Key Market Segmentations
2.7. Key Considerations
3. ECONOMIC AND OTHER PROJECT SPECIFIC CONSIDERATIONS
3.1. Chapter Overview
3.2. Market Dynamics
4. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
5. INTRODUCTION
5.1. Chapter Overview
5.2. Artificial Intelligence in Wound Care
5.3. Types of Wounds
5.4. Types of AI in Wound Care Solutions
5.5. Need of AI in Wound Care Solutions
5.6. Applications of AI in Wound Care
5.7. Advantages and Disadvantages of AI in Wound Care
5.8. Recent Developments in Wound Care
5.9. Future Perspectives
6. AI-POWERED WOUND CARE SOLUTION PROVIDERS: MARKET LANDSCAPE
6.1 Chapter Overview
6.2. AI-powered Wound Care Solution Providers: Overall Market Landscape
6.3. AI in Wound Care: Overall Market Landscape
7. COMPANY PROFILES
7.1. Chapter Overview
7.2. Detailed Company Profiles of Prominent AI in Wound Care Solution Providers
7.2.1. eKare
7.2.1.1. Company Overview
7.2.1.2. AI-powered Wound Care Solutions Portfolio
7.2.1.3. Recent Developments and Future Outlook
7.2.2. Healthy.io
7.2.3. Intellicure
7.2.4. Kronikare
7.2.5. Perceptive Solutions
7.2.6. Spectral AI
7.2.7. Swift Medical
7.2.8. The Wound Pros
7.2.9. Tissue Analytics
7.2.10. Wound Vision
8. PARTNERSHIPS AND COLLABORATIONS
8.1. Partnership Models
8.2. AI in Wound Care: Partnerships and Collaborations
9. FUNDING AND INVESTMENTS
9.1. Chapter Overview
9.2. Funding Models
9.3. AI in Wound Care: Funding and Investments
10. MARKET IMPACT ANALYSIS: DRIVERS, RESTRAINTS, OPPORTUNITIES AND CHALLENGES
10.1. Chapter Overview
10.2. Market Drivers
10.3. Market Restraints
10.4. Market Opportunities
10.5. Market Challenges
10.6. Conclusion
11. GLOBAL AI IN WOUND CARE MARKET
11.1. Chapter Overview
11.2. Key Assumptions and Methodology
11.3. Global AI in Wound Care Market, Historical Trends (2019-2023) and Forecasted Estimates (2024-2035) (USD Billion)
11.4. Key Market Segmentations
12. AI IN WOUND CARE MARKET, BY TYPE OF WOUND
12.1. Chapter Overview
12.2. Key Assumptions and Methodology
12.3. AI in Wound Care: Distribution by Type of Wound, 2019, 2024 and 2035
12.4. Data Triangulation and Validation
13. AI IN ACUTE WOUND CARE MARKET, BY TYPE OF ACUTE WOUND
13.1. Chapter Overview
13.2. Assumptions and Methodology
13.3. AI in Acute Wound Care Market: Distribution by Type of Acute Wound, 2019, 2024 and 2035
13.4. Data Triangulation and Validation
14. AI IN CHRONIC WOUND CARE MARKET, BY TYPE OF CHRONIC WOUND
14.1. Chapter Overview
14.2. Assumptions and Methodology
14.3. AI in Chronic Wound Care Market: Distribution by Type of Chronic Wound, 2019, 2024 and 2035
14.4. Data Triangulation and Validation
15. AI IN WOUND CARE MARKET, BY TYPE OF AI TECHNOLOGY
15.1. Chapter Overview
15.2. Assumptions and Methodology
15.3. AI in Wound Care Market: Distribution by Type of AI Technology, 2019, 2024 and 2035
15.4. Data Triangulation and Validation
16. AI IN WOUND CARE MARKET, BY END-USER
16.1. Chapter Overview
16.2. Assumptions and Methodology
16.3. AI in Wound Care Market: Distribution by End-user, 2019, 2024 and 2035
16.4. Data Triangulation and Validation
17. AI IN WOUND CARE MARKET, BY KEY GEOGRAPHICAL REGIONS
17.1. Chapter Overview
17.2. Assumptions and Methodology
17.3. AI in Wound Care Market: Distribution by Key Geographical Regions, 2019, 2024 and 2035
17.4. Data Triangulation and Validation
18. CONCLUSION
19. APPENDIX 1: TABULATED DATA
20. APPENDIX 2: LIST OF COMPANIES AND ORGANIZATION
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/xm2ubx
