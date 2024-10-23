Latin America Gift Card and Incentive Card Intelligence 2024: A $20+ Billion Market by 2028 - Focus on Retail and Corporate Segments, 13 Product Categories and 7 Retail Sectors

Dublin, Oct. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Latin America Gift Card and Incentive Card Market Intelligence and Future Growth Dynamics (Databook) - Q2 2024 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The gift card industry in the region is expected to grow by 10.9% on annual basis to reach US$14.3 billion in 2024. The gift card industry in Latin America will continue to grow over the forecast period and is expected to record a CAGR of 9.1% during 2024-2028. Gift card market in the country will increase from US$12.9 billion in 2023 to reach US$20.2 billion by 2028.

This report provides a detailed data centric analysis of gift card market, covering market opportunities and risks across a range of retail categories. With over 75 KPIs at each country level, this report provides a comprehensive understanding of gift card market dynamics, market size and forecast.



The Latin American gift card sector is experiencing dynamic growth and increased competition through strategic partnerships, international expansions, and technological advancements. Givex Brasil's expansion and Swile's entry into Mexico highlight significant market developments, while regulatory changes like CoDi enhance transaction efficiency. InComm Payments' investments underscore the region's potential for innovation and growth in this sector.







Product Launches and Innovations



Givex Brasil's New Partnerships: Givex Brasil has reported significant growth due to new product launches and strategic partnerships. In 2023, the company collaborated with the jewelry brand Vivara to launch an e-gift solution and partnered with WeWork Brasil to develop a gift card program. Additionally, Givex expanded its network by adding over 500 locations through a partnership with a major hospitality chain and surpassed BRL 1.5 billion in gift card sales through its platform, GivexHub.



Expansion of International Players: The Mexican market has attracted international gift card companies looking to expand their services. Notably, Swile, a French firm specializing in employee benefits and gift cards, raised US$200 million in funding and is planning to enter the Mexican market. This reflects a broader trend of international investment in Mexico's gift card sector, which is expected to enhance competition and innovation.



Strategic Partnerships



Mergers and Acquisitions



InComm Payments' Strategic Investments: InComm Payments has been actively expanding its operations in Brazil, focusing on developing an IT hub for software development and quality assurance. This investment may involve strategic partnerships or acquisitions to bolster its position in the growing Brazilian gift card market.



Regulatory Changes



CoDi in Mexico: The introduction of CoDi (Cobro Digital) has streamlined instant payments in Mexico, making them more accessible for consumers and merchants. This digital payment initiative facilitates the use of gift cards by enabling quicker transactions, thus supporting the growth of the gift card market in the region.

Reasons to buy

Comprehensive understanding of the dynamics of the gift card and incentive card markets: Recognise the opportunities in the market, the main drivers and trends, and the five-year projection for gift and incentive cards in Latin America.

Create strategies tailored to the market: To create your gift card strategy, identify growth categories and target particular opportunities across consumer segments and occasions; evaluate important trends and risks unique to your market.

Learn about the attitudes and behaviours of consumers in Latin America: Increase ROI by understanding how consumer attitudes and behaviours are evolving. With gift cards, you may obtain comprehensive information about retail spending for both corporate and retail customers.

Six key performance indicators (KPIs) provide a comprehensive view: the quantity of cards in circulation, load value, unused value, average purchase value, average value per transaction, and transaction value.

Distribution channel insights: Recognise the differences in gift card sales across online and offline channels as well as between first-party and third-party sales.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 1608 Forecast Period 2024 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $14.3 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $20.2 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 9.1% Regions Covered Latin America

This title is a bundled offering, comprising 1 regional and 6 country reports:

Latin America Gift Card and Incentive Card Market Intelligence (Databook)

Argentina Gift Card and Incentive Card Market Intelligence (Databook)

Brazil Gift Card and Incentive Card Market Intelligence (Databook)

Chile Gift Card and Incentive Card Market Intelligence (Databook)

Colombia Gift Card and Incentive Card Market Intelligence (Databook)

Mexico Gift Card and Incentive Card Market Intelligence (Databook)

Scope

Closed Loop Gift Card Market Share by Key Retailers

Cencosud SA

Carrefour SA

Coto CICSA

MercadoLibre Inc

Importadora y Exportadora de la Patagonia SA

Wal-Mart Stores Inc

Garbarino SA

Casino Guichard-Perrachon SA

Natura Cosmeticos SA

Lojas Americanas SA

Adeo Groupe

Magazine Luiza SA

Falabella SACI

SMU SA

Feria Chilena del Libro SA

PriceSmart Inc

Inditex, Industria de Diseno Textil SA

Confecciones Leonisa SA

Organizacion Soriana SAB de CV

Grupo Comercial Chedraui Sa de CV

Controladora Comercial Mexicana SAB de CV

Farmacias Similares SA de CV

Corporativo Fragua Sa de CV

Home Depot Inc, The

Total Spend on Gifts

By Consumer Segment (Retail and Corporate)

By Product Categories (13 Segments)

By Retail Sectors (7 Segments)

Gift Card Market Size by KPIs across Consumer Segments

Gross Load Value

Transaction Value

Unused Value

Average Value Per Transaction

Transaction Volume

Average Value of Card Purchased

Number of Cards

Gift Card Market Size by Consumer Segment

Retail Consumer

Corporate Consumer (Small Scale, Mid-Tier, Large Enterprise)

Digital Gift Card Market Size

By Retail Consumer

By Retail Purchase Occasion

By Corporate Consumer

By Corporate Purchase Occasion

By Company Size

Gift Card Market Size by Retail Consumer

By Functional Attribute

By Occasion

Festivals & Special Celebration Days

Milestone Celebration

Self-Use

Other

Value by Purchase Channel

Gift Card Spend by Consumer Behavior and Demographics

Consumer Purchase Behaviour

Gift Card Buyer by Age Group

Gift Card Buyer by Income Level

Gift Card Buyer by Gender

Gift Card Market Size by Corporate Consumer

By Functional Attribute

By Occasion

Employee Incentive

Sales Incentive

Consumer Incentive

By Scale of Business

Gift Spend by Product Categories (Split by Retail and Corporate Consumers)

Food & Beverage

Health, Wellness & Beauty

Apparel, Footwear & Accessories

Books & Media Products

Consumer Electronics

Restaurants & Bars

Toys, Kids, and Babies

Jewelry

Sporting Goods

Home & Kitchen Accessories & Appliances

Travel

Entertainment & Gaming

Other

Gift Card Spend by Retail Sector (Split by Retail and Corporate Consumers)

Ecommerce & Department Stores

Restaurants & Bars

Supermarket, Hypermarket, Convenience Store

Entertainment & Gaming

Specialty Stores

Health & Wellness

Travel

Gift Card Spend by Distribution Channel (Split by Retail and Corporate Consumers)

Gift Card Online Sales

Gift Card Offline Sales

1st Party Sales

3rd Party Sales

Sales Uplift

