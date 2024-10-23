Unifirst Announces Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter and Full Fiscal Year of Fiscal 2024

WILMINGTON, Mass., Oct. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UniFirst Corporation (NYSE: UNF) (the “Company,” “UniFirst” or “we”) today reported results for its fourth quarter and full year ended August 31, 2024, as compared to the corresponding periods in the prior fiscal year. The fourth quarter as well as the full year included an extra week compared to the prior year.

Q4 2024 Financial Highlights

Consolidated revenues for the fourth quarter increased 11.9% to $639.9 million.

The extra week accounted for revenue growth of approximately 8.0% in the quarter.

Operating income was $54.0 million, an increase of 49.8%.

The quarterly tax rate decreased to 21.8% compared to 24.3% in the prior year.

Net income increased to $44.6 million, or 61.5%.

Diluted earnings per share increased to $2.39 from $1.47 in the prior year, or 62.6%.

Adjusted EBITDA increased to $95.0 million compared to $71.7 million in the prior year, or 32.5%.

Cash flow from operating activities increased to $295.3 million in fiscal 2024, or 36.8%.

The Company’s financial results for the fourth quarters of fiscal 2024 and 2023 included approximately $1.8 million and $6.1 million, respectively, of costs directly attributable to its customer relationship management (“CRM”) computer system and enterprise resource planning (“ERP”) projects. The Company refers to the CRM and ERP projects together as its “Key Initiatives” and does not exclude these amounts as part of its Adjusted EBITDA measure. The effect of these items on the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024 and 2023 combined to decrease:

Both operating income and Adjusted EBITDA by $1.8 million and $6.1 million, respectively.

Net income by $1.3 million and $5.0 million, respectively.

Diluted earnings per share by $0.07 and $0.27, respectively.



Fiscal 2024 Financial Highlights

Full year consolidated revenues were $2.427 billion, an increase of 8.7%.

The extra week accounted for revenue growth of approximately 2.0% compared to prior year.

Full year operating income was $183.6 million, an increase of 37.4%.

Net income for the year increased to $145.5 million, or 40.3%.

Diluted earnings per share increased to $7.77 from $5.53 in the prior year, or 40.5%.

Adjusted EBITDA increased to $333.3 million compared to $265.4 million in the prior year, or 25.6%.

The Company’s financial results for the full years of fiscal 2024 and 2023 included $11.8 million and $33.6 million, respectively, of costs directly attributable to its Key Initiatives. In addition, the Company incurred costs during the full year of fiscal 2023 related to the acquisition of Clean Uniform of approximately $3.0 million. The effect of these items on the full years of fiscal 2024 and 2023 combined to decrease:

Operating income by $11.8 million and $36.6 million, respectively.

Adjusted EBITDA by $11.8 million and $33.6 million, respectively.

Net income by $9.0 million and $28.0 million, respectively.

Diluted earnings per share by $0.48 and $1.49, respectively.

Steven Sintros, UniFirst President and Chief Executive Officer, said, “I am pleased to report that we closed the year with a strong fourth quarter. We accomplished a lot as a team in fiscal 2024 that will help strengthen our company as we move forward, growing our business as well as advancing our technology and other organizational initiatives. I want to thank our nearly 16,000 Team Partners who continue to Always Deliver for each other and our customers as we strive towards our vision of being universally recognized as the best service provider in the industry.”

Q4 2024 Segment Reporting Highlights

Core Laundry Operations

Revenues for the quarter increased 11.7% to $564.1 million.

Organic growth, which excludes the effect of acquisitions, fluctuations in the Canadian dollar and the impact of the extra week, was 3.9%.

Operating margin increased to 8.0% from 6.0%.

Adjusted EBITDA margin increased to 14.9% from 12.7%.

The costs we incurred related to the Key Initiatives, discussed above, were recorded to the Core Laundry Operations' segment, and decreased both the Core Laundry Operations' operating and Adjusted EBITDA margins for the fourth quarters of fiscal 2024 and 2023 by 0.3% and 1.2%, respectively.

The segment's operating and Adjusted EBITDA margin comparisons benefited from the additional week in fiscal 2024, as well as from lower merchandise, payroll and other operating input costs as a percentage of revenues.

Specialty Garments

Revenues for the quarter were $46.5 million, an increase of 12.3%. After adjusting for the impact of the extra week, organic growth was 4.4% primarily due to growth in the segment's cleanroom operations and stronger results from the U.S. nuclear operations.

