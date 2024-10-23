ConneXionONE Corp (OTC: CNNN) Announces Successful Dotarazzi Launch Event in Taiwan, Paving the Way for A Game-Changing Social Media Platform Set to Revolutionize Global User Engagement

PALO ALTO, Calif., Oct. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ConneXionONE Corp (OTC: CNNN) is excited to announce the successful launch of its flagship social media platform, Dotarazzi, in Taiwan. This milestone marks the beginning of Dotarazzi's global journey to redefine social media interaction with a focus on real-time, authentic content and user empowerment.

At today’s highly anticipated press event held in Taipei, Dotarazzi unveiled its innovative features that promise to disrupt the current social media landscape (https://youtu.be/UIj7CqemyMc?si=BJ8BCBxzmPTqsfU1).

Attendees from more than 18 media outlets were introduced to Dotarazzi’s unique GeoChrono Content Feed, which prioritizes content based on real-time and location, ensuring users are connected to what’s happening around them rather than relying on traditional algorithms that cater to users' collected interests. The platform aims to provide users with a new, exciting way to engage with social media by fostering authentic interactions through features like the Buzzing Wall for real-time, location-based anonymous messaging, and the Trending page for up-to-date popular content that can also be leveraged by businesses and brands for marketing campaigns, covering both local and global topics.

The launch event, hosted by renowned entertainer Horlung, featured a talk show format where Dotarazzi’s founder, Chris Chang, shared his vision for the platform. "With the rise of AI and heavily curated social content, we wanted to create a space where people can truly reclaim the fun and authenticity of social media. Dotarazzi is about capturing and sharing moments ‘on the dot,’ without filters or edits, creating a new way for users to stay connected with the world around them," said Chang during the event.

A highlight of the launch was the announcement of the "Dotarazzi Capture the Moment Challenge," (https://dotarazzi.com/news-sub/capture-the-moment-challenge-oct-2024) , a series of competitions inviting users to share real-time content with the opportunity to win prizes, including cash rewards and international travel. This initiative reflects Dotarazzi's commitment to rewarding users for creating and engaging with genuine, unedited content.

Following the success of the launch in Taiwan, Dotarazzi will continue its expansion to global markets, with plans to become a leading social media platform worldwide. As the first stop in its global journey, the Taiwan market users are known for their active participation in online communities, their openness to new technology, and their enthusiasm for sharing opinions on various social issues. This makes Taiwan an excellent market to launch and will play a critical role in showcasing Dotarazzi’s potential for transforming how people interact and engage online.

ConneXionONE Corp is confident that this launch will further boost interest in both the platform and the company’s stock (OTC: CNNN) as Dotarazzi's growth accelerates. "We are excited to bring Dotarazzi to the world, starting here in Taiwan, and we believe this launch will drive significant user engagement, ultimately increasing visibility and value for our shareholders," added Chris Chang.

Dotarazzi is now available for download on both the App Store and Google Play.

Dotarazzi Feature Overview:

Feature Description GeoChrono Content Feed

a real-time, location-based content stream that delivers posts based on two key factors: geographical proximity and recency of the content. This innovative feature allows users to see the most current happenings around them, enabling a more immediate and relevant interaction with local events, news, and trends.



Trending

A country-specific leaderboard generated by user interactions, allowing users to view real-time trending topics on a daily, weekly, monthly, or yearly basis within their country, specific city, or areas.



Dothentic Badge

Only photos or videos captured using Dotarazzi’s built-in camera receive this badge, indicating that the content is authentic, unedited, and uploaded in real-time.



Dual Perspective Comment Panel

an interactive feature that presents user comments in a unique, balanced format. It separates positive and negative responses to a post, allowing users to view contrasting opinions side by side. This design encourages open dialogue and promotes a more comprehensive understanding of diverse viewpoints on any given topic.



Select Audience

Users can choose where their posts are visible, including nearby areas, specific countries, or even precise locations on the map.



Dynamic Personas

Allows users to select different personas for each post depending on the content’s nature, offering flexibility in how they present themselves.



Buzzing Wall

Displays real-time local crowd activity and enables instant conversations with users in the area. The chat interface distinguishes between local users and those outside the map area.



Dot Points

The platform’s reward system, which can be earned through direct purchases or interactive actions such as inviting others to download the app.



Dot Alias

An unique display name on the platform that users can subscribe to using Dot Points, unlocking advanced features such as adding personalized links to posts or controlling poll visibility, etc.



Post Guard

Dotarazzi blocks attempts to capture or record content, ensuring creators’ rights and protecting their intellectual property.







About ConneXionONE Corp

ConneXionONE Corp (OTC: CNNN) is a pioneering social media technology company based in Palo Alto, California. Through its flagship product, Dotarazzi (https://dotarazzi.com/), the company aims to revolutionize the way users experience social media by empowering them with real-time, authentic content-sharing features. ConneXionONE is committed to driving innovation and creating new value for users and investors alike.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that reflect the Company’s current expectations and projections about future events. These statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated. Investors are advised to review the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission for a more detailed discussion of the risks and uncertainties related to ConneXionONE’s business.

