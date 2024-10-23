MediaRadar's "Future Titans of Advertising" Report Reveals Top Brands Driving Industry Transformation

NEW YORK, Oct. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MediaRadar , the award-winning marketing intelligence platform, today announced the release of its “Future Titans of Advertising” report. The landmark study, which leverages the combined data and capabilities of MediaRadar and Vivvix, reveals the disruptive media and campaign strategies behind the most successful challenger brands transforming the advertising playbook.

The marketing intelligence research categorizes influential brands as Titans, Future Titans, and Contenders based on their media spend growth and market impact. The first report in the series analyzes the top-100 brand advertisers across 10 highly-competitive industries, drawing from an exclusive dataset spanning more than five million brands and 30+ media channels.

Subsequent monthly reports will evaluate key industries including the Future Titans of Retail, Pharma & Healthcare, Apparel, Automotive, Finance, Home & Beauty, Media & Entertainment, Restaurants, Technology, and Travel.



MediaRadar's analysis gives a comprehensive view of media spending habits and campaign plans. It uses a classification framework that combines industry-specific share of voice (SOV) with media spending growth. This approach provides an in-depth look at how brands of varying sizes and maturity develop their advertising strategies and allocate investments across media as diverse as programmatic, social media, out-of-home, linear TV, radio, and AVOD.

The findings show that challenger brands (e.g., Future Titans and Contenders) are growing ‌their total media budgets faster, and are significantly more likely to experiment with new media, creative and campaign strategies. This enables them to better engage unique audiences and win market share from ‌larger, more established incumbents (e.g., Titans).

Matt Krepsik, CEO of MediaRadar, says this report not only identifies the new brands driving change. It also offers a plan for marketers to succeed in today's fast-changing advertising environment. "By analyzing how these Future Titans are employing unique approaches to media mix and brand strategy, marketers can gain the predictive insights needed to outmaneuver their competitors and achieve better business outcomes.”

Key findings from the report include:

challenger brands achieved at least demonstrating their potential to disrupt the advertising market. Established brands with at least 15% SOV maintained their dominance through consistent brand building and strong market presence. Amazon’s sustained leadership and media allocation serve as a prime example.

through consistent brand building and strong market presence. Amazon’s sustained leadership and media allocation serve as a prime example. Future Titans were high-growth brands that exhibited year-over-year media spending growth exceeding 30%. This included Temu (404%) and Adobe (139%), who saw momentous returns after reshaping their media strategies.



"Advertising spend relative to industry peers serves as a key indicator of a brand's market vitality,” adds Brett House, Senior Vice President at MediaRadar. “Our research shows that Future Titans - those companies poised for significant growth - often lead the charge in adopting innovative creative strategies and exploring emerging media channels. This forward-thinking approach to advertising not only sets them apart but also positions them for success in an ever-evolving marketplace."

To learn more about these findings and discover actionable insights for your brand, download the full report here .

Visit futuretitans.mediaradar.com for the latest Future Titans of Advertising reports, webinars, events, and podcast episodes.