Norsk Hydro: Status share buyback program

Please see below information about transactions made under the share buyback program for Norsk Hydro ASA.
Announcement date of the share buyback program: September 11, 2024
End date of the share buyback program: February 28, 2025
Overview of transactions:
|Date
|Aggregated daily volume (number of Shares)
|Weighted average share price per day (NOK)
|Total daily transaction value (NOK)
|16/10/2024
|219 200
|68.76
|15 072 345
|17/10/2024
|164 000
|68.67
|11 262 077
|18/10/2024
|54 580
|69.69
|3 803 899
|21/10/2024
|164 000
|69.21
|11 351 129
|22/10/2024
|270 000
|68.47
|18 486 279
|Previous Transactions
|4 662 770
|Accumulated to date
|5 534 550
|65.28
|361 285 470
Prior to the share buyback program Norsk Hydro ASA owned a total of 14 082 505 own shares. Following the above listed transactions, Norsk Hydro ASA owns a total of 19 617 055 shares, corresponding to 0.98% of Norsk Hydro ASA's share capital.
Attachment: An overview of all the completed transactions under the program for the dates specified above is attached to this notification and available on www.newsweb.no.
Investor contact:
Martine Rambøl Hagen
Head of Investor Relations
+47 91708918
Martine.Rambol.Hagen@hydro.com
This is information that Norsk Hydro ASA is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.
Attachment