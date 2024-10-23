Dry Type Power Transformer Market to hit $14.6 Bn by 2032, Says Global Market Insights Inc.

Selbyville, Delaware,, Oct. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



The dry type power transformer market is predicted to cross USD 14.6 billion by 2032, as reported in a research study by Global Market Insights Inc. This growth is fueled by the rising demand for energy-efficient and environmentally friendly power distribution solutions. As urbanization and infrastructure development continue to increase, the need for reliable power distribution systems is driving investments in dry type transformers, which are preferred for their low fire risk and enhanced safety features.

Stringent environmental regulations and the push for reduced emissions are prompting utilities and industries to adopt dry type transformers. These transformers, which do not require oil for cooling, are safer and have a lower environmental impact. In addition, technological advancements, such as smart grid integration and digital monitoring, are making these transformers more attractive by enhancing efficiency and operational reliability. The growing shift towards renewable energy sources like solar and wind also increases the demand for these transformers, as they play a critical role in ensuring a stable and reliable power supply for renewable installations.

The dry type power transformer market from the self-air power transformer segment is anticipated to dominate the market, exceeding USD 7 billion by 2032. These transformers are favored for their safety and environmentally friendly design, as they eliminate the need for oil, reducing both fire hazards and environmental risks. Their reliability and low maintenance requirements make them ideal for use in urban areas, high-rise buildings, and other sensitive environments. The growing emphasis on renewable energy integration and grid expansion is further propelling demand for self-air transformers due to their efficiency and resilience, aligning with modern sustainability and grid stability goals.

In the utility sector, the demand for dry type power transformers is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.5% by 2032. Utilities are increasingly adopting these transformers for their safety features, such as reduced fire risk and minimal environmental impact. The shift towards smart grid technologies is also driving demand for transformers that can support advanced monitoring and control systems, further improving power distribution efficiency.

In the Asia Pacific dry type power transformer market region, the market is projected to surpass USD 6.5 billion by 2032, driven by rapid urbanization, infrastructure development, and the growing focus on renewable energy. Likewise, the U.S. market is experiencing significant growth due to a strong emphasis on safety, environmental compliance, and the integration of renewable energy sources.