Operating margin increased to 18.5% from 16.4% a year ago, primarily due to higher profitability in the segment's nuclear operations. The nuclear operations' results can vary significantly due to seasonality and the timing of reactor outages and projects.

Balance Sheet and Capital Allocation

Cash, cash equivalents and Short-term investments totaled $175.1 million as of August 31, 2024.

The Company had no long-term debt outstanding as of August 31, 2024.

The Company paid dividends to shareholders of $23.3 million in fiscal 2024, an increase of 5.6% from the prior year.

The Company repurchased 45,556 shares of Common Stock for $7.8 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024. During fiscal 2024, the Company repurchased a total of 139,556 shares of common stock for a total of $23.8 million under the program. As of August 31, 2024, the Company had $76.2 million remaining under its existing share repurchase authorization.

Financial Outlook

Mr. Sintros continued, “For fiscal 2025, we expect our revenues to be between $2.425 billion and $2.445 billion and fully diluted earnings per share to be between $6.79 and $7.19. This guidance includes an estimated $16.0 million of costs directly attributable to our Key Initiatives that we anticipate will be expensed in fiscal 2025. Please note the following regarding our guidance:

Fiscal 2025 has one less week compared to prior year.

Net income, at the midpoint of the range, is expected to be $131.0 million.

Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA, at the midpoint of the range, is expected to be $330.0 million.

Core Laundry Operations’ organic revenue growth, at the midpoint of the range, is expected to be 1.8%.

Core Laundry Operations’ operating and Adjusted EBITDA margins, at the midpoint of the range, are expected to be 5.9% and 13.2%, respectively.

The Key Initiatives are expected to decrease Core Laundry Operations’ operating and Adjusted EBITDA margins by 0.7% and EPS by $0.64.

The effective tax rate is assumed to be 25.0%.

Guidance does not include the impact of any future share buybacks or unexpected events affecting the economy generally.

Conference Call Information

UniFirst Corporation will hold a conference call today at 9:00 a.m. (ET) to discuss its quarterly and full year financial results, business highlights and outlook. A simultaneous live webcast of the call will be available over the Internet and can be accessed at www.unifirst.com .

About UniFirst Corporation

Headquartered in Wilmington, Mass., UniFirst Corporation (NYSE: UNF) is a North American leader in the supply and servicing of uniform and workwear programs, facility service products, as well as first aid and safety supplies and services. Together with its subsidiaries, the Company also manages specialized garment programs for the cleanroom and nuclear industries. In addition to partnering with leading brands, UniFirst manufactures its own branded workwear, protective clothing, and floorcare products at its five company-owned ISO-9001-certified manufacturing facilities. With more than 270 service locations, over 300,000 customer locations, and 16,000-plus employee Team Partners, the Company outfits more than 2 million workers every day. For more information, contact UniFirst at 888.296.2740 or visit UniFirst.com.

