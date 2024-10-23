Keabank Launches World’s First Payment Intelligence Service to Simplify Global Payments

Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Oct. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- - Keabank , a leader in blockchain-driven financial services, proudly announces the launch and integration of the world’s first Payment Intelligence service, setting a new standard for financial technology with the Keabank Core Banking System (CBS). This groundbreaking initiative aims to solve the complexities of modern payment systems and financial access by integrating traditional and decentralized financial solutions, establishing Keabank as a leading payment innovator. In conjunction with this launch, Keabank served as a key sponsor at Fintech Surge Dubai last week, showcasing its transformative offerings to a global audience of investors, technology leaders, and regulators. Transforming Finance with Payment Intelligence The Keabank Payment Intelligence service introduces a high-speed, compliance-focused financial platform designed to address the challenges faced by businesses and individuals worldwide. The Payment Intelligence solution combines real-time transaction tracking, automated compliance, and multi-currency support (including crypto) to create a seamless, reliable experience. “Keabank's Payment Intelligence goes beyond standard neobanking by offering a solution tailored to today’s rapidly evolving financial landscape,” said Mark Berkovich, CEO of Keabank. “This technology empowers clients with transparent and secure financial services, bridging traditional and blockchain-driven capabilities for unmatched flexibility and control over finances.” Key features of Keabank’s Payment Intelligence service include:

Comprehensive Currency Support : Access to SWIFT, SEPA, and crypto channels, along with FX capabilities and tailored IBAN solutions.

Payment Intelligence Bus : A robust integration layer allowing seamless connectivity with third-party providers, facilitating faster and cost-effective international transactions.

Enhanced Compliance: Advanced KYC and KYB protocols, along with blockchain-based transaction monitoring, ensure enhanced security and compliance in global transactions.