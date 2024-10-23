Kymera Therapeutics Announces Three Scientific Presentations at the EORTC-NCI-AACR 2024 Symposium

WATERTOWN, Mass., Oct. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: KYMR), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company advancing a new class of small molecule medicines using targeted protein degradation (TPD), today announced that new preclinical data from its innovative TPD platform will be presented across three poster presentations at the EORTC-NCI-AACR Symposium on Molecular Targets and Cancer Therapeutics being held October 23-25, 2024, in Barcelona, Spain. The presentations include new data on its preclinical biomarker-based approach for KT-253, its MDM2 degrader.

“We have built industry leading knowledge and capabilities that we are leveraging to explore the applicability of our platform, including developing new therapeutic hypotheses to assess the potential of protein degradation to address oncogenic proteins in validated signaling pathways,” said Juliet Williams, PhD, Head of Research, Kymera Therapeutics. “As seen in our presentations at the EORTC-NCI-AACR Symposium, we’ve created a toolbox of integrated approaches to accelerate the discovery and development of transformative degrader medicines.”

New data highlights the Company’s research efforts to identify patient populations sensitive to the KT-253 degrader mechanism and define biomarkers associated with an acute apoptotic response in tumors. Using an innovative machine learning framework to develop a predictive signature, the results identified tumor types sensitive to KT-253 that are consistent with preclinical and early clinical findings, including acute myeloid leukemia (AML), neuroendocrine tumors, and subsets of solid tumors with or without neuroendocrine features. KT-253 is in a Phase 1 clinical trial to evaluate its potential as a treatment for solid tumors and hematological malignancies.

The Company will also present a poster highlighting its innovative platform capabilities and the case study of the use of targeted protein degradation to provide improved potency and selectivity over traditional small molecule inhibitors for CDK2, a cell cycle regulator and key protein involved in several cancers.

Presentations at the EORTC-NCI-AACR Symposium on Molecular Targets and Cancer Therapeutics

Poster Number: PB283

Title: Predictive Markers of Response to the MDM2 Degrader KT-253

Presenter: Nancy Dumont, PhD, Director, In Vivo Pharmacology

Poster Number: PB032

Title: The MDM2 degraders KTX-049 and KT-253 are highly active in wild-type TP53 (WT p53) Merkel cell carcinoma (MCC)

Presenter: Yogesh Chutake, PhD, Associate Director, Translational Medicine

Poster Number: PB092

Title: CDK2 heterobifunctional degraders co-degrade CDK2 and Cyclin E resulting in efficacy in CCNE1-amplified and overexpressed cancers

Presenter: Nicholas Kwiatkowski, PhD, Associate Director, Biological Sciences

Copies of the EORTC-NCI-AACR poster presentations will be available in conjunction with the conference sessions within the Resource Library section of Kymera's website.

About Kymera Therapeutics

Kymera is a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering the field of targeted protein degradation (TPD) to develop medicines that address critical health problems and have the potential to dramatically improve patients’ lives. Kymera is deploying TPD to address disease targets and pathways inaccessible with conventional therapeutics. Having advanced the first degrader into the clinic for immunological diseases, Kymera is focused on delivering oral small molecule degraders to provide a new generation of convenient, highly effective therapies for patients with these conditions. Kymera is also progressing degrader oncology programs that target undrugged or poorly drugged proteins to create new ways to fight cancer. Founded in 2016, Kymera has been recognized as one of Boston’s top workplaces for the past several years. For more information about our science, pipeline and people, please visit www.kymeratx.com or follow us on X or LinkedIn.

