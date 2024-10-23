TGS ASA rated ‘BB-‘ from S&P

OSLO, Norway (23 October 2024) – TGS ASA, a leading provider of energy data and intelligence is assigned a ‘BB-‘ rating from S&P with stable outlook. S&P’s rating on TGS ASA reflects the company’s conservative financial policies and relatively strong credit measures after the transformative acquisition of PGS.

S&P is raising their issuer credit rating on TGS Newco (formerly PGS ASA) and its USD 450 million senior secured notes by three and two notches respectively, from ‘B-‘ to ‘BB-‘ and from ‘B’ to ‘BB-‘ with stable outlook.

The upgrade by S&P follows the upgrade by Moody’s from a B2 to a Ba3 rating as announced on 26 September 2024.

S&P’s press release announcing the rating action is available on their home page https://www.spglobal.com/.

About TGS

TGS provides advanced data and intelligence to companies active in the energy sector. With leading-edge technology and solutions spanning the entire energy value chain, TGS offers a comprehensive range of insights to help clients make better decisions. Our broad range of products and advanced data technologies, coupled with a global, extensive and diverse energy data library, make TGS a trusted partner in supporting the exploration and production of energy resources worldwide. For further information, please visit www.tgs.com (https://www.tgs.com/).

