Digital Map Market Report Forecast and Company Analysis 2024-2032 Featuring Apple, Alphabet, Intermap Technologies, NavInfo, TomTom, Alibaba, Digital Map Products and DMTI Spatial

Dublin, Oct. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Digital Map Market Report Forecast by Type, Component, End-use, Countries and Company Analysis 2024-2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Digital Map Market is estimated to rise from US$ 21.22 billion in 2023 to US$ 65.71 billion in the year 2032, at a compound annual growth rate of 13.38% between 2024 and 2032. The factors include, growing needs of location-based services, advance mapping solutions, and smart cities.







Growing Demand for Location-Based Services



Growing reliance on location-based services is the key driver of the digital mapping market. Businesses across a range of industries including retail, transportation and logistics use digital maps to provide real-time information, enhance customer experience and improve efficiency Mobile application for navigation, community there business search and personalized recommendations have gained increasing popularity, increasing the demand for accuracy and over-the-top -to-date mapping solutions.

Customers expect easy access to geographic information and companies invest incorporate advanced digital mapping technology to meet these expectations and gain a competitive edge. Feb 2023, AQUAOSO Technologies, PBC launched AgcorT, a suite of software tools designed for agricultural lenders. Agcor uses location-based information to streamline various processes such as marketing, loan applications, appraisals, reporting and product management, addressing the unique challenges of agricultural lenders.



Advancements in Technology



Technological innovations significantly influence the growth of the digital mapping market. High-resolution satellite imagery, geographic information systems (GIS), and artificial intelligence are making mapping more accurate and efficient. These enhancements allow real-time integration of data, such as traffic conditions and weather updates, improving user experience and decision-making.

Furthermore, the increasing presence of augmented reality (AR) in mapping applications is changing how users interact with geographic information, providing immersive travel experiences and as technology advances, it will drive further developments in digital mapping solutions, expanding their applications and the markets they reach There is some expectations expected.



Urbanization and Smart City Initiatives



Rapid urbanization and ongoing smart city initiatives are the important drivers of the digital mapping market. As cities expand and population increases, the need for efficient urban planning, transportation management and infrastructure distribution increases. Digital mapping plays an important role in these processes by providing valuable insights into land use, infrastructure, and demographics. In addition, smart city projects often incorporate digital maps to enhance public services such as waste management, emergency management, and traffic management.

This increasing focus on sustainable urban development is driving the demand for new digital mapping solutions that support informed decision-making and improve holistic city management. January 2022, A.G.I. and the U.N.L. Global has collaborated to develop a hyperlocal location technology platform with a highly accurate 3D digital map of India for advanced geospatial-mapping solutions in the Indian market.



Europe Digital Map Market



The European digital mapping market is experiencing significant growth, driven by increasing demand for location-based services and advances in mapping technology Travel, logistics and tourism rely on accurate digital maps great for efficiency and enhanced user experience Moreover, increasing intelligent urban systems and urban planning efforts further boost the market. As technology evolves, new features such as augmented reality and real-time data integration shape the future of European digital mapping solutions.



France Digital Map Market



The French digital mapping market is poised for significant growth, driven by the increasing adoption of location-based services across sectors with increased focus on smart city services, transportation and logistics, digital mapping solutions are essential for efficient city planning and operations. The rise of mobile applications providing navigation, real-time traffic updates and local business searches is increasing the market demand.

Furthermore, advances in mapping technologies such as Artificial Intelligence and Geographic Information Systems (GIS) increase the accuracy and efficiency of digital maps as industry innovates, the French digital mapping market is set to go on, and meets a variety of needs and functions. In May 2024, Belgium-based SolarPower Europe launches a new digital map highlighting more than 200 agricultural solar projects across Europe with a combined capacity of 2.8 GW.



