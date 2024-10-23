Cultural Intelligence Leader Collage Releases Q3 Products to Enable Marketers to Future-Proof Their Brands

Bethesda, MD, Oct. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Collage, the leading provider of cultural intelligence, is pleased to announce several new innovations – officially rolled out in Q3 – across its product portfolio.

The company is also sharing its Cultural Fluency Maker Award honorees, which recognizes the world’s leading brands for applying cultural intelligence for impact.

The new products, unveiled for the first time at Collage’s annual Cultural Fluency Summit on Oct. 9 in New York City, highlight the company’s dedication to delivering the deepest cultural intelligence with highly discoverable, curated, and actionable insights. The cutting-edge tools empower marketers and insights professionals to future-proof their brands with confidence.

The first innovation – the Audience Profiles – is an addition to Collage’s fluen.ciSM SaaS application. It offers curated, ready-to-use, culture-driven insights into intersectional audiences' brand preferences, cultural attitudes, passion points, media consumption, and expenditure habits. With this powerful tool, users are able to activate intersectional consumer segments, through messaging optimization and targeted media strategies that drive greater resonance and revenue impact.

Another innovation is the release of Custom Audiences. This tool enables marketers to enrich their segmentation with cultural intelligence. For more tailored insights across multiple intersections, attitudes, purchase behaviors, or geo-location, Custom Audiences are specifically designed for each brand, including audiences such as Gen Z foodies, women sports participants, or Hispanic small-business owners, among others.

For marketers who want enhanced analyses of their brand cultural fluency and future purchase intent, there is now Trended Data. When put into action, insights leaders are able to gain an understanding of a brand’s 6-month performance trend and can be compared to competitive brands. They are also able to track shifts in consumer perceptions, preferences, and purchase behaviors.

The Data Export feature also now enables users to perform deeper, customized analyses, create tailored reports, and seamlessly integrate Collage data with other tools and datasets.

“Collage has unlocked the ability for brands to segment and target audiences on the deepest cultural level, which drives brand love and future purchase intent,” said David Wellisch, CEO and Co-Founder of Collage. “With new trends, curated data, and insights at your fingertips, marketers and insights professionals can turn insight into action for positioning, advertising, and new product innovation like never before.”

Collage has also launched C-Pulse, a new Multicultural Trend Report that provides insight leaders with trends, proof points, and expenditure data across different consumer segments. This includes 1) Economy and Finances, 2) Technology and AI, 3) Health & Wellness, 4) Family and Community, 5) New Experiences, and 6) Media and Creators.

With these innovations, Collage continues to lead the way as the go-to cultural intelligence engine, helping brands both understand who their consumers are, and also uncover the why behind their choices, habits, and behaviors so they can activate.

In recognition of the leaders in leveraging cultural intelligence for impact, Collage honored 11 brands and individuals with its all-new Cultural Fluency Maker Awards, also announced at its Cultural Fluency Summit. The honor distinguishes leading brands, and individual members for notable progress during the past year in their cultural fluency journey across three categories: Platinum, Igniter, and Hero.

This year’s recipients include Procter & Gamble, PepsiCo, Pernod Ricard, The Walt Disney Company, Southern Glazer's Wine & Spirits, Elevance Health, Philips, Comcast, Jason Hall at Gray Media Group, Matrika Chapagain at AARP, and Maria Twena at Adsmovil.

“Each of these brands, individuals, and their teams, did the hard and necessary work in leveraging cultural intelligence to efficiently and effectively engage a wide range of consumer segments,” said Zekeera Belton, Vice President of Customer Success at Collage. “Their efforts show an unwavering commitment to use cultural insights, as each of our honorees were able to drive a measurable impact on authenticity, resonance, and brand love, and Collage is pleased to recognize these Cultural Fluency Makers.”

About Collage

Collage is the only cultural intelligence engine that fuses consumer, industry, and brand data to provide brands with insights on the why behind consumers’ behaviors – so they can act quickly to fuel growth. The company’s data science engine provides unrivaled depth of cultural insight from 26 billion primary data points. With access to head-to-head brand, category, and industry competitive assessments plus original, consumer-driven studies and weekly additions, the world’s leading brands rely on Collage to get a deep understanding of how to drive brand love and business growth by tapping into culture. The curated, always-on, easy-to-use digital access is flexible and cost-efficient for your business needs. Founded in 2009, culture has always been at the company’s core. Collage is a National Minority Supplier Development Council (NMSDC) certified minority-owned small business.