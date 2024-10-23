EvolveImmune Therapeutics to Present New Preclinical Data Highlighting Pipeline Progress for EVOLVE T Cell Engager Platform at 39th Annual Meeting of the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC)

Multiple Presentations on Lead Development Candidate EVOLVE104 to Showcase Preclinical Safety and Efficacy Profile and Precision Therapeutic Strategy as Company Advances Program Toward Clinic for Solid Tumors

Unveiling of CD20-Targeted EVOLVE205 Demonstrates Expanded EVOLVE Platform Development Offering a Differentiated Strategy for Hematologic Tumors

BRANFORD, Conn., Oct. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EvolveImmune Therapeutics, an immuno-oncology company developing first-in-category, multifunctional biotherapeutics to overcome the therapeutic challenges of cancer cell resistance to current immune therapy agents, today announced that new preclinical data highlighting EVOLVE, the company’s novel costimulatory T cell engager platform, will be presented at the 39th Annual Meeting of the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC), which is being held November 6-10, 2024, in Houston, Texas. The poster presentations will include the latest preclinical results for the company’s lead development candidate, EVOLVE104, being developed for the treatment of solid tumors. Additionally, the company will spotlight work designed to expand the potential of the EVOLVE platform by applying integrated CD2 co-stimulation to next-generation T cell engager formats.

The EVOLVE platform uniquely unleashes potent, selective and integrated T cell co-stimulation, which amplifies and sustains the tumor killing capacity of these T cells. This approach bypasses low tumor immunogenicity, conditionally activates adaptive immunity and reduces T cell dysfunction to overcome therapeutic challenges in solid and hematologic tumors. By pairing its distinctive co-stimulation strategy with EvolveImmune’s deep insights in cancer cell biology, EVOLVE enables the discovery and development of first-in-category precision immuno-oncology agents with an enhanced likelihood of clinical success.

In two poster presentations, EvolveImmune will highlight the latest preclinical safety and efficacy data for EVOLVE104, a novel multi-functional T cell engager with integrated CD2 co-stimulation which conditionally targets ULBP2/5/6. This will include evidence of a favorable safety and tolerability profile, and updated ULBP2/5/6 RNA and immunohistochemistry analyses across a range of solid tumor types to pinpoint cancers enriched for its expression and most likely to respond to EVOLVE104 therapy. Importantly, the expression pattern for ULBP2/5/6 suggests opportunities to clinically differentiate EVOLVE104 from several approved or investigational immunotherapies. EvolveImmune continues to progress its chemistry, manufacturing, and control (CMC) activities for EVOLVE104, with the goal of advancing the program into the clinic in 2025.

In addition, the company will deliver an oral presentation highlighting the discovery and profiling of EVOLVE205, a highly potent CD20-targeted CD2 co-stimulatory T cell engager designed in a 2:1 bispecific format. Presented data will include promising initial preclinical activity for EVOLVE205, findings which demonstrate both its potential differentiation from approved CD20-targeted immunotherapies and the growing capability of the EVOLVE platform to serve as a backbone for emerging classes of T cell engager therapies.

“The upcoming SITC conference offers an ideal forum for us to share our significant pipeline progress not only with EVOLVE104 but also our success in unlocking the broad potential of the EVOLVE platform to enable the design of next-generation T cell engagers capable of overcoming therapeutic limitations of current immuno-oncology treatments,” said Jay Fine, Ph.D., president of research and development at EvolveImmune. “Our robust preclinical work on EVOLVE104 continues to build optimism for the clinical potential of the program, and we look forward to completing IND-enabling activities and advancing the compound into first-in-human studies in the coming year. At the same time, our excitement around our foundational EVOLVE technology and its fully integrated CD2 co-stimulation has never been greater.”

Details of the company’s SITC presentations are as follows:

EVOLVE104 Poster Presentations:

Title: EVOLVE104, a first-in-class novel ULBP2/5/6-targeting T cell engager with integrated CD2 co-stimulation, demonstrates a favorable preclinical safety and toxicity profile in cynomolgus monkeys





1339 Presenter: Antonio Ward, Ph.D.





Antonio Ward, Ph.D. Session: Novel Single-Agent Immunotherapies





Novel Single-Agent Immunotherapies Session Date/Time: Friday, November 8, 2024 from 9:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m. CST





Friday, November 8, 2024 from 9:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m. CST Location: Poster Hall in Exhibit Halls A and B of the George R. Brown Convention Center





Title: Precision oncology strategy for EVOLVE-104, a differentiated T cell engager for the novel solid tumor target ULBP2/5/6





1326 Presenter: Oksana Sergeeva, Ph.D.





Oksana Sergeeva, Ph.D. Session: Novel Single-Agent Immunotherapies





Novel Single-Agent Immunotherapies Session Date/Time: Friday, November 8, 2024 from 9:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m. CST





Friday, November 8, 2024 from 9:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m. CST Location: Poster Hall in Exhibit Halls A and B of the George R. Brown Convention Center



EVOLVE205 Oral Presentation:

Title: EVOLVE205, a highly potent 2:1 CD20-targeted CD2 co-stimulatory T cell engager engineered for the treatment of B cell malignancies and B cell autoimmune diseases





1137 Presenter: Afsana Sabrin, Ph.D.





Afsana Sabrin, Ph.D. Session: CAR-T Cells vs T-cell Engineering Bispecifics in Hematological Malignancies





CAR-T Cells vs T-cell Engineering Bispecifics in Hematological Malignancies Session Date/Time: Saturday, November 9, 2024 from 5:15 -6:35 p.m. CST





Saturday, November 9, 2024 from 5:15 -6:35 p.m. CST Location: Level 3 - Grand Ballroom A of the George R. Brown Convention Center



The EVOLVE205 presentation will also be included in the poster session at the pre-conference Immune Engineering Workshop on Thursday, November 7, as well as during the poster reception on Friday, November 8.

Additional information on the 39th Annual Meeting of SITC is available through the conference website at: https://www.sitcancer.org/2024/home

About EvolveImmune Therapeutics

EvolveImmune Therapeutics, Inc. is an immunotherapy platform company developing first-in-category, multifunctional biotherapeutics designed to overcome cancer-driven immunodeficiency in a range of solid tumors and hematological cancers. First-in-human clinical trials are anticipated in 2025. The company is supported by a syndicate of top-tier life science industry investors including Pfizer Ventures, Solasta Ventures, Bristol Myers Squibb, Takeda Ventures, Inc., Yonjin Ventures and Elm Street Ventures.

For more information, please visit: www.evolveimmune.com