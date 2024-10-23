United Kingdom Payroll Training Course: Payroll Theory, Sage Payroll, Set-up and Amendments, Candidate Practise (ONLINE EVENT December 9-12, 2024/ON-DEMAND)

Dublin, Oct. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Payroll Training" training has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Payroll is among one of the most important functions of an organisation. It manages the financial relationship between employers and employees. This highly popular course includes both theory and digital payroll skills. You will gain practical experience on how to run a payroll, so you get to know the processes, legislation and procedures.
This structured training programme covers all areas of Payroll, providing participants with the skills required to perform basic payroll functions such as calculating NET pay and statutory deductions. The course teaches the core aspects of payroll and provides a foundational knowledge of specialised and irregular aspects of payroll. This includes SMP, SSP, student loans, holiday, workplace pensions and more. Essential skills in interacting with non-payroll internal and external bodies like HMRC.
Who Should Attend:
Ideal for those who are new to payroll and require training on the fundamental elements of payroll processing.
Suitable for Payroll Admin Teams, HR Teams and CIS teams using Sage.
What will be the Career Path?
- Payroll Administrator,
- Payroll Manager
- International Payroll Manager
- CIS specialist
- HR Manager
Everyone who completes the course gets:
- A certificate (Accredited certificate and on success of your assessments where applicable)
- A manual as your resources tool
Payroll Theory: (Day 1 and 2)
- Topic 1: Payroll Administration
- Topic 2: Introduction / Employment Law
- Topic 3: Starters and Leavers
- Topic 4: Tax
- Topic 5: National Insurance Contribution
- Topic 6: Minimum Wage
- Topic 7: Holiday Leave
- Topic 8: SSP
- Topic 9: SMP
- Topic 10: Student Loan
- Topic 11: Child Care
- Topic 12: Automatic Enrolment
Sage Payroll: (Day 3)
- Navigate confidently in Sage 50 Payroll
- Check the legislation settings in your software
- Configure your software to suit your company requirements
Set-up and amend:
- Employee Records
- Payments and Deduction
- Basic Pension Schemes
- Users and Access Rights
- Understand reports in the system that aid in the completion of tasks such as Pay Elements Reports and Company Detail reports
- Run a basic weekly or monthly payroll
- Email appropriate payslips to employees
- Perform and submit RTI routines including:
- Full Payment Submission (FPS)
- National Insurance Number Verification (NVR)
- Employer Payment Summary (EPS)
- Correct errors during processing using the Rollback and Restore functions
- Set up new starters and process leavers
- Complete Period End Routines including producing the P3
- Process electronic payments to employees and HMRC directly from Sage Payroll
Day 4: Left for Practice on Sage Payroll Software, candidates will require laptops.
