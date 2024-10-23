Netherlands Diabetes Device Market Forecast Report and Company Analysis 2024-2032 Featuring Dexcom, Medtronic, Roche, Abbott Laboratories, Eli Lilly, Terumo, & BD

Dublin, Oct. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Netherlands Diabetes Device Market Forecast Report by Types, End-user and Company Analysis 2024-2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Netherlands Diabetes Device market is expected to reach US$ 343.4 Million in 2023 to US$ 641.7 Million by 2032, with a CAGR of 7.20% from 2024 to 2032

The market for diabetic devices in the Netherlands is primarily driven by increased health awareness, government initiatives, growing demand for remote monitoring solutions, and rising diabetes prevalence. Other key drivers of the market include technological improvements.







The Netherlands' aging population is a major factor in the country's rising diabetes prevalence.



In the Netherlands, an increasing number of people are developing diabetes, especially type 2, which is mostly caused by an aging population. Because of things like decreased insulin sensitivity and sedentary lifestyles, people are more likely to acquire diabetes as they get older. In order to treat the illness and avoid problems, this demographic shift calls for efficient monitoring technologies.

The need for diabetes devices, like insulin delivery systems and continuous glucose monitoring, is rising as a result. Both patients and healthcare practitioners acknowledge the value of these technologies in optimizing quality of life, promoting proactive healthcare practices catered to older persons, and improving disease management.



Diabetes care is changing as a result of the Netherlands' rising need for remote monitoring systems.



Diabetes care is changing in the Netherlands due to the increasing need for remote monitoring options, especially with the growth of telehealth. Patients gain from improved access to healthcare providers without the requirement for in-person visits as healthcare increasingly moves toward virtual platforms. For people who are managing long-term diseases like diabetes, where regular monitoring is essential, this trend is especially significant.

Patients can take proactive control of their condition with the help of remote monitoring technologies, like continuous glucose monitors and mobile health applications, which allow for real-time data tracking. Furthermore, by enabling prompt interventions by medical personnel, these solutions enhance overall patient outcomes. Diabetes devices are anticipated to be adopted at a higher rate as patients and clinicians adopt technology, making remote monitoring a major factor in the market's expansion.



Netherlands Diabetes Device Company Analysis



The major participants in the Netherlands Diabetes Device market includes Dexcom Inc, Medtronic, Roche, Abbott Laboratories, Eli Lilly, Terumo Corporation, BD.



Netherlands Diabetes Device Company News



In February 2024, In Europe, Dexcom introduced their real-time CGM solution, Dexcom ONE+. A customizable continuous glucose monitoring device, Dexcom ONE+ can be worn at three separate body locations.



In 2023, Roche Unveils Accu-Chek Guide System. The Accu-Chek Guide system has been introduced in the Dutch market by Roche, a prominent player in diabetes care. Patients with diabetes will find it easier to measure blood glucose with this system than with earlier models.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research & Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Market Dynamics

4.1 Growth Drivers

4.2 Challenges



5 Netherlands Diabetes Devices Market



6 Netherlands Diabetes Population

6.1 Type 1 Diabetes

6.2 Type 2 Diabetes



7 Market Share Analysis

7.1 By Types

7.2 By End User



8 Types

8.1 Self-Monitoring Devices

8.1.1 Test Strips

8.1.2 Lancets

8.1.3 Blood Glucose Meters

8.2 Continuous Glucose-Monitoring Devices

8.2.1 Sensors

8.2.2 Transmitter

8.2.3 Receiver

8.3 Insulin Pumps

8.3.1 Patch Pumps

8.3.2 Tethered Pumps

8.3.3 Consumables

8.4 Insulin Pens

8.4.1 Disposable Insulin Pen

8.4.2 Reusable Insulin Pen



9 End User

9.1 Hospitals

9.2 Diagnostics Centers

9.3 Homecare



10 Porters Five Forces

10.1 Bargaining Power of Buyer

10.2 Bargaining Power of Supplier

10.3 Threat of New Entrants

10.4 Rivalry among Existing Competitors

10.5 Threat of Substitute Products



11 SWOT Analysis

11.1 Strengths

11.2 Weaknesses

11.3 Opportunities

11.4 Threats



12 Reimbursement Policies

12.1 CGM Devices in Netherlands

12.2 Blood Glucose Devices in Netherlands

12.3 Insulin Pump Products in Netherlands

12.4 Insulin Pen in Netherlands

