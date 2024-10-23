3D Bioprinting Market Industry Trends and Global Forecasts, 2019, 2024 and 2035: Advancements in Biomaterials and AI Integration, & Partnerships and Collaborations Propel the $4 Billion Market

Dublin, Oct. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "3D Bioprinting Market Industry Trends and Global Forecasts to 2035: Distribution by Type of Component, Type of Consumable, Type of Technology, Type of Material Used, Application Area, End User, Geographical Regions and Key Players" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The 3D Bioprinting Market is valued at USD 4 billion in 2024 growing at a CAGR of 17.2% during the forecast period 2024-2035.
3D bioprinting is the process of combining living cells, growth factors, bioinks and biomaterials using 3D printing techniques to develop three-dimensional functional biological structures that closely mimic natural tissues.
This report offers a comprehensive overview of the 3D bioprinting industry, highlighting key technologies, historical milestones, and potential future trends. It explores the advantages and various application areas of 3D bioprinting, while discussing factors influencing market growth, including key drivers, restraints, emerging opportunities, and challenges.
The report provides a detailed market forecast, estimating the current market size and projecting future opportunities within the 3D bioprinting sector through 2035. This forecast is based on adoption trends and primary data validation. It also assesses the distribution of current and forecasted opportunities in the industry from 2024 to 2035.
It is worth noting that 103,223 individuals are currently waiting for compatible organs in the US, alone. Moreover, close to 20 deaths per day are caused due to the unavailability of compatible organs. Nevertheless, 3D bioprinting technology has the potential to address the increasing organ demand and revolutionize various application areas like tissue engineering, regenerative medicine, drug testing and personalized medicine.
Presently, in the realm of conventional 2D bioprinting approaches, there are several challenges that are faced by researchers and scientists; notably, some of the significant challenges encountered are achieving high-resolution printing to accurately recreate intricate biological structures, slow printing speed, poor surface quality, real-time monitoring of the printing processes and maintenance of cell viability. These challenges have further contributed to the intricacy of the 2D bioprinting processes and have necessitated the need for advanced printing technologies, such as 3D bioprinting to augment various treatment approaches.
Additionally, the report features detailed profiles of key companies involved in 3D bioprinting, including information on their establishment, headquarters, employee size, leadership team, financial data, product portfolios, and recent developments. An in-depth examination of the 3D bioprinting value chain is provided, covering stages such as facility setup, raw material sourcing, R&D, design, bioprinting, post-processing, quality control, and applications. This analysis highlights areas for potential improvement in industry operations.
3D bioprinting actively explores avenues that enable researchers and scientists to overcome existing challenges in the 2D bioprinting domain by providing a solution for organ shortages and enabling the development of organs and tissues, which are patient-specific and derived from patient's own stem cells, thereby reducing the risk of rejection.
Additionally, 3D bioprinting helps in the development of viable complex structures and tissues that are difficult to produce using traditional methods. 3D bioprinting has the potential to transform healthcare by offering personalized treatments, accelerating drug development, and advancing regenerative medicine. Such developments and advancements, further supported by the increasing investment activity in this domain are likely to drive the 3D bioprinting market growth over the forecast period.
Lastly, the report explores strategies shaping the 3D bioprinting industry, including the integration of personalized medicine, AI, digitization, and innovations in biomaterials. It also discusses the influence of partnerships, collaborations, social media strategies, and evolving regulatory frameworks on the industry's development.
Megatrends in the 3D Bioprinting Market
- Adoption of 3D Bioprinting Technologies
- Personalized Medicine with Artificial Intelligence
- Digitization and E-commerce
- Innovation in Biomaterials and Cell Research
- Inclusion of Innovative Bioprinting Solutions
- Remarkable Partnerships and Collaborations
- Promoting Brands on Social Media
- The Evolving Regulatory Guidelines
Leading Market Companies in the 3D Bioprinting Industry are
- Advanced Solutions Life Sciences
- Allevi
- Aspect Biosystems
- Cellink
- CollPlant Biotechnologies
- Cyfuse Biomedical K.K.
- Foldink
- Formlabs
- Inventia Life Science
- it3d Group
- Medprin Biotech
- Organovo
- Pandorum Technologies
- Precise Bio
- Regemat 3D
- REGENHU
- Rokit Healthcare
- Stratasys
- Vivax Bio
Key Topics Covered:
1. BACKGROUND
1.1. Context
1.2. Project Objectives
2. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3. MARKET DYNAMICS
4. ECONOMIC AND OTHER PROJECT SPECIFIC CONSIDERATIONS
5. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
6. INTRODUCTION
6.1. Overview of 3D Bioprinting
6.2. Key Bioprinting Technologies
6.3. Historical Milestones in 3D Bioprinting
6.4. Overview of 3D Bioprinting Process
6.5. Advantages of 3D Bioprinting
6.6. Application Areas of 3D Bioprinting
6.7. Future Perspectives
7. MARKET IMPACT ANALYSIS: DRIVERS, RESTRAINTS, OPPORTUNITIES AND CHALLENGES
7.1. Market Drivers
7.2. Market Restraints
7.3. Market Opportunities
7.4. Market Challenges
8. GLOBAL 3D BIOPRINTING MARKET
8.1. Key Assumptions and Methodology
8.2. Global 3D Bioprinting Market, till 2035
8.3. Key Market Segmentations
9. 3D BIOPRINTING MARKET, BY TYPE OF COMPONENT
9.1. Key Assumptions and Methodology
9.2. 3D Bioprinting Market: Distribution by Type of Component, 2019, 2024 and 2035
9.3. Data Triangulation and Validation
10. 3D BIOPRINTING CONSUMABLES MARKET, BY TYPE OF CONSUMABLE
10.1. Key Assumptions and Methodology
10.2. 3D Bioprinting Consumables Market: Distribution by Type of Consumable, 2019, 2024 and 2035
10.3. Data Triangulation and Validation
11. 3D BIOPRINTING BIOPRINTERS MARKET, BY TYPE OF TECHNOLOGY
11.1. Key Assumptions and Methodology
11.2. 3D Bioprinting Bioprinters Market: Distribution by Type of Technology, 2019, 2024 and 2035
11.3. Data Triangulation and Validation
12. 3D BIOPRINTING MARKET, BY TYPE OF MATERIAL USED
12.1. Key Assumptions and Methodology
12.2. 3D Bioprinting Market: Distribution by Type of Material Used, 2019, 2024 and 2035
12.3. Data Triangulation and Validation
13. 3D BIOPRINTING MARKET, BY APPLICATION AREA
13.1. Key Assumptions and Methodology
13.2. 3D Bioprinting Market: Distribution by Application Area, 2019, 2024 and 2035
13.3. Data Triangulation and
14. 3D BIOPRINTING MARKET, BY END-USER
14.1. Key Assumptions and Methodology
14.2. 3D Bioprinting Market: Distribution by End-user, 2019, 2024 and 2035
14.3. Data Triangulation and Validation
15. 3D BIOPRINTING MARKET, BY GEOGRAPHICAL REGIONS
15.1. Key Assumptions and Methodology
15.2. 3D Bioprinting Market: Distribution by Geographical Regions, 2019, 2024 and 2035
16. 3D BIOPRINTING MARKET, BY KEY PLAYERS
16.1. 3D Systems
16.2. Cellink
16.3. CollPlant Biotechnologies
16.4. Organovo
16.5. Rokit Healthcare
16.6. Stratasys
16.7. UPM Biomedicals
17. MARKET LANDSCAPE: 3D BIOPRINTING SOLUTION PROVIDERS
17.1 Chapter Overview
17.2. 3D Bioprinting Solution Providers: Developer Landscape
17.3. Leading 3D Bioprinting Solution Providers: Market Landscape
18. COMPANY PROFILES: LEADING 3D BIOPRINTING SOLUTION PROVIDERS IN NORTH AMERICA
18.1. Chapter Overview
18.2. Leading 3D Bioprinting Solution Providers in North America
18.2.1. Advanced Solutions Life Sciences
18.2.2. Allevi
18.2.3. Aspect Biosystems
18.2.4. Formlabs
18.2.5. Organovo
18.2.6. Stratasys
18.3. Other Leading 3D Bioprinting Solution Providers Headquartered in North America
18.3.1. Foldink
18.3.2. Precise Bio
18.3.3. Vivax Bio
19. LEADING 3D BIOPRINTING SOLUTION PROVIDERS IN EUROPE
19.1. Chapter Overview
19.2. Leading 3D Bioprinting Solution Providers in Europe
19.2.1. CELLINK
19.2.2. Regemat 3D
19.3. Other Leading 3D Bioprinting Solution Providers Headquartered in Europe
19.3.1. IT3D
19.3.2. Medprin Biotech
19.3.3. REGENHU
20. LEADING 3D BIOPRINTING SOLUTION PROVIDERS IN ASIA-PACIFIC AND REST OF THE WORLD
20.1. Chapter Overview
20.2. Leading 3D Bioprinting Solution Providers in Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World
20.2.1. CollPlant Biotechnologies
20.2.2. Pandora Technologies
20.3. Other Leading 3D Bioprinting Solution Providers Headquartered in Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World
20.3.1. Cyfuse Biomedical
20.3.2. Inventia Life Science
20.3.3. Rokit Healthcare
21. WHITE SPACE ANALYSIS: 3D BIOPRINTING MARKET
21.1. Chapter Overview and Methodology
21.2. White Spaces
22. VALUE CHAIN ANALYSIS: 3D BIOPRINTING MARKET
22.1. Brief Overview on 3D Bioprinting Process and Stakeholders Involved
22.2. Schematic Representation of 3D Bioprinting from Design to Large Scale Production