Forward-Looking Statements Disclosure

This public announcement contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws that reflect the Company's current views with respect to future events and financial performance, including projected revenues, operating margin and earnings per share. Such statements are highly dependent upon a variety of risks, uncertainties and other important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those reflected in such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to, uncertainties caused by an economic recession or other adverse economic conditions, including, without limitation, as a result of elevated inflation or interest rates or extraordinary events or circumstances such as geopolitical conflicts like the conflict between Russia and Ukraine and disruption in the Middle East or the COVID-19 pandemic, and their impact on our customers’ businesses and workforce levels, disruptions of our business and operations, including limitations on, or closures of, our facilities, or the business and operations of our customers or suppliers in connection with extraordinary events or circumstances such as the COVID-19 pandemic, uncertainties regarding our ability to consummate acquisitions and successfully integrate acquired businesses, and the performance of such businesses, uncertainties regarding any existing or newly-discovered expenses and liabilities related to environmental compliance and remediation, any adverse outcome of pending or future contingencies or claims, our ability to compete successfully without any significant degradation in our margin rates, seasonal and quarterly fluctuations in business levels, our ability to preserve positive labor relationships and avoid becoming the target of corporate labor unionization campaigns that could disrupt our business, the effect of currency fluctuations on our results of operations and financial condition, our dependence on third parties to supply us with raw materials, which such supply could be severely disrupted as a result of extraordinary events or circumstances such as the conflict between Russia and Ukraine, any loss of key management or other personnel, increased costs as a result of any changes in federal, state, international or other laws, rules and regulations or governmental interpretation of such laws, rules and regulations, uncertainties regarding, or adverse impacts from continued high price levels of natural gas, electricity, fuel and labor or increases in such costs, the negative effect on our business from sharply depressed oil and natural gas prices, the continuing increase in domestic healthcare costs, increased workers’ compensation claim costs, increased healthcare claim costs, our ability to retain and grow our customer base, demand and prices for our products and services, fluctuations in our Specialty Garments business, political or other instability, supply chain disruption or infection among our employees in Mexico and Nicaragua where our principal garment manufacturing plants are located, our ability to properly and efficiently design, construct, implement and operate a new customer relationship management computer system, interruptions or failures of our information technology systems, including as a result of cyber-attacks, additional professional and internal costs necessary for compliance with any changes in or additional Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), New York Stock Exchange and accounting or other rules, including, without limitation, recent rules adopted by the SEC regarding climate-related and cybersecurity-related disclosures, strikes and unemployment levels, our efforts to evaluate and potentially reduce internal costs, the impact of foreign trade policies and tariffs or other impositions on imported goods on our business, results of operations and financial condition, our ability to successfully implement our business strategies and processes, including our capital allocation strategies, our ability to successfully remediate the material weakness in internal control over financial reporting disclosed in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended August 26, 2023 and the other factors described under Part I, Item 1A. “Risk Factors” and elsewhere in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended August 26, 2023, Part II, Item 1A. “Risk Factors” and elsewhere in our subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and in our other filings with the SEC. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances arising after the date on which they are made.





Consolidated Statements of Income

(Unaudited)

(In thousands, except per share data) Fourteen

weeks ended

August 31, 2024 Thirteen

weeks ended

August 26, 2023 Fifty-three

weeks ended

August 31, 2024 Fifty-two

weeks ended

August 26, 2023 Revenues $ 639,867 $ 571,890 $ 2,427,431 $ 2,233,047 Operating expenses: Cost of revenues (1) 408,604 378,009 1,579,835 1,481,296 Selling and administrative expenses (1) 139,236 124,685 522,586 496,915 Depreciation and amortization 37,979 33,118 141,432 121,233 Total operating expenses 585,819 535,812 2,243,853 2,099,444 Operating income 54,048 36,078 183,578 133,603 Other (income) expense: Interest income, net (2,652 ) (385 ) (7,242 ) (6,738 ) Other (income) expense, net (372 ) (22 ) 1,441 1,504 Total other income, net (3,024 ) (407 ) (5,801 ) (5,234 ) Income before income taxes 57,072 36,485 189,379 138,837 Provision for income taxes 12,437 8,854 43,905 35,163 Net income $ 44,635 $ 27,631 $ 145,474 $ 103,674 Income per share – Basic: Common Stock $ 2.50 $ 1.53 $ 8.11 $ 5.77 Class B Common Stock $ 2.00 $ 1.23 $ 6.49 $ 4.62 Income per share – Diluted: Common Stock $ 2.39 $ 1.47 $ 7.77 $ 5.53 Income allocated to – Basic: Common Stock $ 37,472 $ 23,222 $ 122,188 $ 87,104 Class B Common Stock $ 7,163 $ 4,409 $ 23,286 $ 16,570 Income allocated to – Diluted: Common Stock $ 44,635 $ 27,631 $ 145,474 $ 103,674 Weighted average shares outstanding – Basic: Common Stock 15,018 15,133 15,073 15,098 Class B Common Stock 3,590 3,590 3,590 3,590 Weighted average shares outstanding – Diluted: Common Stock 18,683 18,790 18,724 18,762

(1) Exclusive of depreciation on the Company’s property, plant and equipment and amortization on its intangible assets.





Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Unaudited)

(In thousands) August 31,

2024 August 26,

2023 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 161,571 $ 79,443 Short-term investments 13,505 10,157 Receivables, net 278,851 279,078 Inventories 156,908 148,334 Rental merchandise in service 237,969 248,323 Prepaid taxes 14,893 20,907 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 51,979 53,876 Total current assets 915,676 840,118 Property, plant and equipment, net 801,612 756,540 Goodwill 648,850 647,900 Customer contracts and other intangible assets, net 119,999 145,618 Deferred income taxes 833 567 Operating lease right-of-use assets, net 66,682 62,565 Other assets 142,761 116,667 Total assets $ 2,696,413 $ 2,569,975 Liabilities and shareholders’ equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 92,509 $ 92,730 Accrued liabilities 170,240 156,408 Accrued taxes 447 352 Operating lease liabilities, current 18,241 17,739 Total current liabilities 281,437 267,229 Long-term liabilities: Accrued liabilities 123,401 121,682 Accrued and deferred income taxes 132,496 130,084 Operating lease liabilities 50,568 47,020 Total long-term liabilities 306,465 298,786 Shareholders’ equity: Common Stock 1,500 1,510 Class B Common Stock 359 359 Capital surplus 104,791 99,303 Retained earnings 2,025,505 1,926,549 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (23,644 ) (23,761 ) Total shareholders’ equity 2,108,511 2,003,960 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 2,696,413 $ 2,569,975





Detail of Operating Results

(Unaudited)

Fourteen

weeks ended

August 31, 2024 Thirteen

weeks ended

August 26, 2023 (In thousands, except percentages) Core Laundry Specialty First Core Laundry Specialty First Operations Garments Aid Total Operations Garments Aid Total Revenues $ 564,085 $ 46,499 $ 29,283 $ 639,867 $ 505,022 $ 41,421 $ 25,447 $ 571,890 Revenue Growth % 11.7 % 12.3 % 15.1 % 11.9 % Operating Income (Loss) (1), (2) $ 45,368 $ 8,585 $ 95 $ 54,048 $ 30,198 $ 6,805 $ (925 ) $ 36,078 Operating Margin 8.0 % 18.5 % 0.3 % 8.4 % 6.0 % 16.4 % -3.6 % 6.3 % Adjusted EBITDA (1), (2) $ 83,913 $ 10,079 $ 1,035 $ 95,027 $ 64,003 $ 8,000 $ (286 ) $ 71,717 Adjusted EBITDA Margin 14.9 % 21.7 % 3.5 % 14.9 % 12.7 % 19.3 % -1.1 % 12.5 %

(1) The Company’s financial results for the fourth quarters of fiscal 2024 and 2023 included approximately $1.8 million and $6.1 million, respectively, of costs directly attributable to its Key Initiatives. These costs were recorded to the Core Laundry Operations.

(2) The Key Initiatives' costs decreased both Core Laundry Operations' operating and Adjusted EBITDA margins for the fourth quarters of fiscal 2024 and 2023 by 0.4% and 1.2%, respectively.





Fifty-three

weeks ended

August 31, 2024 Fifty-two

weeks ended

August 26, 2023 (In thousands, except percentages) Core Laundry Specialty First Core Laundry Specialty First Operations Garments Aid Total Operations Garments Aid Total Revenues $ 2,138,948 $ 182,212 $ 106,271 $ 2,427,431 $ 1,961,189 $ 177,034 $ 94,824 $ 2,233,047 Revenue Growth % 9.1 % 2.9 % 12.1 % 8.7 % Operating Income (Loss) (3), (4) $ 143,434 $ 41,976 $ (1,832 ) $ 183,578 $ 98,666 $ 37,488 $ (2,551 ) $ 133,603 Operating Margin 6.7 % 23.0 % -1.7 % 7.6 % 5.0 % 21.2 % -2.7 % 6.0 % Adjusted EBITDA (3), (4) $ 284,570 $ 47,062 $ 1,710 $ 333,342 $ 222,800 $ 42,146 $ 466 $ 265,412 Adjusted EBITDA Margin 13.3 % 25.8 % 1.6 % 13.7 % 11.4 % 23.8 % 0.5 % 11.9 %

(3) The Company's financial results for the full years of fiscal 2024 and 2023 included approximately $11.8 million and $33.6 million, respectively, of costs directly attributable to its Key Initiatives. In addition, the Company incurred costs related to the acquisition of Clean Uniform during the full year of fiscal 2023 of approximately $3.0 million, which are excluded from Adjusted EBITDA. These costs were recorded to the Core Laundry Operations.

(4) The Key Initiatives' costs decreased both Core Laundry Operations' operating and Adjusted EBITDA margins for the full years of fiscal 2024 and 2023 by 0.6% and 1.7%, respectively. In addition, Clean Uniform acquisition costs further decreased Core Laundry Operations' operating margin for the full year of fiscal 2023 by approximately 0.2%.





Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(Unaudited)

(In thousands) Fifty-three

weeks ended

August 31, 2024 Fifty-two

weeks ended

August 26, 2023 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 145,474 $ 103,674 Adjustments to reconcile net income to cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization (1) 141,432 121,233 Share-based compensation 9,773 9,063 Accretion on environmental contingencies 1,264 1,036 Accretion on asset retirement obligations 976 923 Deferred income taxes 5,231 22,143 Other 1,027 1,020 Changes in assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions: Receivables, less reserves 511 (21,714 ) Inventories (8,458 ) 4,001 Rental merchandise in service 10,548 (20,847 ) Prepaid expenses and other current assets and Other assets (12,582 ) (7,057 ) Accounts payable (4,069 ) 10,111 Accrued liabilities (3,021 ) (12,762 ) Prepaid and accrued income taxes 7,163 4,938 Net cash provided by operating activities 295,269 215,762 Cash flows from investing activities: Acquisition of businesses, net of cash acquired (203 ) (306,193 ) Capital expenditures, including capitalization of software costs (160,417 ) (171,991 ) Purchases of investments (24,581 ) (117,012 ) Maturities of investments 21,679 107,000 Proceeds from sale of assets 1,286 549 Net cash used in investing activities (162,236 ) (487,647 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Payment of deferred financing costs — (851 ) Borrowings under line of credit — 80,000 Repayments under line of credit — (80,000 ) Proceeds from exercise of share-based awards 4 3 Taxes withheld and paid related to net share settlement of equity awards (3,239 ) (2,891 ) Repurchase of Common Stock (23,780 ) — Payment of cash dividends (23,345 ) (22,100 ) Net cash used in financing activities (50,360 ) (25,839 ) Effect of exchange rate changes (545 ) 768 Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 82,128 (296,956 ) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 79,443 376,399 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 161,571 $ 79,443

(1) Depreciation and amortization for the full year of fiscal 2024 and 2023 included approximately $18.8 million and $14.7 million, respectively, of non-cash amortization expense recognized on acquisition-related intangible assets.







Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The Company reports its consolidated financial results in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”). To supplement the Company’s consolidated financial results in this press release, the Company also presents Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin, which are non-GAAP financial measures. The Company defines Adjusted EBITDA as net income before interest, income taxes, depreciation and amortization, further adjusted for share-based compensation expense, acquisition costs, and other items impacting the comparability of the Company’s underlying operating performance between periods. Adjusted EBITDA margin is defined as Adjusted EBITDA for a period divided by revenue for the same period.

The Company believes these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful supplemental information regarding the performance of the Company and its segments to both management and investors. In addition, by excluding certain items, these non-GAAP financial measures enable management and investors to further evaluate the underlying operating performance of the Company. The Company presented EBITDA in recent periods and has presented Adjusted EBITDA in this press release because the Company believes that the further adjustments included in Adjusted EBITDA provide useful supplemental information regarding the underlying operating performance of the Company by adjusting for items that impact the comparability of the Company’s operating and financial performance.

Supplemental reconciliations of the Company’s consolidated net income on a GAAP basis to Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin, are presented in the following table. Investors are encouraged to review the reconciliations of the non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures, which are provided below. Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin should be considered in addition to, and not as substitutes for, or in isolation from, measures prepared in accordance with GAAP.

The Company does not allocate its provision for income taxes to its business segments and as a result, presents it in a separate column in the following tables:

Fourteen

weeks ended

August 31, 2024 Core Laundry Specialty First (In thousands, except percentages) Operations Garments Aid Other Total Revenue $ 564,085 $ 46,499 $ 29,283 $ — $ 639,867 Net income $ 48,392 $ 8,585 $ 95 $ (12,437 ) $ 44,635 Provision for income taxes — — — 12,437 12,437 Interest income, net (2,652 ) — — — (2,652 ) Depreciation and amortization 35,755 1,311 913 — 37,979 Share-based compensation expense 2,418 183 27 — 2,628 Adjusted EBITDA $ 83,913 $ 10,079 $ 1,035 $ — $ 95,027 Adjusted EBITDA Margin 14.9 % 21.7 % 3.5 % 14.9 %





