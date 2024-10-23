Breakdown of debtors, Realkredit Danmark A/S

23 October 2024

Company Announcement No 77/2024

Pursuant to §24 of the Capital Markets Act, Realkredit Danmark A/S hereby publishes breakdown of debtors as of Friday 18 October 2024. Please find the data in the attached file.

The information will also be available on www.rd.dk.


Any additional questions should be addressed to Hella Gebhardt Rønnebæk, Chief Analyst, phone +45 4513 2068.

Attachments

Nr. 77_Debitormassens sammensaetning_UK Bilag til selskabsmeddelelse nr. 77-2024