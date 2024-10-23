Virtual 1 Day UK Stakeholder Management Course (ONLINE EVNT)

Dublin, Oct. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Stakeholder Management Virtual" training has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Master the art of Stakeholder Management with our comprehensive one-day course, specifically designed for the UK market. Effective stakeholder management is a key component of any successful continuous improvement initiative. In the modern business environment, fostering relationships with internal and external stakeholders - including vendors, outsourcing providers, customers, and colleagues - is vital for achieving operational excellence.

Our course provides learners with practical tools and techniques to influence and persuade stakeholders, even in situations lacking direct authority. It encompasses best practices for building and managing robust business relationships, and strategies for achieving optimal outcomes in any process.

Participants will gain a profound understanding of the importance of stakeholder management in realising business goals, and learn how to adeptly navigate complex stakeholder relationships to drive continuous improvement. By honing these crucial skills, learners will be better prepared to excel in their professional roles and contribute to their organisations' long-term success. Enrol today and take a step forward in your professional journey.

Who Should Attend:

Managing stakeholder expectations is a crucial part of project management, as effectively managing the needs of all interested parties is vital.

This project management course is for individuals who manage large or complex projects and have to manage stakeholder expectations at the same time. It will teach you how to manage stakeholders in a clear, effective manner.

Awarded By

Certificate of Completion Attendance

Continuous Personal Development (CPD)

Everyone who completes the course gets:

A certificate (Accredited certificate and on success of your assessments where applicable)

A manual as your resources tool

What will be the Career Path?

Executives and managers

Junior managers and supervisors

Professional managers and staff

Anyone who needs to understand Stakeholders

What is provided with the Course?

Course Material

Recording of Training

Aftercare Course Support

Key Topics Covered:

Stakeholder mapping

Analysis models and tools

Who to influence?

Creating your own stakeholder mapping model

What makes them tick?

Considerations from Stakeholder Mapping

Use of position, knowledge or personal power

Personality preferences

Identify your own preferences

How are different types influenced?

How to influence others

Influencing strategies

Road map to successful influencing

Different types of influencing strategies

Push and pull type behaviours

Tools, skills and behaviours of effective influencing

Effective communication

Communication preferences

Managing conversations with stakeholders

Selecting communication methodologies to get your messages across

For more information about this training visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/433pl5

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.