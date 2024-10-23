Global Pediatrics Supplements Market to Reach USD 7977.2 Million by 2034, Growing at 8% CAGR | Future Market Insights, Inc.

NEWARK, Del, Oct. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global pediatrics supplements market share is rapidly expanding, with an estimated worth of USD 3,248.119 million in 2024 and projected to reach USD 7,977.2 million by 2034. This growth reflects a CAGR of 8% over the forecast period. These supplements, which include multivitamins, minerals, iron, probiotics, amino acids, and botanicals, are becoming essential to boosting nutrient intake in children. The demand is driven by the rising need for immunity support and addressing nutritional deficiencies, especially following the COVID-19 pandemic.



Pediatric supplements are dietary products specifically formulated to support the nutritional needs of children, typically from infancy through adolescence. These supplements are designed to fill potential gaps in a child's diet, especially in cases where they may not be receiving sufficient vitamins, minerals, or other essential nutrients from food alone.

Key Market Insights:

Key trends include the increasing preference for clean-label, easy-to-consume products like gummies and colorful supplements, designed to appeal to picky young eaters. Companies like Reckitt Benckiser and Bayer AG are leading the way by offering innovative products with clinical certifications, tailored to meet both health needs and consumer preferences for natural, allergen-free food ingredients.

Between 2019 and 2023, the market grew at a CAGR of 9%, driven by the rising health-consciousness of consumers, particularly millennial and Gen-Z parents. As precision nutrition technologies advance, this growth is expected to accelerate, with projections indicating a CAGR of 11% from 2024 to 2034.

Country-wise Insights

Countries CAGR 2024 to 2034 USA 5.1% India 7.0% UK 3.9% China 6.1%

Geographically, countries like India and China are experiencing significant demand for pediatric supplements due to malnutrition concerns and growing awareness of immune health. Companies are focusing on innovative solutions with better functional benefits to tackle issues like stunted growth and malnutrition.





“The rising demand for clean label pediatric supplements, driven by health-conscious consumers and concerns over malnutrition, highlights a shift toward natural, allergen-free ingredient. Companies are responding by offering personalized, transparent products that align with modern dietary preferences and lifestyle needs.” - says Nandini Roy Choudhury, Client Partner at Future Market Insights

Competition Outlook

The competitive landscape is dominated by major players like Pfizer, Nestlé, and Reckitt Benckiser, who are investing heavily in R&D to produce sustainable, high-quality supplements. These companies are employing strategic acquisitions and product innovations to capture more market share, ensuring continued growth in the coming decade.

Similarly, Nestle SA strategically targeted both local consumers and local ingredients producers to regionalize their distribution and gain a larger market share.

For instance,

Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc has introduced two new lines of pediatric supplements: Nutramigen and Enfamil. These brands are highly regarded for supporting brain development and boosting the immune health system in children, and they are recommended by pediatricians. The company also provides a personalized formula comparison chart for infant feeding doses. Moreover, they offer a range of products to address various needs, including everyday nutrition, stomach problems, allergies, and specialized dietary formulas for premature babies.

Another company, Nutritional Growth Solutions, introduced their brand, Healthy Heights, which was specially formulated for picky eaters, usually younger children, to fill in nutritional gaps by providing better choices of vitamins, minerals, and micro and macronutrients. They also included a very peculiar ingredient, whey protein. This brand also claimed to increase the height and weight of short and lean children by 13.8% to 34%.

Leading Brands

Key Segments of the Report

By Product Forms:

As per product type, the industry has been categorized into Gummies, Chewables, Powders, Syrups, Capsules, Tablets, and Liquid Drops.

By Ingredients Source:

As per ingredient type, the industry has been categorized into Plant-Based (Herbal extracts, Algae, etc.), Animal-Based (Fish oil, Collagen, etc.), Synthetic (Lab-made vitamins/minerals), and Organic/Natural.

By End Users:

This segment is further categorized into Infants (0-2 years), Toddlers (2-4 years), Children (5-12 years), and Adolescents (13-18 years).

By Sales Channel:

As per the sales channel, the industry has been categorized into Pharmacies, Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, Online Retail, Specialty Stores (Health & Wellness), Pediatric Clinics, and Direct Sales (MLM, Subscription services).

By Functionality:

This segment is further categorized into Immune Health, Bone and Teeth Strengthening, Digestive Health, Cognitive Development, Eye Health, Muscle Growth, and Overall Growth & Development.

By Region:

Industry analysis has been carried out in key countries of North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia, Oceania, and the Middle East & Africa.

Authored by:

Nandini Roy Choudhury (Client Partner for Food & Beverages at Future Market Insights, Inc.) has 7+ years of management consulting experience. She advises industry leaders and explores off-the-eye opportunities and challenges. She puts processes and operating models in place to support their business objectives.

She has exceptional analytical skills and often brings thought leadership to the table.

Nandini has vast functional expertise in key niches, including but not limited to food ingredients, nutrition & health solutions, animal nutrition, and marine nutrients. She is also well-versed in the pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, retail, and chemical sectors, where she advises market participants to develop methodologies and strategies that deliver results.

Her core expertise lies in corporate growth strategy, sales and marketing effectiveness, acquisitions and post-merger integration and cost reduction. Nandini has an MBA in Finance from MIT School of Business. She also holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Electrical Engineering from Nagpur University, India.

Nandini has authored several publications, and quoted in journals including Beverage Industry, Bloomberg, and Wine Industry Advisor.

