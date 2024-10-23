China Microarray Market Analysis by Product, Application, and End-user, Forecast to 2031 - Thermo Fisher Scientific, Illumina, Merck, Revvity, and Agilent Technologies Dominate the Competitive Landscape

Dublin, Oct. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "China Microarray Market Size, Share, Forecast, & Trend Analysis by Product, Application, End User- Forecast to 2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The China microarray market is projected to reach $910.4 million by 2031, at a CAGR of 8.4% from 2024 to 2031.



Following a comprehensive primary and secondary study and an in-depth analysis of the market scenario, this report provides the key drivers, constraints, challenges, and opportunities of the industry. This market is driven by increasing research applications of the microarray technology, growth in genomics & proteomics research, rising prevalence of cancers & genetic disorders, and growing R&D expenditures in the pharmaceutical & biotechnology industries.



Additionally, advancements in microarray technology and the growing adoption of personalized medicines provide significant growth opportunities for this market. However, the elevated costs of microarray compared to other genetic testing methods may restrain the growth of this market. Furthermore, the lack of sensitivity and accuracy in microarray poses a major challenge for the players operating in this market.



Among the products studied in this report, in 2024, the consumables segment is expected to account for the largest share of the China microarray market. Consumables encompass kits and additional items necessary for microarray applications, ensuring comprehensive and optimal sample preparation for accurate results and analysis. The large market share is driven by factors including streamlined workflows, reduced errors, cost efficiency, and minimized waste.



Among the applications studied in this report, in 2024, the drug discovery & development segment is expected to account for the largest share of the China microarray market. This large market share is attributed to factors such as elevated pharmaceutical R&D expenditures, a growing demand for novel drugs, increased government funding for drug discovery and development, and the rising adoption of microarray technology for identifying suitable therapeutic targets.



Among the end users studied in this report, in 2024, the pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies segment is expected to account for the largest share of the China microarray market. This large market share is driven by factors such as rising healthcare expenditures, increased investment and funding in pharmaceutical companies, advancements in research and development, and enhanced patient outcomes.



Some of the major players studied in this report are Sino Biological, Inc. (China), CapitalBio Technology Co. Ltd. (China), Arrayit Corporation (U.S.), Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (U.S.), Illumina, Inc. (U.S.), Revvity, Inc. (U.S.), Agilent Technologies, Inc. (U.S.), Merck KGaA (Germany), and Qiagen N.V. (Netherlands), and RayBiotech Life, Inc. (U.S.).



Key Topics Covered



1. Introduction

1.1. Market Definition & Scope

1.2. Market Ecosystem

1.3. Currency and Limitations

1.4. Key Stakeholders



2. Research Methodology

2.1. Research Process

2.2. Process of Data Collection and Validation

2.2.1. Secondary Research

2.2.2. Primary Research/Interviews with Key Opinion Leaders from the Industry

2.3. Market Size and Forecasting

2.3.1. Market Size Estimation Approach

2.3.2. Growth Forecast Approach

2.4. Assumptions for The Study



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Insights

4.1. Overview

4.2. Factors Affecting Market Growth

4.2.1. Impact Analysis of Market Dynamics

4.2.2. Macro Indicators

4.3. Key Trends

4.3.1. Use of Microarrays in Forensics

4.3.2. Growing Use of 3D-printed Microarrays

4.4. Regulatory Analysis

4.5. Pricing Analysis

4.6. PESTLE Analysis

4.6.1. Political Factors

4.6.2. Economic Factors

4.6.3. Social Factors

4.6.4. Technological Factors

4.6.5. Legal Factors

4.6.6. Environmental Factors

4.7. Parent/Adjacent Market Analysis

4.7.1. IVD Industry Landscape



5. China Microarray Market Assessment - By Product

5.1. Overview

5.2. Consumables

5.2.1. Kits

5.2.1.1. DNA & RNA Microarray Kits

5.2.1.1.1. Oligo Microarray Kits

5.2.1.1.2. cDNA Microarray Kits

5.2.1.1.3. Other DNA & RNA Microarray Kits

5.2.1.2. Protein Microarray Kits

5.2.1.3. Tissue Microarray Kits

5.2.1.4. Other Microarray Kits

5.2.2. Other Consumables

5.3. Instruments

5.4. Software

5.5. Services



6. China Microarray Market - By Application

6.1. Overview

6.2. Drug Discovery & Development

6.3. Diagnostics

6.4. Research Applications

6.5. Other Applications



7. China Microarray Market - By End User

7.1. Overview

7.2. Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies

7.3. Contract Research Organizations (CROs)

7.4. Academic & Research Institutes

7.5. Hospitals & Diagnostic Laboratories

7.6. Other End Users



8. Competition Analysis

8.1. Overview

8.2. Key Growth Strategies

8.3. Competitive Benchmarking

8.4. Competitive Dashboard

8.4.1. Industry Leaders

8.4.2. Market Differentiators

8.4.3. Vanguards

8.4.4. Emerging Companies

8.5. Market Share Analysis (2023)

8.5.1. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (U.S.)

8.5.2. Illumina, Inc. (U.S.)

8.5.3. Merck KGaA (Germany)

8.5.4. Revvity, Inc. (Formerly Known as PerkinElmer, Inc.) (U.S.)

8.5.5. Agilent Technologies, Inc. (U.S.)



9. Company Profiles (Business Overview, Financial Overview, Product Portfolio, Strategic Developments, and SWOT Analysis)

9.1. Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

9.2. Illumina, Inc.

9.3. Merck KGaA

9.4. Revvity, Inc.

9.5. Agilent Technologies, Inc.

9.6. QIAGEN N.V.

9.7. Sino Biological, Inc.

9.8. Capitalbio Technology Co. Ltd.

9.9. Arrayit Corporation

9.10. Raybiotech Life, Inc.

(SWOT analysis is provided for the top 5 players)



