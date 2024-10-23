Canned Fruits Market to cross $43.6 Bn by 2032, Says Global Market Insights Inc.

Selbyville, Delaware, Oct. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



The canned fruits market valuation is predicted to reach USD 43.6 billion by 2032, reported in a research analysis by Global Market Insights Inc.

The increasing demand for convenient and nutritious food options is a key driver of market growth. Canned fruits, known for their long shelf life, offer a practical solution for consumers seeking ready-to-eat, healthy products. With reports showing that canned fruits retain their nutrients for up to two years, health-conscious consumers are increasingly turning to these products. The rise of e-commerce has also opened new distribution channels, enhancing market accessibility and contributing to growth.

Emerging markets, particularly in urbanized regions, are showing great potential for expansion. The increasing urban population in these areas is leading to a growing demand for convenient food solutions, further fueling the canned fruits market. Additionally, global trade in this sector continues to grow, with increasing imports reflecting strong international demand.

The canned fruits market from the canned peaches are expected to see significant growth, with their market size projected to reach USD 3.7 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 4.7%. Their popularity as a versatile and healthy ingredient makes them a staple in various culinary dishes. Innovations like organic and low-sugar varieties cater to consumers prioritizing health and wellness, while expanding distribution channels are increasing the availability of these products.

The use of metal cans in the canned fruits market is expected to grow at a 5.0% CAGR, reaching a market size of USD 7.7 billion by 2032. Metal cans are preferred for their durability, ability to preserve freshness, and sustainability. Their airtight seal ensures extended shelf life, making them an ideal choice for canned fruit packaging. Additionally, the recyclability of metal cans is driving demand, aligning with consumer preferences for environmentally friendly packaging.

Supermarkets and hypermarkets are critical distribution channels for canned fruits, with this segment anticipated to grow at a 4.9% CAGR through 2032, reaching a market size of USD 6.1 billion. These large retail outlets offer extensive product visibility, providing consumers with a wide range of options. As demand for convenient and health-conscious food choices rises, supermarkets remain key players in driving market growth.

In Europe, the canned fruits market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.8% during the forecast period, reaching USD 4.5 billion by 2032. The market is driven by increasing consumer interest in healthy, convenient food options, with a particular focus on sustainable packaging and organic products.

Partial chapters of report table of contents (TOC):

Chapter 1 Methodology & Scope

1.1 Market scope & definition

1.2 Base estimates & calculations

1.3 Forecast calculation

1.4 Data sources

1.4.1 Primary

1.4.2 Secondary

1.4.2.1 Paid sources

1.4.2.2 Public sources

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Industry 3600 synopsis

Chapter 3 Canned Fruits Market Insights

3.1 Industry ecosystem analysis

3.1.1 Key manufacturers

3.1.2 Distributors

3.1.3 Profit margins across the industry

3.2 Industry impact forces

3.2.1 Increasing consumer demand for ready-to-eat and easy-to-prepare food options

3.2.2 Longer shelf life compared to fresh fruits

3.2.3 Growing interest in sustainable practices

3.2.4 Market challenges

3.2.4.1 Increasing demand for fresh and minimally processed foods

3.2.4.2 Supply chain disruptions

3.2.5 Market opportunity

3.2.5.1 New opportunities

3.2.5.2 Growth potential analysis

3.3 Raw material landscape

3.3.1 Manufacturing trends

3.3.2 Technology evolution

3.3.2.1 Sustainable manufacturing

3.3.2.1.1 Green practices

3.3.2.1.2 Decarbonization

3.3.3 Sustainability in raw materials

3.3.4 Pricing trends (USD/Ton), 2021 - 2032

3.3.4.1 North America

3.3.4.2 Europe

3.3.4.3 Asia Pacific

3.3.4.4 Latin America

3.3.4.5 Middle East & Africa

3.4 Regulations & market impact

3.5 Porter’s analysis

3.6 PESTEL analysis

