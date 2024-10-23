Unsaturated Polyester Resins Market Set to Reach USD 22.4 Billion by 2032 | Innovations and Sustainability Drive Market Growth | Research by SNS Insider

Austin, Oct. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The SNS Insider report reveals that The Unsaturated Polyester Resins market is anticipated to experience substantial growth, projected to reach USD 22.4 billion by 2032, with a compound annual growth rate of 6.2% from 2024 to 2032.

Trends Impacting the Unsaturated Polyester Resins Market

An important driver for the growth of the unsaturated polyester resins market is the rising adoption of sustainable materials. With growing environmental awareness, the industry is in search of environment-friendly alternatives to conventional resins. Because UPR is not only easily recyclable but also produced from renewable resources, it has been embraced more and more as an alternative to natural synthetic resin with a smaller environmental footprint. Nowhere is this trend more pronounced than in industries such as construction and automotive, with manufacturers seeking greener solutions without sacrificing performance.





Request Sample Report of Unsaturated Polyester Resins Market 2024 @ https://www.snsinsider.com/sample-request/2392

Key Players

Key Manufacturers

LERG SA (Polyester Resin)

(Polyester Resin) DOW Inc. (DOW Styrofoam)

(DOW Styrofoam) Von Roll (VONROLL UPR)

(VONROLL UPR) BASF SE (BASF Unsaturated Polyester Resins)

(BASF Unsaturated Polyester Resins) AOC (AOC UPR)

(AOC UPR) Ineos Group (Ineos Styrolution UPR)

(Ineos Styrolution UPR) DSM (DSM UPR)

(DSM UPR) TIANHE RESIN CO., LTD. (Tianhe Polyester Resin)

(Tianhe Polyester Resin) Scott Bader Company Ltd. (Crystic Resin)

(Crystic Resin) UPC GROUP (UPC UPR)

(UPC UPR) Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (Aropol)

(Aropol) Hexion Inc. (Hexion UPR)

(Hexion UPR) Polynt S.p.A. (Polynt UPR)

(Polynt UPR) SABIC (SABIC UPR)

(SABIC UPR) Renegade Materials Corporation (Renegade UPR)

(Renegade UPR) Reichhold LLC (Reichhold UPR)

(Reichhold UPR) EPOXY Technology, Inc. (EPOXY UPR)

(EPOXY UPR) Wacker Chemie AG (Wacker UPR)

(Wacker UPR) Kraton Corporation (Kraton UPR)

(Kraton UPR) Ferro Corporation (Ferro UPR)

The UPR market is also being driven by the increased demand for lightweight and high-performance materials, particularly in automotive applications. The transition to electric vehicles (EVs) and fuel-efficient vehicles is leading automakers to pursue materials that help decrease weight, increase fuel efficiency, and improve performance for overall vehicle platforms. With its desirable mechanical and thermal properties, UPR is well-suited for a broad range of automotive applications such as body panels, interiors, and components.

Moreover, government schemes encouraging the adoption of sustainable materials are benefiting the UPR industry. Carbon-reducing and energy-efficient regulations are pushing manufacturers towards greener materials. With governments tightening environmental regulations, enterprises are incentivized to improve and develop sustainable solutions which is further upholding the growth of UPR across industries.

Opportunities in the Unsaturated Polyester Resins Market

Emerging Markets and Technological Innovations

Emerging markets, particularly in the Asia-Pacific region, present significant growth opportunities for the UPR market. Countries such as China and India are witnessing rapid urbanization and increasing disposable incomes, leading to heightened demand for construction materials, automotive components, and consumer goods. The expansion of infrastructure projects and the booming automotive industry in these regions are driving the adoption of UPR.

Technological advancements are also enhancing the performance and functionality of unsaturated polyester resins. Innovations in formulation development and manufacturing processes are enabling the production of high-performance UPR products that meet the evolving needs of various industries. For instance, advancements in UPR formulations with enhanced UV resistance and thermal stability are opening new avenues for applications in construction and automotive sectors.

Moreover, the integration of smart technologies into UPR products is gaining traction. Companies are exploring the incorporation of sensors and monitoring systems into UPR composites, enabling real-time assessment of performance and durability. This trend aligns with the growing consumer demand for products that offer transparency and performance tracking, creating additional opportunities for growth in the UPR market.

Unsaturated Polyester Resins Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 US$ 13.1 Billion Market Size by 2032 US$ 22.4 Billion CAGR CAGR of 6.2% From 2024 to 2032 Base Year 2022 Forecast Period 2024-2032 Historical Data 2020-2021 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Regional Analysis/Coverage North America (USA, Canada, Mexico), Europe



(Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Netherlands,



Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (Japan, South Korea,



China, India, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific), The



Middle East & Africa (Israel, UAE, South Africa,



Rest of Middle East & Africa), Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America) DRIVERS • High Growth in the Wind Energy and Construction Sectors



• Industry expansion in the FRP, automotive, and composite manufacturing sectors



• Economic Benefits Compared to Other Resins Restraints • More Acceptance of Alternative Resins



• Unsaturated polyester resins' characteristics vary depending on their quality.

