Latin America Gift Card and Incentive Card Intelligence 2024: A $20+ Billion Market by 2028 - Focus on Retail and Corporate Segments, 13 Product Categories and 7 Retail Sectors

The gift card industry in the region is expected to grow by 10.9% on annual basis to reach US$14.3 billion in 2024. The gift card industry in Latin America will continue to grow over the forecast period and is expected to record a CAGR of 9.1% during 2024-2028. Gift card market in the country will increase from US$12.9 billion in 2023 to reach US$20.2 billion by 2028.
This report provides a detailed data centric analysis of gift card market, covering market opportunities and risks across a range of retail categories. With over 75 KPIs at each country level, this report provides a comprehensive understanding of gift card market dynamics, market size and forecast.
The Latin American gift card sector is experiencing dynamic growth and increased competition through strategic partnerships, international expansions, and technological advancements. Givex Brasil's expansion and Swile's entry into Mexico highlight significant market developments, while regulatory changes like CoDi enhance transaction efficiency. InComm Payments' investments underscore the region's potential for innovation and growth in this sector.
Product Launches and Innovations
Givex Brasil's New Partnerships: Givex Brasil has reported significant growth due to new product launches and strategic partnerships. In 2023, the company collaborated with the jewelry brand Vivara to launch an e-gift solution and partnered with WeWork Brasil to develop a gift card program. Additionally, Givex expanded its network by adding over 500 locations through a partnership with a major hospitality chain and surpassed BRL 1.5 billion in gift card sales through its platform, GivexHub.
Expansion of International Players: The Mexican market has attracted international gift card companies looking to expand their services. Notably, Swile, a French firm specializing in employee benefits and gift cards, raised US$200 million in funding and is planning to enter the Mexican market. This reflects a broader trend of international investment in Mexico's gift card sector, which is expected to enhance competition and innovation.
Strategic Partnerships
Mergers and Acquisitions
InComm Payments' Strategic Investments: InComm Payments has been actively expanding its operations in Brazil, focusing on developing an IT hub for software development and quality assurance. This investment may involve strategic partnerships or acquisitions to bolster its position in the growing Brazilian gift card market.
Regulatory Changes
CoDi in Mexico: The introduction of CoDi (Cobro Digital) has streamlined instant payments in Mexico, making them more accessible for consumers and merchants. This digital payment initiative facilitates the use of gift cards by enabling quicker transactions, thus supporting the growth of the gift card market in the region.
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|1608
|Forecast Period
|2024 - 2028
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024
|$14.3 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028
|$20.2 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|9.1%
|Regions Covered
|Latin America
This title is a bundled offering, comprising 1 regional and 6 country reports:
- Latin America Gift Card and Incentive Card Market Intelligence (Databook)
- Argentina Gift Card and Incentive Card Market Intelligence (Databook)
- Brazil Gift Card and Incentive Card Market Intelligence (Databook)
- Chile Gift Card and Incentive Card Market Intelligence (Databook)
- Colombia Gift Card and Incentive Card Market Intelligence (Databook)
- Mexico Gift Card and Incentive Card Market Intelligence (Databook)
Scope
