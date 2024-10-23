Fixify Secures $25 Million in Series A Funding to Modernize IT Help Desks by Keeping Humans in the Loop

ARLINGTON, Va., Oct. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fixify , an innovative AI-powered IT help desk solution provider, announced today that it has closed a $25 million Series A funding round co-led by Costanoa Ventures, Decibel Partners and Paladin Capital Group with participation from Scale Venture Partners. Fixify blends AI together with human experts to empower IT teams to quickly diagnose and resolve issues to enhance the overall help desk experience. The funds will be used to scale its workforce and accelerate product development.

More than 50% of employees avoid using IT help desks due to inefficiencies and poor service, according to findings in Fixify’s IT Help Desk Benchmark Report . The report also revealed that almost half of IT tickets are related to software and application issues, followed by password reset requests. Fixify’s AI-powered solution tackles the most common IT problems and guides Fixify’s human analysts to resolve problems with a personal touch. Fixify also offers real-time sentiment analysis to monitor emotional tone, detect mood shifts and offer suggestions for improving the overall employee experience. By combining AI with human oversight, IT teams can provide faster, more reliable support while helping employees avoid the frustrations and limitations of purely tech-driven support, like chatbots.

“We want people to feel cared for, not handled or ‘resolved’ when reaching out to IT for support,” said Matt Peters, CEO and co-founder of Fixify. “We understand IT teams are overwhelmed and inundated with tickets. Delays in support slow down staff and are frustrating. Our solution centers around humans – both IT teams and employees – to improve the overall experience for both.”

Key Features of Fixify Include:

Keeps Humans in the Loop: It’s always a Fixify analyst – backed up by AI and automation – that’s talking to every end user to ensure they get the care they deserve.

It’s always a Fixify analyst – backed up by AI and automation – that’s talking to every end user to ensure they get the care they deserve. Set the Dial Anywhere - Adjust Any Time: Internal IT teams control which tickets go to Fixify by toggling individual use cases such as access requests and account recovery on or off so they can focus on more complex priorities.

Internal IT teams control which tickets go to Fixify by toggling individual use cases such as access requests and account recovery on or off so they can focus on more complex priorities. Fits Into Existing Process & Playbooks: Fixify uses existing help desk processes and ticketing systems so there’s no need to re-train end users on where to go.

Fixify uses existing help desk processes and ticketing systems so there’s no need to re-train end users on where to go. Root-Cause Analysis : Utilizes machine learning and AI to identify the root cause, diagnose the problem and work toward a resolution more quickly.

: Utilizes machine learning and AI to identify the root cause, diagnose the problem and work toward a resolution more quickly. Integration with Existing Systems : Seamless integration into the leading existing IT ticketing, access management and productivity apps including JIRA, Freshservice, ServiceNow, Okta, Microsoft, Google and Slack.

: Seamless integration into the leading existing IT ticketing, access management and productivity apps including JIRA, Freshservice, ServiceNow, Okta, Microsoft, Google and Slack. Metrics & Insights: Fixify automatically categorizes tickets by use case so IT teams have more visibility into their organizations' top issues. Efficiency metrics, user sentiment and strategic recommendations help IT teams anticipate problems and proactively resolve them.

In addition to the raise, Fixify also announced that Mourad Yesayan, Managing Director at Paladin Capital Group, will be joining Fixify’s board to provide strategic counsel on AI and cybersecurity. Mourad joins existing board members Dan Nguyen-Huu, Partner at Decibel Partners and Fixify’s three founders.

Fixify was co-founded by CEO Matt Peters, COO Mase Issa and CTO Peter Silberman. Together, they hold 95 years of combined experience in the cybersecurity industry. Prior to launching Fixify, all three co-founders were early employees (pre-revenue) at Expel, a leading Managed Detection and Response (MDR) provider that works with top brands to minimize risk and build security resilience.

Learn more about Fixify’s mission to scale IT teams with care by visiting https://www.fixify.com/ .

Supporting quotes:

Tony Liu, Partner at Costanoa Ventures said, “How AI is used to solve real, everyday problems determines how compelling it is for a business. We liked that Fixify is using AI to unblock not just the productivity of IT teams, but also for the employees that need IT problems resolved more quickly.”





Dan Nguyen-Huu, Partner at Decibel Partners said, “Most IT help desk solutions have focused on automating humans out of the process and pushing work back on end users. That creates frustration. Fixify is flipping the script by keeping humans in the loop and supporting them with tech that solves problems fast and includes a personal touch.”





Mourad Yesayan, Managing Director at Paladin Capital Group said, “Fixify’s approach is refreshing and entirely new. They’re delivering high-quality, high-touch IT help desk services at scale by using technology – including AI – to optimize how their own IT experts diagnose and solve customers’ issues.”



About Fixify:

Fixify is a new take on the IT help desk that takes on the work that’s bogging internal IT teams down using a combination of tech and talented analysts that deliver an IT help desk experience tailored to each company’s environment, workflows and people. The company was founded in 2023 by tech and cybersecurity experts CEO Matt Peters, COO Mase Issa and CTO Peter Silberman. Learn more about Fixify’s mission to scale IT teams with care by visiting www.fixify.com .

About Costanoa Ventures:

Founded in 2012, Costanoa Ventures partners with technical and product founders as early as company formation, with a focus on apps and infrastructure in data, dev and fintech. Costanoa is a long-term partner to entrepreneurs who want hands-on help in their earliest company stages on all things go-to-market and talent. For more information, please visit www.costanoavc.com .

About Decibel:

Decibel is a venture capital firm, based in Silicon Valley that backs technical founders and helps them find product-market fit. Decibel invests in early-stage enterprise software companies, with a special focus on developer platforms and tools, data and AI engineering products, cybersecurity, and autonomous software and services. For more information visit www.decibel.vc .

About Paladin Capital Group:

Paladin Capital Group was founded in 2001 and has offices in Washington DC, New York, London, Luxembourg, and Silicon Valley. As a multi-stage investor, Paladin’s core strength is identifying, supporting and investing in innovative companies that develop promising, early-stage technologies to address the critical cyber and advanced technological needs of both commercial and government customers.