Middle East Digital Map Market



The Middle East digital mapping market is growing rapidly, driven by urbanization, technological advancement and increasing demand for location-based services. Countries in the region are investing heavily in smart city infrastructure, and raises the need for successful comprehensive digital mapping solutions for urban planning and infrastructure development to improve the capabilities of digital maps, Providing real-time data and insights As businesses and governments become aware benefits of digital map, the market is bound for continuous innovation and development.



Saudi Arabia Digital Map Market



Saudi Arabia's digital map market is witnessing significant growth, driven by rapid urbanization and the government's Vision 2030 strategy that emphasizes infrastructure and smart city projects. The growing demand for location-based services in various sectors such as transportation, logistics and tourism are fuelling this expansion Digital maps enhance transportation, better roads and urban planning. In addition, advances in technologies such as geographic information systems (GIS) and artificial intelligence make digital mapping solutions more accurate and efficient

While more businesses and public institutions recognize the benefits of land on details, the market is poised for further innovation and expansion in Saudi Arabia. In December 2023, Saudi Arabia will launch an open data portal to enhance its geospatial infrastructure and achieve the Sustainable Development Goals. The portal was launched at the Geospatial Data Association organized by the General Authority for Surveying and Geospatial Information in conjunction with the General Authority for Statistics and Statistics.



Global Digital Map Company Analysis



The key players in digital map industry are Apple Inc., Alphabet Inc., Intermap Technologies Corp, NavInfo Co., Ltd., TomTom International BV, Alibaba Group Holding Limited, Digital Map Products, Inc. and DMTI Spatial.



Global Digital Map Company News



April 2024- A new initiative has been launched by the New York City Department of Transportation (DOT) Commissioner Ydanis Rodriguez and Mayor Eric Adams to oversee the testing of autonomous vehicles within the city. The program is a part of the city's endeavor to ensure that driverless car research is conducted responsibly and safely.



April 2024- Toyota Motor Corporation (TOYOTA) announced that Mapbox, a leading provider of location-based technology, mapping, and navigation, will integrate Mapbox software into its in-car navigation systems.



Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 200 Forecast Period 2023 - 2032 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $21.22 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2032 $65.71 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 13.3% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Market Dynamics

4.1 Growth Drivers

4.2 Challenges



5 Global Digital Map Market



6 Market Share Analysis

6.1 By Type

6.2 By Component

6.3 By End Use

6.4 By Countries



7 Type

7.1 Geographic Information System (GIS)

7.2 LIDAR

7.3 Digital Orthophotography

7.4 Aerial Photography

7.5 Global Positioning System (GPS)



8 Component

8.1 Solution

8.2 Service



9 End Use

9.1 Automotive

9.2 Military & Defense

9.3 Mobile Devices

9.4 Enterprise Solutions

9.5 Logistics, Travel & Transportation

9.6 Infrastructure Development & Construction

9.7 Others



10 Countries

10.1 North America

10.1.1 United States

10.1.2 Canada

10.2 Europe

10.2.1 France

10.2.2 Germany

10.2.3 Italy

10.2.4 Spain

10.2.5 United Kingdom

10.2.6 Belgium

10.2.7 Netherlands

10.2.8 Turkey

10.3 Asia Pacific

10.3.1 China

10.3.2 Japan

10.3.3 India

10.3.4 South Korea

10.3.5 Thailand

10.3.6 Malaysia

10.3.7 Indonesia

10.3.8 Australia

10.3.9 New Zealand

10.4 Latin America

10.4.1 Brazil

10.4.2 Mexico

10.4.3 Argentina

10.5 Middle East & Africa

10.5.1 Saudi Arabia

10.5.2 UAE

10.5.3 South Africa



11 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

11.1 Bargaining Power of Buyers

11.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

11.3 Degree of Rivalry

11.4 Threat of New Entrants

11.5 Threat of Substitutes



12 SWOT Analysis

12.1.1 Strength

12.1.2 Weakness

12.1.3 Opportunity

12.1.4 Threat



13 Key Players Analysis

13.1 Overview

13.2 Key Persons

13.3 Recent Development & Strategies

13.4 Revenue Analysis

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/w748e6

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment