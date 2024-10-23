Saudi Arabia Paediatric Consumer Health Market Report 2024: Saudi Pharmaceutical Industries & Medical Appliances Corp Retains the Competitive Lead

Dublin, Oct. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Paediatric Consumer Health in Saudi Arabia" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Retail value sales of paediatric consumer health in Saudi Arabia continue to rise in 2024, with positive performances across the category. Holding considerable value share and recording dynamic growth in both retail value and volume terms is paediatric vitamins and dietary supplements. Parents in Saudi Arabia want to reduce the frequency of illnesses among their children or reduce the severality when they are exposed to a virus.
This report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2019-2023, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2028 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: Nappy (Diaper) Rash Treatments, Paediatric Analgesics, Paediatric Cough, Cold and Allergy Remedies, Paediatric Dermatologicals, Paediatric Digestive Remedies, Paediatric Vitamins and Dietary Supplements.
Data coverage: Market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Why buy this report?
- Get a detailed picture of the Paediatric Consumer Health market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
Key Topics Covered
KEY DATA FINDINGS
2024 DEVELOPMENTS
- Parents aim to strengthen children's immunity, driving demand for paediatric vitamins and dietary supplements
- New launches continue to emerge from local, regional and international players
- Saudi Pharmaceutical Industries & Medical Appliances Corp retains lead of paediatric consumer health
PROSPECTS AND OPPORTUNITIES
- Greater exposure to viruses to support future category growth
- Innovation in paediatric consumer health formulations
- Pharmacies to remain trusted source for purchases of paediatric consumer health
CATEGORY DATA
- Table 1 Sales of Paediatric Consumer Health by Category: Value 2019-2024
- Table 2 Sales of Paediatric Consumer Health by Category: % Value Growth 2019-2024
- Table 3 NBO Company Shares of Paediatric Consumer Health: % Value 2020-2024
- Table 4 LBN Brand Shares of Paediatric Consumer Health: % Value 2021-2024
- Table 5 Forecast Sales of Paediatric Consumer Health by Category: Value 2024-2029
- Table 6 Forecast Sales of Paediatric Consumer Health by Category: % Value Growth 2024-2029
CONSUMER HEALTH IN SAUDI ARABIA
EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
- Consumer health in 2024: The big picture
- 2024 key trends
- Competitive landscape
- Retailing developments
- What next for consumer health?
MARKET INDICATORS
- Table 7 Consumer Expenditure on Health Goods and Medical Services: Value 2019-2024
- Table 8 Life Expectancy at Birth 2019-2024
MARKET DATA
- Table 9 Sales of Consumer Health by Category: Value 2019-2024
- Table 10 Sales of Consumer Health by Category: % Value Growth 2019-2024
- Table 11 NBO Company Shares of Consumer Health: % Value 2020-2024
- Table 12 LBN Brand Shares of Consumer Health: % Value 2021-2024
- Table 13 Penetration of Private Label in Consumer Health by Category: % Value 2019-2024
- Table 14 Distribution of Consumer Health by Format: % Value 2019-2024
- Table 15 Distribution of Consumer Health by Format and Category: % Value 2024
- Table 16 Forecast Sales of Consumer Health by Category: Value 2024-2029
- Table 17 Forecast Sales of Consumer Health by Category: % Value Growth 2024-2029
APPENDIX
- OTC Registration and Classification
- Vitamins and Dietary Supplements Registration and Classification
- Self-medication/self-care and Preventive Medicine
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/czspom
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.