Craft Appoints Technology and Supply Chain Luminaries to Advisory Board

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Craft , the supply chain resilience company, is proud to announce the launch of its Advisory Board with appointments of senior leaders and industry luminaries with deep technology, procurement, and supply chain experience across key global market sectors. Craft’s advisory board will provide strategic guidance and support to enhance Craft’s supply chain resilience offerings, advance its market position and help drive continued growth and innovation.

Craft’s Advisory Board members include:

Chris Caine : President of the Center for Global Enterprise and former vice president at IBM

Karen Evans : Managing director at the Cyber Readiness Institute and former chief information officer at Department of Homeland Security

Mike Corbo : Former chief supply chain officer at Colgate-Palmolive, member of the board of directors at WK Kellogg Co

Roger Goulart : Executive vice president of alliances and business development at Coupa, former vice president of alliances at SuccessFactors, Salesforce and Okta

Sasha Pailet Koff : Former senior vice president, supply chain data analytics and automation at Dell Technologies and serves as co-chair of the Digital Supply Chain Institute (DSCI). Former vice president, supply chain technology at Johnson & Johnson

Elvire Régnier-Lussier: Former global vice president at Unilever, former chief purchasing officer at L'OCCITANE Group, and serves as ambassador of the UNESCO chair towards a culture of economic peace

“Today marks a significant milestone for Craft -- it underscores our dedication to leadership in supply chain resilience and to our commitment in helping customers address key challenges across a wide spectrum of risk domains including foreign influence, cybersecurity vulnerability, financial stability, ESG, and regulatory compliance,” said Ilya Levtov, CEO of Craft. “The advisory board's extensive leadership and global management experience will serve as a valuable resource as Craft moves into its next phase of growth. We are honored to welcome such a distinguished group of industry leaders and look forward to advancing the industry together.”

“Advanced technologies like AI are reshaping supply chain operations. With this comes tremendous opportunity to impact procurement strategies and resilience. Craft is well positioned to lead the future of supplier risk management by providing advanced technologies that deliver the strongest data foundation, risk monitoring, and collaborative workspace to gain greater visibility into supplier risk and optimize value chain strategies across teams,” said Sasha Pailet Koff, newly appointed Craft advisory board member. “With Craft’s insight and emerging solutions, procurement and supply chain teams will have the potential to evolve into strategic partners, enhancing resilience across the entire enterprise. I’m thrilled to work with Craft and my fellow advisory board members to help shape this new era of modern supplier risk management.”

Craft is the intelligent supply chain resilience platform that enables organizations to know your suppliers, protect against disruptions; and optimize supply chain strategies. With Craft organizations can confidently navigate regulatory environments, uphold ethics, and drive business continuity and growth.

For more information about Craft.co and its new Advisory Board, please visit www.craft.co