Video Surveillance Market Report and Company Analysis 2024-2032 Featuring Honeywell International, B. Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology, Bosch, Schneider Electric, Panasonic, Cisco, TKH, Motorola

Dublin, Oct. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Video Surveillance Market Report Global Forecast by Component, System Type, Application, Region, and Company 2024-2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Video Surveillance Market will reach US$ 198.89 billion by 2032, up from US$ 69.80 billion in 2023, with a CAGR of 12.34% between 2024 and 2032

Growing usage of IoT devices, security concerns, and technological breakthroughs like AI and cloud storage are driving the worldwide video surveillance industry. More smart city projects and stricter regulations increase demand even more. Surveillance systems are critical for both public safety and corporate operations, but their cost has increased due to the requirement for remote monitoring during the epidemic and the growth of e-commerce.







Strong expansion in the global banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI) sector is fostering a favorable environment for the market. Due to the rising number of thefts, strange ATM withdrawals, and fraudulent transactions, video surveillance systems are becoming increasingly common. In addition, the growing demand for these items in the retail sector - which is being fueled by an increase in larceny and break-ins - is positively influencing market expansion.



Booming insurance, banking, and financial services (BFSI) sector



A vital component of the world economy, the banking, financial services, insurance, and other industries make up the BFSI sector. Security is of utmost importance in this industry because it deals with large volumes of financial transactions and sensitive client data. In many respects, video surveillance systems are essential to guaranteeing the security and safety of these establishments.

Additionally, high-quality video footage can be recorded by video surveillance systems, which can help with investigations into unauthorized access, fraudulent transactions, and suspicious activity. Both regulatory compliance and the prevention of fraud depend on this competence. Furthermore, the BFSI industry places a high priority on protecting the safety of both workers and clients. In addition to helping to keep an eye on common areas, entrances, and exits, surveillance systems also offer real-time information into any emergencies or security risks.



Combining AI, IoT, and deep learning



Advanced technologies such as deep learning, IoT, and AI have been integrated into video surveillance systems, transforming them into effective instruments for data analytics and security. Video analytics with autonomous object, behavior, and anomaly detection and classification is made possible by deep learning algorithms. With the ability to identify faces, cars, and license plates, AI-driven video surveillance systems can provide timely warnings and insightful data for improving corporate operations and security.

Additionally, video surveillance systems may seamlessly integrate a variety of devices and sensors thanks to the Internet of Things. By adding new data sources, including access control systems or environmental sensors, that can initiate actions based on pre-established rules, this integration improves situational awareness. Moreover, companies in the retail and BFSI sectors can gain useful insights from video footage with the aid of AI-powered analytics. Predictive analytics can enhance operational efficiency, optimize retail layouts, and foresee security issues.



Growing consumer demand for goods in the retail industry



Video surveillance systems are used by the retail industry to meet a range of operational and security requirements. Employee theft, shrinkage of goods, and shoplifting are losses that retailers must deal with. By keeping an eye on store activities, discouraging theft, and offering proof in the event of an occurrence, video surveillance systems serve as a proactive tool. In addition, it is crucial to guarantee the security of customers. Video cameras are useful for monitoring and handling conflicts, emergencies, and accidents that occur on the store's property.

Additionally, surveillance footage is used by shops for operational tasks like staff performance evaluation, store layout optimization, and foot traffic tracking. The market is expanding due to the need for video surveillance systems with features like analytics for customer behavior analysis and facial recognition for identifying known shoplifters, which are driven by the retail industry's continuous growth and the desire to provide a secure and pleasant shopping environment.



Asia Pacific Video Surveillance Market



A sizable share of the worldwide video surveillance market is now held by the Asia-Pacific region as a result of growing urbanization, increased security risks, and technological improvements. Consequently, China, Japan, and India are the leading nations in this domain, having invested heavily in smart city and public safety projects.



China video surveillance market



One of the main factors propelling the Chinese video surveillance industry is the country's adoption of the smart cities concept. To increase productivity, sophisticated video surveillance systems have been incorporated into municipal government operations. One example of a sophisticated smart city is Yinchuan, China, where every element of the city is integrated into a single system, including garbage cans and buses.

One of the first projects to incorporate video surveillance was the Hangzhou ""City Brain"" project, which was created by the Chinese technology and retail business Alibaba. It gathers real-time data on traffic conditions throughout the city using sensors and camera systems. An AI hub receives the data and uses it to control 128 intersections' traffic signals while assisting local officials in making quicker and more informed judgments.



Furthermore, China is reportedly working on a surveillance system that will link security cameras all around the country to a database that has each person's dossier of personal information and facial ID profile via the cloud, according to an article in the South China Morning Post. The article started a conversation regarding the possible risks and whether the system is in place already.



Video Surveillance Company Analysis



Key market players in video surveillance industry include Honeywell International Inc., B. Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology Co., Ltd, Bosch, Schneider Electric SE, Panasonic Holdings Corporation, Cisco Systems Inc, TKH GROUP N.V., and Motorola Solutions, Inc.



Video Surveillance Company News



In January 2024, The next-generation cloud-based video management solution from Hikvision was unveiled. For business and government clients, it provides cutting-edge AI analytics and seamless interaction with the current security infrastructure.

Companies Covered:

Honeywell International Inc.

B. Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology Co., Ltd

Bosch

Schneider Electric SE

Panasonic Holdings Corporation

Cisco Systems Inc

TKH GROUP N.V.

Motorola Solutions, Inc.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 200 Forecast Period 2023 - 2032 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $69.8 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2032 $198.89 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 12.3% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Dynamics

4.1 Growth Drivers

4.2 Challenges



5. Global Video Surveillance Market



6. Market Share Analysis

6.1 By Component

6.2 By System Type

6.3 By Application

6.4 By Countries



7. Component

7.1 Hardware

7.2 Software

7.3 Services



8. System Type

8.1 Analog Surveillance

8.2 IP Surveillance

8.3 Hybrid Surveillance



9. Application

9.1 Public Facility

9.2 Commercial

9.3 Residential

9.4 Industrial

9.5 Military & Defense

9.6 Infrastructure



10. Countries

10.1 North America

10.1.1 United States

10.1.2 Canada

10.2 Europe

10.2.1 France

10.2.2 Germany

10.2.3 Italy

10.2.4 Spain

10.2.5 United Kingdom

10.2.6 Belgium

10.2.7 Netherland

10.2.8 Turkey

10.3 Asia Pacific

10.3.1 China

10.3.2 Japan

10.3.3 India

10.3.4 Australia

10.3.5 South Korea

10.3.6 Thailand

10.3.7 Malaysia

10.3.8 Indonesia

10.3.9 New Zealand

10.4 Latin America

10.4.1 Brazil

10.4.2 Mexico

10.4.3 Argentina

10.5 Middle East & Africa

10.5.1 South Africa

10.5.2 Saudi Arabia

10.5.3 UAE



11. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

11.1 Bargaining Power of Buyers

11.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

11.3 Degree of Rivalry

11.4 Threat of New Entrants

11.5 Threat of Substitutes



12. SWOT Analysis

12.1.1 Strength

12.1.2 Weakness

12.1.3 Opportunity

12.1.4 Threat



13. Key Players Analysis

13.1 Overview

13.2 Key Persons

13.3 Recent Development & Strategies

13.4 Revenue Analysis

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/if76mw

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment