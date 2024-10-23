Rezolve Ai Unveils Major Update to BRAiN Assistant, Elevating User Experience and Response Accuracy

NEW YORK, Oct. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rezolve Ai (Nasdaq: RZLV) is pleased to announce a significant update to its BRAiN Assistant, introducing several new features and improvements designed to enhance the user experience and the effectiveness of responses. This latest refresh underscores Rezolve's commitment to leveraging cutting-edge technology to deliver superior AI-driven solutions.

The BRAiN Assistant, available at http://www.mybrain.zone, serves as the consumer-facing showcase of Rezolve Ai's technology capabilities. The platform has already attracted over 58,000 users during its pilot, demonstrating its robust performance and user appeal. www.mybrain.zone is similar to leading AI consumer platforms such as OpenAi’s ChatGPT and Anthropic's Claude when used to ask generic queries. However, we believe www.mybrain.zone performs better due to the features outlined below, amongst others.

Proprietary Technology and Unique Generative AI Language Model

Rezolve Ai's proprietary technology is at the heart of the BRAiN Assistant's capabilities. Our unique generative AI language model, brainpowa, plays a crucial role in delivering high-quality, commerce-related responses. This model, specifically trained on eCommerce data and industry-specific terminology, ensures that users receive accurate and relevant information tailored to their needs.

Key Features of the Updated BRAiN Assistant:

Routing Algorithm for Optimal AI Model Selection: The BRAiN Assistant now utilizes a sophisticated routing algorithm to choose the best AI language model based on prompt analysis. This ensures that the most appropriate AI model is selected for each specific query, significantly improving the accuracy and relevance of the responses.



Model Variety and Custom Solutions: The assistant employs multiple AI models and selects the one that best fits the nature and type of query. For commerce-related queries, the assistant prefers its custom-built model called brainpowa, which is specifically tailored to handle such requests efficiently and effectively.



Real-Time Internet Search: Another significant enhancement is the capability to search internet sources in real-time. This allows the assistant to process and incorporate the latest information quickly, ensuring that users receive the most up-to-date and accurate answers.



Independence from Specific AI Providers: The system does not rely on any particular AI provider or model. This, combined with the routing algorithm, offers greater flexibility and adaptability by utilizing various AI models as needed.



These updates collectively make the BRAiN Assistant more versatile, precise, and timely in delivering high-quality responses to users.

