VistaJet Selected for Forbes Travel Guide’s First Air Travel Awards

New York, October 23, 2024: VistaJet, the world’s first and only truly global private aviation company, is proud to announce its nomination for the inaugural Verified Air Travel Award by Forbes Travel Guide, the world’s foremost authority on luxury hospitality. Recognized for delivering the finest in private jet services, this nomination recognizes the achievements of VistaJet’s 20-year journey of excellence, innovation, and global leadership.

The Verified Air Travel Awards, based on recommendations by the world’s top luxury travel advisors and elite global travelers, are validated by Forbes Travel Guide's experts, renowned for the integrity and objectivity of their 66-year-old Star Ratings system, ensuring credibility and relevance in recognizing the best.

Peter Greenberg, Emmy Award-winning travel journalist, emphasized the uniqueness of such awards saying, “The Verified Air Travel awards are important because the metrics are based on real-world experience and real-world accountability.”

Jeff Arnold, Forbes Travel Guide’s Chairman of the Board echoed these sentiments, noting “Our Verified Air Travel Awards are a natural extension of Forbes Travel Guide’s commitment to excellence, ensuring discerning travelers can trust the highest standards of service and comfort from takeoff to landing.”

Since its founding, VistaJet, part of the Vista group, has redefined private aviation by continuously investing in talent, technology, and infrastructure to provide unparalleled flying services. The iconic silver and red fleet’s unique ability to transport clients anywhere in the world, with guaranteed availability from as little as 24 hours throughout its global service area, puts VistaJet at the forefront of the business aviation industry. Having flown clients to 96% of the world without the need to own a jet, VistaJet’s pioneering business model offers seamless travel anywhere, from New York to Dubai, Hong Kong to California – at any time.

Matteo Atti, Chief Marketing Officer at Vista says: “We are deeply honored to be nominated for Forbes Guide’s Air Travel Award, a recognition that awards our global team’s relentless drive to push the boundaries of what is possible at 40,000 feet. VistaJet has built its reputation by setting new standards in aviation because our clients expect nothing less—they invite us to be part of their lives, both in the air and on the ground. Being selected directly from our clients is the best sign of appreciation we can wish for.

“This nomination is a testament to the dedication of our world-class team and the trusted partners that make what we do possible. Global connectivity and efficient private transport are the key to success, and we are proud to be recognized for our role in shaping the future of travel.”

When flying VistaJet, every journey is meticulously crafted to ensure the highest levels of safety, security, and wellbeing for passengers. The crew undergoes extensive training from prestigious institutions such as the British Butler Institute and Norland College, to deliver an exceptional in-flight experience. VistaJet is the first company in private aviation to also introduce MedAire instructors and pet-first aid training, ensuring that even the smallest members of the family—dogs, cats, or birds—are given the same level of care as their owners.

VistaJet was also the first to introduce the Bombardier Global 7500 business jet to the world. Renowned for its long-haul, nonstop capabilities, this sleek silver and red aircraft is instantly recognizable across the globe. With 18 Global 7500 jets in the Members’ fleet, the largest in the world, the company is uniquely positioned as the only to offer guaranteed availability on every continent. Whether flying from California to Asia, Texas to Alaska, or Seattle to Anguilla, VistaJet ensures a seamless, luxurious experience for its Members, with an aircraft design that holds refined simplicity and universal elegance.

VistaJet has pioneered the most extensive traveler programs for all ages. This includes an extraordinary Children’s program that curates playful, world-class hospitality experiences tailored to each child's age and interests, blending unique entertainment with educational elements. Additionally, VistaJet recently launched the aviation industry’s first 360-degree Wellness program, designed to provide wellness solutions both at altitude and on the ground. Partnering with leading brands in the wellness and longevity space, the company continues to push the boundaries of what’s possible, offering its Members not just a better way to fly—but a better way to live.

As a gateway to discovering all the planet has to offer, VistaJet launched its Private World program, leveraging a vast network of trusted partners to craft bespoke itineraries that turn visions into reality. In 2023, Member requests for these exclusive experiences more than doubled, and 2024 is poised to surpass this, reflecting the growing desire to explore the world and connect with remarkable people. The program provides access to the finest suites, ski lodges, yachts, private islands, and more, with a focus on privacy and personalized service. Whether it’s an explorer yacht adventure in Greenland, sailing past wild glaciers, or a guided expedition through the Namibian desert, VistaJet’s integrated team ensures that even the most remote destinations are easily accessible.

Over the past 20 years, VistaJet has flown corporations, governments, and private clients to over 200 countries and territories, embodying trust, reliability, and safety on the most visible and prestigious flights worldwide. Powered by a team of over 4,000 employees across the Vista group, the company has consecutively been recognized as a Great Place to Work, further solidifying its reputation as a brand of excellence and trust.

