Connecteam Launches Industry-First Help Desk for the Deskless Workforce

NEW YORK, Oct. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Connecteam, a leader in workforce management, has launched the first-ever Help Desk -built specifically to support deskless employees, those who aren’t stationed at a computer—in industries such as retail, healthcare, construction, hospitality, and field services. This innovative feature centralizes internal support requests for various business needs, allowing employees to quickly raise an issue in the relevant Help Desk - from real-time assistance to handling In-shift-related issues, onboarding, equipment malfunctions, payroll queries, and IT problems, all from their mobile devices.





“Through working closely with our customers, we noticed that deskless employees often rely on phone calls and text messages to submit support requests, which can lead to confusion and inefficiencies for both the workers and the teams handling the issues, in some cases, businesses turn to complex and expensive tools that aren’t tailored for deskless teams,” said Amir Nehemia, CEO of Connecteam. “Our Help Desk is designed to streamline this process, ensuring that whether an employee is on-site or in the field, they can easily connect with the right support team to keep operations running smoothly.”

As the first mobile-first Help Desk designed for deskless teams, Connecteam empowers businesses with a streamlined, real-time solution that minimizes downtime.

This tool distinguishes Connecteam from established Help Desk solutions like Zendesk and Jira, which are primarily designed for office-based environments. With its mobile-first approach, Connecteam offers a solution tailored for industries where workers are constantly on the move, ensuring their support needs are met efficiently.

Managers benefit by setting up a Help Desk tailored to their business needs, overseeing a centralized dashboard with full visibility to track tickets, monitoring team performance, and ensuring swift resolutions.

In an era of digital transformation, Connecteam continues to lead the way by addressing the specific needs of deskless employees, boosting productivity and engagement across industries.

For more details, visit Connecteam.com.

