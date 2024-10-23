GATE Successfully Completes the Rollout of Invenco by GVR’s Passport Retail Platform

Greensboro, NC, Oct. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Invenco by GVR, a worldwide retail and payment technology leader, announced today that GATE Petroleum Company has awarded the company a technology contract for their Passport retail platform after an extensive yearslong comparison review of point of sale (POS) options for all convenience stores.

GATE’s Investment

GATE’s selection of Invenco by GVR’s Passport platform came after years of careful consideration and review of the competitive landscape. The company's selection was made based on several key attributes, including the ability to seamlessly control both Wayne and Gilbarco Veeder-Root (GVR) dispensers as well as remotely manage and monitor all stores with Passport Instore.

GATE also cited Guardian Fueling Solutions, who played a key role in the sale, installation and support process throughout the six-month rollout.

GATE recently completed its Passport rollout at all 72 current stores, and they will be adding made-to-order (MTO) food service to over 30 locations in the coming months. All future GATE sites will be installed with GVR Encore 700 fuel dispensers.

GATE’s partnership highlights Invenco by GVR’s dedication to improving uptime and reliability. As the operating system for convenience retail, Invenco by GVR will continue to provide innovative and agile technology solutions, which will enable even stronger collaborations with value-added solutions.

The Passport Platform

The Passport Retail Platform allows convenience retailers a seamless way to cater to customers who crave loyalty, self-checkout and MTO food ordering. The easy user interface allows new employees to train in twenty minutes or less. In some cases, employees can even train themselves using the robust Passport Resource Center. With the industry-leading 24/7 help desk, businesses powered with Passport are never alone.

“Partnering with GATE represents another significant milestone on our journey to redefine convenience, together – and we look forward to driving innovation and achieving exceptional results with them,” said Karthik Ganapathi, President of Invenco by GVR. “This contract underscores the strength of Passport and our commitment to delivering cutting-edge solutions.”

“Providing the best service to our customers is a foundation of GATE’s business. This includes ensuring a seamless technology experience in stores and at the pump,” said John Cockerham, vice president of operations for GATE. “After reviewing the available options, we determined that Invenco by GVR’s connected and integrated offerings met the high standards we expect for technology partners, in particular their ability to play a more agnostic role integrating with legacy programs.”

About Invenco by GVR

Invenco by GVR, a Vontier business, is a global leader in the convenience retail industry. Built to help customers adapt and innovate to stay ahead, Invenco by GVR will be the operating system for convenience retail, producing agile solutions for accelerated growth and value. Invenco by GVR Solutions can be found in nearly 165,000 connected devices across 50,000 convenience stores in more than 50 countries. To find out more about Invenco by GVR visit www.invenco.com .

About GATE Petroleum Company

Founded in 1960 by Herbert H. Peyton, GATE Petroleum Company is a heavily diversified company headquartered in Jacksonville, Fla. GATE operates in a variety of industries including retail convenience stores, car washes, fleet and fuel services, real estate, and hospitality. Today, the company’s retail operations include convenience stores in Florida, Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina. GATE Hospitality owns and operates four properties in Northeast Florida – the Ponte Vedra Inn and Club, The Lodge and Club in Ponte Vedra, Epping Forest Yacht and Country Club in Jacksonville and the River Club in downtown Jacksonville. GATE Lands has developed significant commercial and residential land in Northeast Florida and is currently developing Durbin Park in St. Johns County, which will be the largest contiguous retail development in Northeast Florida.