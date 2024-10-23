Jianzhi Education Technology Strengthens its EdTech Capabilities with AI

BEIJING, Oct. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jianzhi Education Technology Group Company Limited (the “Company” or “Jianzhi”) (NASDAQ: JZ), a leading EdTech company in China, announced today its new Artificial Intelligence (AI) initiatives.

Jianzhi will develop and implement new algorithms to facilitate educational content and utilize AI in various aspects of the teaching process, including teaching design, student performance analysis, and homework grading, with a view to significantly enhance teaching efficiency and students’ learning experience.

Mr. Yong Hu, CEO of the Company, commented: “We see great potential in AI-empowered education, and this marks an important milestone in Jianzhi’s digital transformation. Leveraging AI, we will be able to improve teaching design, personalized learning, and smart Q&A, making education more intelligent and user-friendly.”

“In the future, Jianzhi will bring AI to more functions of the education industry. This includes automated teaching design, intelligent tutoring, and personalized learning plan development. We believe this has the potential of substantially improving teaching quality and supporting the AI transformation of the education industry.”

About Jianzhi Education Technology Group Company Limited

Headquartered in Beijing and established in 2011, Jianzhi is a leading provider of digital educational content in China and has been committed to developing educational content to fulfill the massive demand for high-quality, professional development training resources in China. Jianzhi started operations by providing educational content products and IT services to higher education institutions. Jianzhi also provides products to individual customers. Leveraging its strong capabilities in developing proprietary professional development training content and success in consolidating educational content resources within the industry, Jianzhi has successfully built up a comprehensive, multi-dimensional digital educational content database, which offers a wide range of professional development products. Jianzhi embeds proprietary digital education content into the self-developed online learning platforms, which are provided to a wide range of customers through its omni-channel sales system. Jianzhi is also fully committed to the digitalization and informatization of the education sector in China. For more information, please visit: www.jianzhi-jiaoyu.com.

