Tyler Joins BASE: The Iconic Comic Character Makes a Blockchain Debut

New York, NY, Oct. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The legendary character Tyler from Fatt Murie’s Guys’ Club comic has found a new home on the BASE blockchain, a tribute to his growing fanbase. Known for his love of dancing and video games—on par with the popular $BRETT character—Tyler has quickly become the red mascot of the blue BASE chain.



With a 100% fair launch and zero insider allocations, the Tyler project is set to be the top community-driven meme on the BASE blockchain. This fan-inspired venture represents the next evolution of the Guys’ Club universe, creating a cultural narrative similar to Matt Furie's creations.



How to Purchase $TYLER:

1. Download the Metamask wallet.

2. Acquire ETH (Ethereum) tokens on the BASE network.

3. Open Uniswap.

4. Enter the amount you wish to swap.

5. Swap for $TYLER tokens.



A New Chapter in Meme Culture

Tyler’s launch narrative draws direct inspiration from the popular boys’ club archetype, being the first and only character introduced from Guys' Club by Fatt Murie. Entirely community-driven, with no insider backing, this project was built from the ground up with organic growth. 100% of Tyler’s tokens have been added to liquidity pools, ensuring a transparent and fair ecosystem for all.



Innovative Blockchain Features

In addition to the fair tokenomics, the Tyler project offers utility to the broader BASE network through the @BasedTylerBot, a volume and trending bot that can be used by all BASE projects. The bot adds value by burning Tyler coins from fees, contributing to the project's sustainability while supporting the wider BASE community.



Tyler is on track to become a cornerstone of BASE’s community-driven ethos, with active engagement from a transparent team. As the first major meme of its kind on BASE, Tyler continues to elevate the legacy of the Guys' Club comic, marking a new era for fan-powered blockchain innovation.



Website: www.basedtyler.com

Telegram: t.me/basedtyler

X: x.com/TylerOnBase