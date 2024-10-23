Ferroglobe PLC Schedules Third Quarter 2024 Earnings Call for November 7, 2024

LONDON, Oct. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ: GSM) announced today that it will issue third quarter financial results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 6, 2024, and will host the quarterly earnings call on Thursday, November 7, 2024, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time.

To join via phone:

Conference call participants should dial 800-715-9871 (US toll-free) or 646-307-1963 (international) approximately 15 minutes prior to start time.

To join via webcast:

A simultaneous audio webcast, and replay will be accessible here:

https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/ej52hvj2

