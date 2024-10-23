Groundworks® Supports Hurricane Relief Efforts with Local Supply Drives, Volunteering and $263,000 Donation to Samaritan’s Purse

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va., Oct. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Groundworks®, North America’s leading and fastest-growing foundation and water management solutions company, is committed to supporting its many local communities that have been impacted by the recent passing of Hurricanes Helene and Milton. Eight offices across four states are volunteering, gathering and delivering supplies to communities in need. Furthermore, Groundworks and its founders have donated $263,000 to Samaritan’s Purse in support of the nonprofit organization’s immediate relief efforts.

“We were heartbroken to see Hurricane Helene and Hurricane Milton devastate so many communities. This hit close to home for us, as many of our valued team members and their families live in and nearby areas that have been impacted,” said Matt Malone, founder and CEO of Groundworks. “Over the years, Groundworks has been privileged to support members of these communities with repair services to their treasured homes – and now, we are focused on helping relief efforts through locally organized donations, volunteering and a monetary donation to Samaritan’s Purse as these communities begin the long road to recovery and rebuilding.”

Relief efforts from Groundworks and its local branches include:

The Groundworks corporate headquarters and its A1 Sewer & Drain Virginia Beach, VA, office gathered donations that were delivered to Skyland First Baptist Church in Arden, NC, and The Orchard Church in Waynesville, NC, on Oct. 12.

The Mount Valley Foundation Services offices in Greenville, SC, office is gathering donations of pillows and blankets for a local shelter and volunteering at Hope Harvest.

The Mount Valley Foundation Services offices in Columbia, SC, office is donating items as well as sending volunteers to Hope Harvest.

The Tar Heel Basement Systems office in Winston-Salem, NC, is donating items to Freedom Connections.

The Alpha Foundations office in Tallahassee, FL, is volunteering and donating items to Second Harvest of Big Bend.

The AquaGuard Foundation Solutions office in Atlanta, GA partnered with Chainsaws for Carolina to help clear debris from roads and deliver trucks of donated items on Oct. 12.

About Groundworks

Groundworks®, headquartered in Virginia Beach, Va., is North America’s leading and fastest-growing foundation and water management solutions company. Founded in 2016, Groundworks companies provide foundation and water management solutions, including foundation repair, basement waterproofing, crawl space repair and encapsulation, plumbing, gutter installation, and concrete lifting services, as well as offer soil stabilizing solutions for residential and commercial projects. Groundworks’ combined brands have helped over one million homeowners protect and repair their most valuable asset: their homes. Groundworks operates over 73 offices across 36 states as well as in Canada. It is an eight-time recipient of Inc. 5000 Fastest Growing Companies and was named to the Inc. 2023 Best in Business list.