If You Need Any Customization on the Unsaturated Polyester Resins Market Report, Enquire Now @ https://www.snsinsider.com/enquiry/2392

Which Region Held the Highest Market Share in the Unsaturated Polyester Resins Market?

In 2023, the Asia-Pacific region led the market and accounted for approximately 48% of the total unsaturated polyester resins market. This dominance is attributed to rapid industrialization, urbanization, and increased investment in infrastructure projects in countries like China and India. The growing automotive sector and rising consumer goods market in the region further contribute to the strong demand for UPR. Additionally, government initiatives aimed at promoting sustainable materials and reducing plastic usage are encouraging manufacturers to adopt UPR in various applications.

Which Type Segment Dominated the Unsaturated Polyester Resins Market in 2023?

Orthophthalic held the largest market share around 39% in 2023. These resins are well known for their good mechanical properties, such as high tensile strength and durability, making them suitable for a variety of applications in the automotive, construction, and marine industries. Orthophthalic resins are ideally suitable due to good chemical, and thermal stability and ease of processing that gives them the flexibility to be used in various end-use-based industries such as composites , laminates, and coatings. Moreover, these efficacy and performance are much more cost-effective compared with other specialty resins (isophthalic and vinyl ester), hence a highly popular choice among the manufacturers.

Key Segments:

By Type

Orthophthalic Resin

Isophthalic Resin

Dicyclopentadiene (DCPD)

Others

By End-use Industry

Building & Construction

Marine

Transportation

Pipes & Tanks

Electrical & Electronics

Wind Energy

Artificial Stones

Others

Which End-User Industry Dominated the Unsaturated Polyester Resins Market in 2023?

The building & construction industry held the largest market share of about 31% in the unsaturated polyester resins market in 2023. This dominance is due to the extensive use of UPR in construction applications, including building materials, composites, and insulation. The demand for lightweight, durable, and weather-resistant materials in the construction sector is fueling the adoption of unsaturated polyester resins. Additionally, the ongoing global trend towards green building practices and sustainable construction materials is further boosting the demand for UPR.

Buy Full Research Report on Unsaturated Polyester Resins Market 2024-2032 @ https://www.snsinsider.com/checkout/2392

Recent Developments

In 2023, Ashland Global Holdings Inc. announced the expansion of its UPR production capacity to meet the increasing global demand for sustainable and high-performance materials. This strategic move highlights the company's commitment to providing innovative solutions in the construction and automotive industries.

In 2023, BASF launched a new line of unsaturated polyester resins designed for use in automotive applications. This innovative product range aims to enhance the performance and sustainability of automotive components, aligning with the industry's shift towards lightweight and eco-friendly materials.

Table of Contents – Major Key Points

1. Introduction

1.1 Market Definition

1.2 Scope (Inclusion and Exclusions)

1.3 Research Assumptions

2. Executive Summary

2.1 Market Overview

2.2 Regional Synopsis

2.3 Competitive Summary

3. Research Methodology

3.1 Top-Down Approach

3.2 Bottom-up Approach

3.3. Data Validation

3.4 Primary Interviews

4. Market Dynamics Impact Analysis

4.1 Market Driving Factors Analysis

4.1.1 Drivers

4.1.2 Restraints

4.1.3 Opportunities

4.1.4 Challenges

4.2 PESTLE Analysis

4.3 Porter’s Five Forces Model

5. Statistical Insights and Trends Reporting

5.1 Production Capacity and Utilization, by Country, by Type, 2023

5.2 Feedstock Prices, by Country, by Type, 2023

5.3 Regulatory Impact, by Country, by Type, 2023.

5.4 Environmental Metrics: Emissions Data, Waste Management Practices, and Sustainability Initiatives, by Region

5.5 Innovation and R&D, by Type, 2023

6. Competitive Landscape

7. Unsaturated Polyester Resins Market Segmentation, by Type

8. Unsaturated Polyester Resins Market Segmentation, by End-use Industry

9. Regional Analysis

10. Company Profiles

11. Use Cases and Best Practices

12. Conclusion

Access Complete Report Description of Unsaturated Polyester Resins Market Report 2024-2032 @ https://www.snsinsider.com/reports/unsaturated-polyester-resins-market-2392

[For more information or if you need any customization research mail us at info@snsinsider.com ]

About Us:

SNS Insider is one of the leading market research and consulting agencies that dominates the market research industry globally. Our company's aim is to give clients the knowledge they require in order to function in changing circumstances. In order to give you current, accurate market data, consumer insights, and opinions so that you can make decisions with confidence, we employ a variety of techniques, including surveys, video talks, and focus groups around the world.

SNS Insider Offering/ Consulting Services:

Go To Market Assessment Service

Total Addressable Market (TAM) Assessment