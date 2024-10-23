Saudi Arabia Paediatric Consumer Health Market Report 2024: Saudi Pharmaceutical Industries & Medical Appliances Corp Retains the Competitive Lead

Dublin, Oct. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Paediatric Consumer Health in Saudi Arabia" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Retail value sales of paediatric consumer health in Saudi Arabia continue to rise in 2024, with positive performances across the category. Holding considerable value share and recording dynamic growth in both retail value and volume terms is paediatric vitamins and dietary supplements. Parents in Saudi Arabia want to reduce the frequency of illnesses among their children or reduce the severality when they are exposed to a virus.



Key Topics Covered



KEY DATA FINDINGS



2024 DEVELOPMENTS

Parents aim to strengthen children's immunity, driving demand for paediatric vitamins and dietary supplements

New launches continue to emerge from local, regional and international players

Saudi Pharmaceutical Industries & Medical Appliances Corp retains lead of paediatric consumer health

PROSPECTS AND OPPORTUNITIES

Greater exposure to viruses to support future category growth

Innovation in paediatric consumer health formulations

Pharmacies to remain trusted source for purchases of paediatric consumer health

CATEGORY DATA

CONSUMER HEALTH IN SAUDI ARABIA



EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

Consumer health in 2024: The big picture

2024 key trends

Competitive landscape

Retailing developments

What next for consumer health?

MARKET INDICATORS

APPENDIX

OTC Registration and Classification

Vitamins and Dietary Supplements Registration and Classification

Self-medication/self-care and Preventive Medicine

