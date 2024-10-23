Trump Media Announces Release of Truth+ Streaming on Amazon Fire TV

SARASOTA, Fla., Oct. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trump Media & Technology Group (Nasdaq: DJT) ("TMTG" or the "Company"), operator of the social media platform Truth Social, announced today that it has successfully launched an app for Amazon Fire TVs to access the Truth+ streaming platform.



Now available in the Amazon Appstore, Truth+ offers TV programming focusing on news, entertainment, faith-based content, weather, documentaries, children's content, and more, featuring both linear TV channels and Video on Demand (VOD).

Previously released for iOS devices, Android devices, Apple TVs, Android TVs, and on the Web, Truth+ enhances the limited streaming option now available on the Truth Social platform by adding additional content and numerous new features including VOD, live TV rewind with visual thumbnails, catch-up TV for up to seven days, network DVR, and a Spanish language interface option.

Fire TV owners can now download the Truth+ app directly to their TV sets from the Amazon Appstore, then sign in by using their mobile phones to scan a QR code from their TV sets or by using a passcode. Users without a Truth Social account can create one during the sign in process.

"Our TV streaming rollout continues with Fire TV,” said TMTG CEO Devin Nunes. "It’s the latest addition to our fast-moving expansion of Truth Social as a beachhead for free speech on the Internet and a central hub for news, entertainment, and discussion.”

In the near future, TMTG plans to introduce Truth+ native apps for additional connected TV platforms including Samsung, LG, and Roku.

TMTG anticipates that, as the rollout progresses, the Company will continue to stress and beta test the streaming technology while collecting input from users and to announce when testing is finished and the rollout is complete.

TMTG's ultra-fast streaming technology is powered through its custom-designed, multi-site Content Delivery Network (CDN) using the Company's own servers, routers, and software stack, created with the goal of rendering the service uncancellable by Big Tech.

The mission of TMTG is to end Big Tech's assault on free speech by opening up the Internet and giving people their voices back. TMTG operates Truth Social, a social media platform established as a safe harbor for free expression amid increasingly harsh censorship by Big Tech corporations.

