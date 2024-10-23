MGA Entertainment Introduces Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock Plush Line Under Little Tikes® Brand

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MGA Entertainment, a global leader in children's toys and entertainment, proudly announces the launch of a new line of plush toys inspired by Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock under its beloved Little Tikes® brand. As the Master Toy Licensee for The Jim Henson Company’s modern reimagining of Fraggle Rock, MGA brings these iconic characters to life for a new generation of fans.

The new Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock plush collection celebrates the magic that began with the original 1980s TV series and has been re-envisioned in the Emmy Award™-winning Apple TV+ reboot, combining nostalgia with the soft, colorful designs that have made the Fraggles an enduring favorite. These plush toys are a must-have for both longtime fans and children just discovering the enchanting world of Fraggle Rock.

This vibrant line features plush versions of the beloved Fraggle characters, including Gobo, Red, Wembley, and Mokey, each crafted from high-quality fabrics that replicate the look and feel of the original puppets. Perfect for imaginative play or as a nostalgic collectible, these huggable characters bring the whimsical world of Fraggle Rock to life.

Alongside the Fraggles, fans can also welcome Sprocket, the loyal and intelligent dog, to their homes in a large plush format. With his oversized, soft design, Sprocket is the perfect cuddle companion, making him an ideal gift for kids and collectors alike. His lovable, friendly appearance makes him a standout gift for any occasion.

"We're excited to bring the magic of Fraggle Rock to life in a whole new way with our Little Tikes brand," said Isaac Larian, Founder and CEO at MGA Entertainment. "These beloved characters have sparked joy and imagination for generations and partnering with The Jim Henson Company allows us to share their timeless charm with today’s families, inspiring a new wave of fans and making the parent/grandparent and child connection even stronger."

Little Tikes has long been recognized for creating toys that inspire creativity, imagination, and adventure. The new Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock plush line continues this legacy by combining high-quality craftsmanship with the timeless charm of Jim Henson’s beloved characters, offering a delightful play experience.

“The team at MGA has done an incredible job of bringing to life the legendary Fraggles and beloved Sprocket in such an authentic way,” said Melissa Segal, head of consumer products for The Jim Henson Company. “Whether you share the indomitable spirit of Red, have a thirst for adventure like Gobo, feel a little unsure like Wembley, want to connect with the universe like Mokey, or just need a cuddly friend like Sprocket the Dog, this collection can make anyone feel like they are down at Fraggle Rock!”

Fraggle Rock plush line is available now at Walmart, Amazon, Target, and The MGA Shop. For more information, check out Little Tikes on Instagram.

About MGA Entertainment

MGA Entertainment is one of the largest privately held toy and entertainment companies in the world, known for its commitment to creativity, quality, and innovation. Headquartered in Los Angeles with offices globally, the company creates innovative, proprietary, and licensed consumer products and entertainment properties, including toys, games, dolls, apparel, consumer electronics, home décor, stationery, sporting goods, movies, and television series. The MGA family includes award-winning brands such as L.O.L. Surprise!™, Little Tikes®, Rainbow High™, Bratz®, MGA’s Miniverse™, Yummiland™, CarTuned™, GrossMos!™, Pixel Petz™, Micro Games of America, Fluffie Stuffiez™,BABY born®, and Zapf Creation®. For more information, please visit us at www.mgae.com or check us out at LinkedIn,TikTok, Instagram and Facebook.

