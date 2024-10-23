Alliance Witan PLC - Net Asset Value

ALLIANCE WITAN PLC



At the close of business on Tuesday 22 October 2024:

The Company’s NAV per ordinary share, valued on a bid price basis with Debt at Par, was

- excluding income, 1272.3p



- including income, 1273.3p



The Company’s NAV per ordinary share, valued on a bid price basis with Debt at Fair Value, was

- excluding income, 1288.8p

- including income, 1289.8p

