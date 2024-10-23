Middle East and Africa Gift Card and Incentive Card Intelligence 2024: A $17.6 Billion Market by 2028 - Focus on Retail and Corporate Segments, 13 Product Categories, and 7 Retail Sectors

Dublin, Oct. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Middle East and Africa Gift Card and Incentive Card Market Intelligence and Future Growth Dynamics (Databook) - Q2 2024 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The gift card industry in the region is expected to grow by 10.7% on annual basis to reach US$12.4 billion in 2024. The gift card industry in Africa and Middle East will continue to grow over the forecast period and is expected to record a CAGR of 9.1% during 2024-2028. Gift card market in the country will increase from US$11.2 billion in 2023 to reach US$17.6 billion by 2028.



The African gift card sector is evolving rapidly with significant innovations, strategic partnerships, and regulatory changes. Key developments include Shoprite's grocery gift card program to boost vaccination, Pick n Pay's reloadable gift cards, and strategic alliances like SureGifts with Eat'N'Go and YouGotaGift with Carrefour. Additionally, regulatory updates in South Africa mandate longer expiry periods and improved transparency for gift cards, while international expansions, such as Card Factory's acquisition of SA Greetings, highlight the sector's growth and increasing competition.



The gift card sector in the Middle East is rapidly evolving, driven by innovative product launches, strategic partnerships, and a surge in digital adoption. Key developments include major giveaway campaigns, the expansion of digital gift card offerings, and significant collaborations like those between YouGotaGift and Carrefour. As consumer interest grows, regulatory changes are likely to emerge, focusing on consumer protection and fintech integration to ensure a secure and seamless experience for users.



Product Launches and Innovations



The Galleria Al Maryah Island Gift Card Giveaway: To celebrate its 10th anniversary, The Galleria in Abu Dhabi launched a gift card giveaway campaign worth Dh1 million. Shoppers could enter a prize draw by spending Dh500 or more, with 100 winners receiving Dh10,000 worth of gift cards. This initiative not only incentivized shopping but also aimed to increase foot traffic in the mall.



YouGotaGift, a leading digital gift card provider, has expanded its product lineup with new gift cards for brands like The Blue Salon and Kunooz. Additionally, during the Diwali celebrations, they launched Kalyan Jewellers gift cards, catering to the large Indian expatriate community in the UAE. These launches reflect the growing demand for diverse gift card options among consumers.



Recharge.com Expansion: The Dutch fintech company Recharge.com has expanded its services in Saudi Arabia and the UAE, offering digital gift cards for popular brands such as Netflix and Spotify. This move aligns with the increasing trend of digital gift card adoption in the region, particularly among younger consumers.



Shoprite Introduces Grocery Gift Card Program to Boost Vaccination Rates - In November 2023, the South African Department of Health announced a grocery gift card program in partnership with Shoprite to encourage the elderly to get vaccinated. The R26 million pilot scheme aims to benefit 260,000 consumers over the age of 60 by providing them with R100 grocery gift cards redeemable at Shoprite, Checkers, and U-Save stores.



Pick n Pay Introduces Reloadable Gift Cards - Pick n Pay launched reloadable gift cards in May 2024, providing customers with a convenient way to give and receive gifts. The cards can be loaded with any amount between R50 and R2000 and can be used at any Pick n Pay store.



Strategic Partnerships



YouGotaGift and Carrefour Partnership - In January 2024, YouGotaGift, a leading digital gift card marketplace, announced a strategic collaboration with Carrefour in the UAE. This partnership allows YouGotaGift to widen the distribution of its multi-brand gift cards through Carrefour's retail channels, catering to the growing demand for gift cards among consumers in the Emirates.



SureGifts and Eat'N'Go Partnership - In Q4 2023, SureGifts, a leading gift card platform in Nigeria, entered into a strategic partnership with Eat'N'Go, the master franchise for Domino's Pizza, Cold Stone Creamery, and Pinkberry in Nigeria. This collaboration led to the launch of gift cards for these brands, available in various denominations starting from N5,000. This partnership aims to tap into the growing demand for gift cards in the Nigerian market, targeting both individual consumers and corporate clients.



Mergers and Acquisitions



Card Factory Acquires SA Greetings Corporation - In a significant move to expand its international presence, Card Factory, a high street gift card retailer, acquired the South African business SA Greetings Corporation (Pty) Ltd for £2.5 million. This acquisition, completed recently, includes the entire issued share capital of SA Greetings, which operates as a wholesaler of greeting cards and gift packaging. The acquisition is aimed at enhancing Card Factory's growth strategy by leveraging SA Greetings' established wholesale accounts and operational capabilities in South Africa.



Regulatory Changes



Consumer Protection Initiatives: As the popularity of gift cards rises, there may be a push from governments and regulatory authorities to implement policies aimed at safeguarding consumers against issues such as expiration dates, fees, and fraud. This could lead to the development of standardized regulations governing the issuance and management of gift cards.



