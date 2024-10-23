Ferroglobe PLC Schedules Third Quarter 2024 Earnings Call for November 7, 2024

LONDON, Oct. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ: GSM) announced today that it will issue third quarter financial results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 6, 2024, and will host the quarterly earnings call on Thursday, November 7, 2024, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time.
To join via phone:
Conference call participants should dial 800-715-9871 (US toll-free) or 646-307-1963 (international) approximately 15 minutes prior to start time.
To join via webcast:
A simultaneous audio webcast, and replay will be accessible here:
https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/ej52hvj2
About Ferroglobe
Ferroglobe is a leading global producer of silicon metal, silicon and manganese-based ferroalloys serving a customer base across the globe in dynamic and fast-growing end markets, such as solar, automotive, consumer products, construction and energy. The Company is based in London. For more information, visit https://investor.ferroglobe.com.
INVESTOR CONTACT:
Alex Rotonen, CFA
Vice President, Investor Relations
investor.relations@ferroglobe.com
MEDIA CONTACT:
Cristina Feliu Roig
Vice President, Communications & Public Affairs
corporate.comms@ferroglobe.com
