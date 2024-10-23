Global Gift Card and Incentive Card Market Intelligence 2024-2028: Innovations, Strategic Partnerships and International Investments Drive Industry Expansion

Dublin, Oct. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Gift Card and Incentive Card Market Intelligence and Future Growth Dynamics (Databook) - Q2 2024 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global gift card industry is poised to witness substantial growth with projections estimating a reach of US$555.8 billion in 2024. This growth trajectory represents a 7.9% annual increase, highlighting the robust dynamism and expansion within the sector. Furthermore, the industry is expected to maintain a healthy compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.6% from 2024 to 2028, indicating a sustained upward momentum.
Innovations and Product Launches Broaden Market Horizons
Recent years have seen a plethora of product launches and innovations, particularly in digital gift card solutions, that cater to the evolving needs of consumers and corporate clients alike. Strategic ventures and international expansions have been pivotal, facilitating growth across varied retail segments. For instance, the partnership between major brands and gift card providers has led to significant enhancements in the consumer experience and an uptick in gift card revenues. The sector has also seen a trend towards personalization and convenience, with features that expedite transaction processes and offer customizability to consumers.
Strategic Alliances Position Market Players for Success
Strategic partnerships have been key in fostering significant growth within the gift card industry. Collaborations between retailers and gift card platforms have resulted in the expansion of product ranges and distribution networks. These partnerships aim to meet consumer demand and achieve scale in both domestic and international markets, enabling stakeholders to leverage market opportunities effectively.
Regulatory Landscape Influences Market Dynamics
The regulatory environment continues to shape the gift card industry, with varied implications across different regions. Regulatory initiatives aim to protect consumer interests, such as mandating minimum expiry periods for gift cards and enhancing disclosure requirements. As a result, businesses are required to adapt to new compliance requirements, while leveraging opportunities for community engagement and supporting local economies through targeted government initiatives.
Market Outlook and Future Directions
With the steadfast growth and the convergence of retail, technology, and financial services within the gift card market, the industry remains a significant contributor to consumer spending and economic development. This growth is accompanied by an anticipated increase in investments from key market participants, who are likely to pursue strategic alliances to further enhance their market presence and capture growth opportunities. The collective insights from industry developments, consumer buying patterns, and comprehensive market analysis underline the increasing centrality of the gift card and incentive card markets to the global retail landscape, poised for further growth and innovation in the years to come.
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|5628
|Forecast Period
|2024 - 2028
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024
|$555.8 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028
|$716.9 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|6.6%
|Regions Covered
|Global
This title is a bundled offering, comprising 1 global, 5 regional and 20 country reports
- Global Report - Global Gift Card and Incentive Card Market Intelligence (Databook)
- Regional Report 1 - North America Gift Card and Incentive Card Market Intelligence (Databook)
- Regional Report 2 - Europe Gift Card and Incentive Card Market Intelligence (Databook)
- Regional Report 3 - Latin America Gift Card and Incentive Card Market Intelligence (Databook)
- Regional Report 4 - Middle East & Africa Gift Card and Incentive Card Market Intelligence (Databook)
- Regional Report 5 - Asia Pacific Gift Card and Incentive Card Market Intelligence (Databook)
- Country Report 1 - Argentina Gift Card and Incentive Card Market Intelligence (Databook)
- Country Report 2 - Australia Gift Card and Incentive Card Market Intelligence (Databook)
- Country Report 3 - Brazil Gift Card and Incentive Card Market Intelligence (Databook)
- Country Report 4 - Canada Gift Card and Incentive Card Market Intelligence (Databook)
- Country Report 5 - China Gift Card and Incentive Card Market Intelligence (Databook)
- Country Report 6 - France Gift Card and Incentive Card Market Intelligence (Databook)
- Country Report 7 - Germany Gift Card and Incentive Card Market Intelligence (Databook)
- Country Report 8 - India Gift Card and Incentive Card Market Intelligence (Databook)
- Country Report 9 - Indonesia Gift Card and Incentive Card Market Intelligence (Databook)
- Country Report 10 - Italy Gift Card and Incentive Card Market Intelligence (Databook)
- Country Report 11 - Kenya Gift Card and Incentive Card Market Intelligence (Databook)
- Country Report 12 - Mexico Gift Card and Incentive Card Market Intelligence (Databook)
- Country Report 13 - Nigeria Gift Card and Incentive Card Market Intelligence (Databook)
- Country Report 14 - Philippines Gift Card and Incentive Card Market Intelligence (Databook)
- Country Report 15 - Russia Gift Card and Incentive Card Market Intelligence (Databook)
- Country Report 16 - South Africa Gift Card and Incentive Card Market Intelligence (Databook)
- Country Report 17 - Thailand Gift Card and Incentive Card Market Intelligence (Databook)
- Country Report 18 - United Arab Emirates Gift Card and Incentive Card Market Intelligence (Databook)
- Country Report 19 - United Kingdom Gift Card and Incentive Card Market Intelligence (Databook)
- Country Report 20 - United States Gift Card and Incentive Card Market Intelligence (Databook)
Scope for Each Report
Total Spend on Gifts
- By Consumer Segment (Retail and Corporate)
- By Product Categories (13 Segments)
- By Retail Sectors (7 Segments)
Gift Card Market Size by KPIs across Consumer Segments
- Gross Load Value
- Transaction Value
- Unused Value
- Average Value Per Transaction
- Transaction Volume
- Average Value of Card Purchased
- Number of Cards
Gift Card Market Size by Consumer Segment
- Retail Consumer
- Corporate Consumer (Small Scale, Mid-Tier, Large Enterprise)
Digital Gift Card Market Size
- By Retail Consumer
- By Retail Purchase Occasion
- By Corporate Consumer
- By Corporate Purchase Occasion
- By Company Size
Gift Card Market Size by Retail Consumer
- By Functional Attribute
- By Occasion
- Festivals & Special Celebration Days
- Milestone Celebration
- Self-Use
- Other
- Value by Purchase Channel
Gift Card Spend by Consumer Behavior and Demographics
- Consumer Purchase Behaviour
- Gift Card Buyer by Age Group
- Gift Card Buyer by Income Level
- Gift Card Buyer by Gender
Gift Card Market Size by Corporate Consumer
- By Functional Attribute
- By Occasion
- Employee Incentive
- Sales Incentive
- Consumer Incentive
- By Scale of Business
Gift Spend by Product Categories (Split by Retail and Corporate Consumers)
- Food & Beverage
- Health, Wellness & Beauty
- Apparel, Footwear & Accessories
- Books & Media Products
- Consumer Electronics
- Restaurants & Bars
- Toys, Kids, and Babies
- Jewelry
- Sporting Goods
- Home & Kitchen Accessories & Appliances
- Travel
- Entertainment & Gaming
- Other
Gift Card Spend by Retail Sector (Split by Retail and Corporate Consumers)
- Ecommerce & Department Stores
- Restaurants & Bars
- Supermarket, Hypermarket, Convenience Store
- Entertainment & Gaming
- Specialty Stores
- Health & Wellness
- Travel
Gift Card Spend by Distribution Channel (Split by Retail and Corporate Consumers)
- Gift Card Online Sales
- Gift Card Offline Sales
- 1st Party Sales
- 3rd Party Sales
- Sales Uplift
