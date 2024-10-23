Americans Commonly Choose Top of Wallet Credit Cards Based on Loyalty and Rewards, According to CORA Group Survey

WARMINSTER, Pa., Oct. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CORA Group (“CORA”), an operating portfolio of Jonas Software, a subsidiary of Constellation Software Inc., today shared results from its recent survey conducted online by The Harris Poll. More than 2,000 U.S. adults were surveyed on their card preferences and usage related to loyalty and rewards.

Key findings from the survey include:

Loyalty and rewards lead in influencing which credit card Americans use to pay (55%), followed by convenience (40%), and credit limit (37%). Brand loyalty (17%) is one of the lowest considerations. Baby Boomers (ages 60-78) are the most likely to be influenced by loyalty and rewards programs, followed by Gen X (ages 44-59), Millennials (ages 28-43), and lastly Gen Z (ages 18-27). (Baby boomers 64%; Gen X 56%; 52% Millennials; 40% Gen Z.)

Nearly three quarters of Americans (73%) cite rewards-related factors (i.e., ability to earn, redemption options, sign-up bonus, percent earned) as considerations when opening a new credit card compared to factors like interest rates (47%), security and fraud protection (44%), user experience (31%), existing relationship with issuer (22%), and status (19%).

Earning points or miles on purchases is one of the most appealing credit card benefits to 45% of Americans.



This data demonstrate how comprehensive loyalty management solutions can increase share of wallet, transaction frequency, and customer spending. "These findings underscore the importance of offering consumers relevant loyalty and rewards programs,” said Denis Bronsan, portfolio manager at CORA. “Rewards are viewed as a form of currency, their value plays a crucial role in payments — they actively shape purchasing decisions, spending habits, and brand loyalty.”

Aligned with this trend, CORA's recent acquisition of Carlson Marketing Solutions further expands its global portfolio, adding enterprise-level loyalty program management. The acquisition enhances the company's ability to efficiently manage complex transactions while delivering greater personalization, program value, and targeted customer experiences.

Survey Method

This survey was conducted online within the United States by The Harris Poll on behalf of CORA Group from September 24-26, 2024 among 2,088 U.S. adults ages 18 and older. The sampling precision of Harris online polls is measured by using a Bayesian credible interval. For this study, the sample data is accurate to within +/- 2.5 percentage points using a 95% confidence level. For complete survey methodology, including weighting variables and subgroup sample sizes, please contact George Chalmers.

About CORA Group

CORA Group is a collective organization redefining advancement through the acquisition, strengthening, and growth of over 30 independent software brands worldwide. Our roots in construction and food service have expanded to include debt collection & recovery, wine/spirits, moving/storage, loyalty, legal, and long-term care verticals. Today, we are proud to serve over 50,000 customers in 10+ markets with industry-leading enterprise software and related services. CORA Group operates as one of the primary operating groups under Jonas Software, a subsidiary of Constellation Software Inc. This relationship reinforces CORA’s commitment to delivering industry-leading solutions and benefiting from the extensive resources and support provided by Jonas Software and Constellation Software Inc.

MEDIA CONTACT:

George Chalmers

Associate Director, M&A Corporate Development

george.chalmers@thecoragroup.com

https://thecoragroup.com