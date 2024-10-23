Vimeo Delivers Spatial App Experience Built for Apple Vision Pro Enabling Users to View, Upload, and Share Spatial Videos

NEW YORK, Oct. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vimeo (NASDAQ: VMEO), the world’s most innovative video experience platform, today announced the launch of its groundbreaking app for Apple Vision Pro. This immersive app brings viewers into the content and empowers Vision Pro users to view, upload, and share their spatial videos with others to enjoy. The free app is now available to download on the visionOS App Store.

With its ability to add remarkable depth and dimension to a scene, spatial video delivers an innovative way to tell powerful stories, as it offers a more engaging and immersive experience for both personal and professional use cases. Spatial videos can be recorded on Apple Vision Pro, the iPhone 16 line, iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max. Canon has also announced the development of a new stereoscopic lens, the RF-S7.8mm F4 STM DUAL Lens, compatible with the popular EOS R7 camera body that will capture gorgeous spatial video.

With the Vimeo app for Vision Pro, users can relive previous moments and experiences in ways never before possible, or explore the growing library of content from the Vimeo community. After capturing spatial video, users can upload their content and share it privately or with the Vimeo community. Users can upload and catalog their spatial videos to their Vimeo library from the Vimeo app for iOS, visionOS, or vimeo.com. Professional content creators and video pros also gain an innovative new way to tell stories and engage with their audiences. Businesses can leverage spatial videos to bring their customers to new places, provide immersive training experiences for their employees, and even showcase new products in a truly unique way. Apple has announced an update to Final Cut Pro later this year that will enable creators to edit spatial videos on their Mac and add dynamic titles and effects to their projects.

“Vimeo has always been known for supporting video creators with the highest quality formats and most innovative technologies to tell their stories,” said Philip Moyer, CEO at Vimeo. “The launch of our Apple Vision Pro app marks a significant milestone in our ongoing mission to push the boundaries of video experiences. This kind of spatial content is the future of storytelling, and we’re proud to be at the forefront of this revolution.”

To celebrate the launch of its Vision Pro app, Vimeo has partnered with award-winning filmmaker and Staff Pick winner Jake Oleson to create exclusive content that demonstrates the experiences made possible by spatial video, and to inspire others to experiment with it themselves.

For more information and to download the Vimeo App on the visionOS App Store, please click here .

