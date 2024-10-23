c/side Selected for TechCrunch Disrupt 2024 Startup Battlefield, Will Showcase AI-Driven Solution for Securing Vulnerable Third-Party Web Scripts

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- c/side , a cybersecurity company with tools for monitoring, optimizing, and securing vulnerable browser-side third-party scripts, today announced its participation in TechCrunch’s upcoming Startup Battlefield 2024 . Selected from thousands of startup applicants, c/side will demo its innovative AI-driven solution to a rapidly accelerating web security threat vector as part of TechCrunch Disrupt , held October 28-30 in San Francisco.



c/side is also co-hosting a social + learning event for the cybersecurity community at Disrupt alongside two other AI-centric security startups, FireTail and Socket, at the offices of Uncork Capital (a c/side investor). The event will be at 6:30pm on October 30th, the final day of Disrupt.

Founded earlier this year by cybersecurity expert Simon Wijckmans, c/side addresses one of the most challenging and consequential risks to business’ client-side web security. The company’s advanced proxy service and AI-driven threat detection engine offer a comprehensive toolkit to identify and neutralize malicious scripts in real-time—significantly enhancing website security and performance.

Accelerated growth following recent venture funding

c/side’s selection for TechCrunch’s Startup Battlefield follows the company’s successful $6 million seed funding round , led by Uncork Capital with participation from Mantis VC, Scribble Ventures, Roar Ventures, and PrimeSet. The round brings c/side’s total funding to $7.7 million since launching a few months ago, underscoring the criticality of c/side’s solution and the confidence investors have in its innovative approach.

“Startup Battlefield selection is a tremendous honor and a validation of our mission to secure the browser supply chain,” said Wijckmans, founder and CEO, c/side. “Recent high-profile attacks have highlighted the urgency of our work. At Disrupt, we look forward to showcasing how our AI-powered solution is making web security more accessible and effective for businesses of all sizes.”

Addressing a critical security gap

c/side’s technology tackles the growing threat of browser supply chain attacks, where malicious actors exploit vulnerabilities in third-party scripts to redirect website visitors, steal sensitive information, or manipulate website content. The company’s solution not only bolsters security but also simplifies compliance with stringent industry regulations like PCI DSS 4.0 .

Experience c/side at TechCrunch Disrupt

Attendees of TechCrunch Disrupt at Moscone West in San Francisco are invited to see c/side’s technology in action. The c/side team will demonstrate how their solution revolutionizes client-side security, offering unparalleled protection against this sophisticated threat vector. c/side’s free tier is also now fully operational and available— anyone can sign up and begin securing their site in minutes. Business, Enterprise, and Partner tiers are in development; those interested can contact c/side here .

About c/side

c/side is a forward-thinking cybersecurity startup focused on browser-side detection and protection. Led by industry expert Simon Wijckmans, c/side is pioneering technologies to shield against sophisticated cyber threats, ensuring unparalleled security standards for users across the web.

Contact

Kyle Peterson

kyle@clementpeterson.com