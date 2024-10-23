Verizon Frontline Crisis Response Team introduces two new deployable assets

Two new Verizon Frontline prototypes join the nearly 600 deployable assets in the Verizon fleet.

The two assets are both capable of establishing their own off-grid network, allowing first responders to communicate with each other in challenging situations

BASKING RIDGE, N.J., Oct. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verizon Frontline today announced the launch of two new deployable asset prototypes designed to support the mission-critical communications needs of first responders during public safety operations.

Created as part of the Verizon Frontline Innovation Program, the newly-developed Off-Grid, Cross-Communications Network trailer, or OXEN, and Emergency Response Incident Command Center vehicle, or ERICC, are the latest deployable assets available for use by public safety agencies via the Verizon Frontline Crisis Response Team.

Recently, both were deployed in support of public safety agencies in Milwaukee, Wisc., at the Republican National Convention, and in Chicago at the Democratic National Convention.

The OXEN is a ruggedized trailer built to provide first responders with a full range of Verizon Frontline connectivity options, including 5G Ultra Wideband (UW), 4G LTE and satellite backhaul. The asset also offers mobile edge compute capabilities and radio interoperability. The OXEN can be powered by solar, shoreline power, or a diesel generator.

The ERICC is a retrofitted vehicle built to provide first responders who don’t have their own command center with a functional mobile workspace for three to five people, giving them better situational awareness during emergency response operations and the ability to establish off- grid communications.

“The OXEN and ERICC have already proven themselves capable in real world responses across the country this year,” said Jason Mitchell, an associate director with Verizon Frontline’s Crisis Response Team. “The OXEN is well outfitted for many scenarios, including wildfire response, where the rugged nature of this asset will aid public safety agencies immensely. The ERICC builds on that by enabling command and control for incident commanders in a variety of locations.”

One feature of the OXEN that sets it apart from similar assets is its integration with Team Awareness Kit (TAK) applications. TAK enhances real-time decision-making by enabling geospatial information, real-time position location information data, and live video feeds tailored to meet the unique needs of each operation. TAK can be displayed directly on the inside and outside of the OXEN during response operations, giving public safety professionals better situational awareness.



The Verizon Frontline Crisis Response Team provides on-demand, emergency assistance during crisis situations to government agencies and emergency responders on a 24/7 basis at no cost to the supported agencies. Verizon Frontline Crisis Response Team members set up portable cell sites, Wi-Fi hotspots, charging stations and other Verizon Frontline devices and solutions that enable communications and/or boost network performance.

Verizon Frontline is the advanced network and technology built for first responders – developed over three decades of partnership with public safety officials and agencies on the front lines – to meet their unique and evolving needs. Learn more at our site .