Thirteen

weeks ended

August 26, 2023 Core Laundry Specialty First (In thousands, except percentages) Operations Garments Aid Other Total Revenue $ 505,022 $ 41,421 $ 25,447 $ — $ 571,890 Net income (loss) $ 30,605 $ 6,805 $ (925 ) $ (8,854 ) $ 27,631 Provision for income taxes — — — 8,854 8,854 Interest income, net (385 ) — — — (385 ) Depreciation and amortization 31,465 1,035 618 — 33,118 Share-based compensation expense 2,008 160 21 — 2,189 Acquisition costs(1) 310 — — — 310 Adjusted EBITDA $ 64,003 $ 8,000 $ (286 ) $ — $ 71,717 Adjusted EBITDA Margin 12.7 % 19.3 % -1.1 % 12.5 %

(1) Represents costs incurred related to the acquisition of Clean Uniform. The Company completed the acquisition on March 13, 2023 during the third quarter of fiscal 2023.







Fifty-three

weeks ended

August 31, 2024 Core Laundry Specialty First (In thousands, except percentages) Operations Garments Aid Other Total Revenue $ 2,138,948 $ 182,212 $ 106,271 $ — $ 2,427,431 Net income (loss) $ 149,235 $ 41,976 $ (1,832 ) $ (43,905 ) $ 145,474 Provision for income taxes — — — 43,905 43,905 Interest income, net (7,242 ) — — — (7,242 ) Depreciation and amortization 133,591 4,398 3,443 — 141,432 Share-based compensation expense 8,986 688 99 — 9,773 Adjusted EBITDA $ 284,570 $ 47,062 $ 1,710 $ — $ 333,342 Adjusted EBITDA Margin 13.3 % 25.8 % 1.6 % 13.7 %





Fifty-two

weeks ended

August 26, 2023 Core Laundry Specialty First (In thousands, except percentages) Operations Garments Aid Other Total Revenue $ 1,961,189 $ 177,034 $ 94,824 $ — $ 2,233,047 Net income (loss) $ 103,900 $ 37,488 $ (2,551 ) $ (35,163 ) $ 103,674 Provision for income taxes — — — 35,163 35,163 Interest income, net (6,738 ) — — — (6,738 ) Depreciation and amortization 114,277 4,020 2,936 — 121,233 Share-based compensation expense 8,344 638 81 — 9,063 Acquisition costs(1) 3,017 — — — 3,017 Adjusted EBITDA $ 222,800 $ 42,146 $ 466 $ — $ 265,412 Adjusted EBITDA Margin 11.4 % 23.8 % 0.5 % 11.9 %

(1) Represents costs incurred related to the acquisition of Clean Uniform. The Company completed the acquisition on March 13, 2023 during the third quarter of fiscal 2023.



Supplemental reconciliations of the Company’s fiscal 2025 financial outlook for consolidated net income on a GAAP basis to Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin, which are non-GAAP financial measures, are presented in the following table. In addition, supplemental reconciliations of the fiscal 2025 financial outlook for segments’ net income on a GAAP basis to segments’ Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin, which are non-GAAP financial measures, are also presented in the following table.

Investors are encouraged to review the reconciliations of the outlook for these non-GAAP measures to the outlook for their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures, which are provided below. The Company’s outlook contains forward-looking statements and information. Actual results may differ materially. See “Forward-Looking Statements Disclosure.”

Fifty-two weeks ended August 30, 2025 (1) Specialty Garments, Core Laundry First Aid, and (In thousands, except percentages) Consolidated Operations Other Revenue $ 2,435,000 $ 2,140,000 $ 295,000 Net income (loss) $ 131,025 $ 136,200 $ (5,175 ) Provision for income taxes 43,675 — 43,675 Interest income, net (10,500 ) (10,500 ) — Depreciation and amortization 151,500 142,600 8,900 Share-based compensation expense 12,300 11,500 800 Executive transition expense(2) 2,000 2,000 — Adjusted EBITDA $ 330,000 $ 281,800 $ 48,200 Adjusted EBITDA Margin 13.6 % 13.2 % 16.3 %

(1) Amounts represent the midpoint of the Company’s guidance.

(2) Primarily represent one-time costs expected to be incurred related to the hiring and on-boarding of the Company's new Chief Operating Officer, Kelly Rooney, and for the transition of Michael Croatti from his role as Executive Vice President, Operations. Details on these leadership changes can be found in the Company's Current Report on Form 8-K filed with the SEC on September 19, 2024.





