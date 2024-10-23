United Kingdom Payroll Theory Training Course: Understand the Core Requirements of Payroll Legislation in Respect of Tax and NICs System (ONLINE EVENT December 9-10, 2024/ON-DEMAND)

Dublin, Oct. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Payroll Theory Training" training has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The 2 Days Payroll Theory Training combines the essential elements for you to understand the core requirements of UK Payroll legislation in respect of tax and NICs system, Deductions like maternity, sick pay, annual leave, Pensions, and more as dictated by HMRC.

The trainers use an easy, step-by-step approach, so you learn by example and easily adapt what you learned into your payroll routine.

This structured training programme covers all areas of Payroll, providing participants with the skills required to perform basic payroll functions such as calculating NET pay and statutory deductions. The course teaches the core aspects of payroll and provides a foundational knowledge of specialised and irregular aspects of payroll. This includes SMP, SSP, student loans, holidays, workplace pensions, and more. Essential skills in interacting with non-payroll internal and external bodies like HMRC.

Who Should Attend:

Ideal for those who are new to payroll and requires training on the fundamental elements of payroll processing.

What will be the Career Path?

Payroll Administrator,

Payroll Manager

International Payroll Manager

HR Manager

CIS specialist

What is provided with the Course?

Course Material

Recording of Training

Aftercare Course Support

Certifications

Certificate of Completion Attendance

Continuous Personal Development (CPD)

Everyone who completes the course gets:

A certificate (Accredited certificate and on success of your assessments where applicable)

A manual as your resources tool

Key Topics Covered:

Payroll Administration

Introduction / Employment Law

Starters and Leavers

Tax

National Insurance Contribution

Minimum Wage

Holiday Leave

SSP

SMP

Student Loan

Child Care

Automatic Enrolment