Fintech Regulations: With the thriving fintech sector in the region, regulatory bodies may introduce policies that facilitate the integration of gift cards within broader digital payment ecosystems. This could include guidelines on how gift cards can be used in conjunction with mobile wallets and other digital payment platforms.



South Africa Introduces New Regulations for Gift Card Expiry Dates - In July 2024, the South African government implemented new regulations regarding the expiry dates of gift cards. Under the updated rules, gift cards issued in South Africa must have a minimum expiry period of 3 years from the date of issuance or last reload.



This title is a bundled offering, comprising 1 regional and 8 country reports:

Regional Report - Africa and Middle East Gift Card and Incentive Card Market Intelligence (Databook)

Country Report 1 - Egypt Gift Card and Incentive Card Market Intelligence (Databook)

Country Report 2 - Israel Gift Card and Incentive Card Market Intelligence (Databook)

Country Report 3 - Nigeria Gift Card and Incentive Card Market Intelligence (Databook)

Country Report 4 - South Africa Gift Card and Incentive Card Market Intelligence (Databook)

Country Report 5 - Kenya Gift Card and Incentive Card Market Intelligence (Databook)

Country Report 6 - Saudi Arabia Gift Card and Incentive Card Market Intelligence (Databook)

Country Report 7 - Turkey Gift Card and Incentive Card Market Intelligence (Databook)

Country Report 8 - United Arab Emirates Gift Card and Incentive Card Market Intelligence (Databook)

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 2412 Forecast Period 2024 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $12.4 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $17.6 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 9.1% Regions Covered Africa, Middle East

Scope for Each Report

Closed Loop Gift Card Market Share by Key Retailers

Shufersal Ltd

Super-Pharm (Israel) Ltd

Rami Levi Shivuk Hashikma

Yeynot Bitan Ltd

Hamashbir 365 Holdings Ltd

Dor Alon Israel Ltd

Inter Ikea Systems BV

Shoprite Holdings Ltd

Pick 'n' Pay Stores Ltd

Internationale Spar Centrale BV

Wal-Mart Stores Inc

Woolworths Holdings Ltd (South Africa)

BIM Birlesik Magazacilik AS

Migros Tic AS

LC Waikiki Magazacilik Hizemetleri Tic AS

Koc Holding AS

Teknosa Ic ve Dis Ticaret AS

Carrefour SA

A101 Yeni Magazacilik AS

Yildiz Holding AS

Consumer Co-operative Union (CCU)

Landmark Group

Emke Group

Damas International Ltd

T Choithram & Sons

Sharaf DG LLC

Savola Group

Saudi Co For Hardware (SACO)

Jarir Marketing Co

United Electronics Co

Inditex, Industria de Diseno Textil SA

Total Spend on Gifts

By Consumer Segment (Retail and Corporate)

By Product Categories (13 Segments)

By Retail Sectors (7 Segments)

Gift Card Market Size by KPIs across Consumer Segments

Gross Load Value

Transaction Value

Unused Value

Average Value Per Transaction

Transaction Volume

Average Value of Card Purchased

Number of Cards

Gift Card Market Size by Consumer Segment

Retail Consumer

Corporate Consumer (Small Scale, Mid-Tier, Large Enterprise)

Digital Gift Card Market Size

By Retail Consumer

By Retail Purchase Occasion

By Corporate Consumer

By Corporate Purchase Occasion

By Company Size

Gift Card Market Size by Retail Consumer

By Functional Attribute

By Occasion

Festivals & Special Celebration Days

Milestone Celebration

Self-Use

Other

Value by Purchase Channel

Gift Card Spend by Consumer Behavior and Demographics

Consumer Purchase Behaviour

Gift Card Buyer by Age Group

Gift Card Buyer by Income Level

Gift Card Buyer by Gender

Gift Card Market Size by Corporate Consumer

By Functional Attribute

By Occasion

Employee Incentive

Sales Incentive

Consumer Incentive

By Scale of Business

Gift Spend by Product Categories (Split by Retail and Corporate Consumers)

Food & Beverage

Health, Wellness & Beauty

Apparel, Footwear & Accessories

Books & Media Products

Consumer Electronics

Restaurants & Bars

Toys, Kids, and Babies

Jewelry

Sporting Goods

Home & Kitchen Accessories & Appliances

Travel

Entertainment & Gaming

Other

Gift Card Spend by Retail Sector (Split by Retail and Corporate Consumers)

Ecommerce & Department Stores

Restaurants & Bars

Supermarket, Hypermarket, Convenience Store

Entertainment & Gaming

Specialty Stores

Health & Wellness

Travel

Gift Card Spend by Distribution Channel (Split by Retail and Corporate Consumers)

Gift Card Online Sales

Gift Card Offline Sales

1st Party Sales

3rd Party Sales

Sales Uplift

