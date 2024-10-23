Global Manufacturer and Distributor Chooses Bridgeline’s AI-Powered HawkSearch

WOBURN, Mass., Oct. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLIN), a provider of AI-driven marketing technology, announced a leading manufacturer and distributor of life safety gear, equipment, and training for first responders and law enforcement selected HawkSearch to improve their on-site search and merchandising powered by Salesforce Commerce Cloud.

The distributor will use HawkSearch to enhance website performance by delivering a more tailored search experience. They were particularly drawn to features like advanced merchandising for promoting or boosting specific products, burying out-of-stock items, and adjusting ranking and sort order. The scope also includes incorporating Instant Engage for surfacing trending items, categories, and content as soon as the user clicks on the search box.

HawkSearch will also power product category landing pages for consistency between browsing and searching, along with natural language search capabilities. These enhancements will help deliver a more engaging customer experience, aligning with marketing goals and improving traffic, conversion rates, and order values.

Ari Kahn, CEO of Bridgeline, said, “We’re excited to support this global leader in optimizing their search experience. HawkSearch will enhance their digital performance and help achieve key business outcomes.”

