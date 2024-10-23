Clinical ink Announces the Promotion of John Pappadakis to Chief Commercial Officer and Megan Petrylak to Chief Operating Officer

Winston Salem, NC, Oct. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clinical ink, a global life science technology company, announces the promotion of John Pappadakis from EVP, Global Business Development to Chief Commercial Officer and Megan Petrylak from EVP, Clinical Operations to Chief Operating Officer. Jonathan Goldman MD, CEO of Clinical ink commented: “I am delighted to announce the promotion of two of our most seasoned and experienced executives. With John Pappadakis as CCO, and Megan Petrylak as COO, Clinical ink has the ideal leadership team to drive us to the next phase of growth. Our unwavering focus on quality and innovation make us the partner of choice for our biopharmaceutical partners and the patients they serve.”

John Pappadakis, Chief Commercial Officer

John Pappadakis has 34 years of experience in sales and marketing leadership roles within the pharma industry. His career includes commercial and R&D positions at Oracle and IMS Health, following positions of increasing seniority at Pfizer and Parke-Davis where he launched over 30 new molecular entities.

As Clinical ink’s EVP, Global Business Development, John devised an innovative go-to-market strategy centered around the addition of scientific and medical expertise, and the incorporation of new FDA requirements into the Clinical ink technology platform. His vision inspired the creation of the company’s newest integrated cardiometabolic product, GlucoseReady™ . Under his leadership, the company recruited a world-class commercial team and demonstrated record levels of key BD metrics.

As Chief Commercial Officer, John will further diversify Clinical ink’s customer base with the addition of new large, medium and small biopharmaceutical companies, whilst solidifying the company’s CRO relationships and other industry alliances. His plans include the deepening of the therapeutic area focus on cardiometabolic, CNS, immunology and oncology, the introduction of an end-to-end decentralized/digital health platform centered around eCOA and EDCXtra™, as well as new licensing-based business models. Moving forward, John will be announcing novel and transformative AI-driven clinical trial innovations.

Megan Petrylak, Chief Operating Officer

Megan Petrylak has over 14 years of clinical trial experience in senior operational leadership roles. She has particularly focused on driving successful outcomes in phase 1-3 clinical trials for a wide range of global biopharmaceutical and CRO customers. Prior to her 6 year tenure at Clinical ink, Megan served as Director of Project Delivery at Worldwide Clinical Trials. Prior to that role, she headed Bioclinica’s centers for imaging and eClinical project management.

As EVP, Clinical Operations, Megan oversaw Clinical ink’s entire customer, site, and patient-facing operations function. She augmented the team with deep expertise in data management and data quality, mandating a quality-first culture. This resulted in impressive increases in customer satisfaction, complemented by significant reductions in all study build and execution metrics and excellent quality outcomes. In addition, Megan’s team successfully launched new products including GlucoseReady™ and EDCXtra™ and has developed a range of industry partnerships including TransPerfect for translations and eClinical Solutions for complex data solutions. Her deep subject matter expertise in eCOA and data management has been recognized at numerous industry consortia and she has served as an expert speaker at meetings such as the Society of Clinical Data Management.

In her new role as Chief Operating Officer, Megan will oversee significant growth in Clinical ink’s revenue, broadening the customer base and expanding the range of integrated solutions. Her plans include upscaling the team to support the planned growth in revenue and margin profile, aided by automation of key operational and data processes. Megan will continue to prioritize quality to drive operational excellence and ensure exceptional delivery to clients.

About Clinical ink

Clinical ink is the global life science company bringing data, technology, and patient-centric research together. Our deep therapeutic-area expertise, coupled with behavioral science, eDC/Direct Data Capture, eCOA, eConsent, telehealth, and digital biomarkers advancement (including the use of Continuous Glucose Monitoring for detection of hypoglycemia), support the next generation of clinical trials and ultimately, the clinical management of patients.