Social Media AI Market Trends, Industry Analysis, and Investment Opportunities 2024-2029 - A Forecasted $10.3 Billion Landscape Dominated by Google, Meta, IBM, Sprout Social, Sprinklr, AWS, LivePerson & Others

The AI in social media market is projected to grow from USD 2.20 billion in 2024 to USD 10.33 billion by 2029, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 36.2% during the forecast period. The major factors driving the market growth include the introduction of AI-powered deepfake detection in social media to identify and flag altered content. The rising demand for highly personalized content and recommendations tailored to user preferences and behavior is shaping the social media market.

Google (US), Meta (US), IBM (US), Sprout Social (US), Sprinklr (US), AWS (US), LivePerson (US), HubSpot (US), Microsoft (US), Adobe (US); are some of the key players in the AI in social media market. This study includes an in-depth competitive analysis of these key players in the AI in social media market, including their company profiles, recent developments, and key market strategies.







By product type, the influencer marketing segment registers as the fastest growing market during the forecast period



By automating and optimizing influencer marketing, AI social media tools enable brands to make data-driven decisions, reach relevant audiences, and ensure their campaigns are more effective and cost-efficient. AI-based social media tools in influencer marketing assist brands in detecting fraudulent influencers, which can improve the ROI, increase sales, and improve the brand's reputation. For instance, AI content tools like Lumen5, Canva, Jasper, and Midjourney are major tools for improving influencer marketing strategies by crafting high-quality content.



By region, Asia-Pacific is forecast to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period



Asia Pacific is a rapidly growing region for AI in social media, compelled by high mobile and internet penetration rates and a young, tech-savvy population. Countries like China, India, Japan, and South Korea are leading the adoption, with social media platforms being central to the region's social media ecosystem. With the vast amount of content generated in diverse languages, AI in social media is used for content moderation, language translation, and understanding user-generated content, specifically across China and India.

Research Coverage



This research report categorizes the AI in social media market by product type, deployment mode, use case, end-user, and by region. The scope of the report covers detailed information regarding the major factors, such as drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities, influencing the growth of the AI in social media market.

A detailed analysis of the key industry players has been done to provide insights into their business overview, solutions and services, key strategies, Contracts, partnerships, and agreements. new product & service launches, mergers and acquisitions, and recent developments associated with the authentication and brand protection market. Competitive analysis of upcoming startups in the authentication and brand protection market ecosystem is covered in this report.

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 355 Forecast Period 2024-2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $2.2 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $10.33 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 36.2% Regions Covered Global

Market Dynamics

Drivers Emergence of AR in Social Media to Enhance Brand Visibility and Boost User Engagement Growth in Gen AI-based Content Creation Tools to Enable Brands to Create Captivating and Unique Content Rising Demand for Highly Personalized Content and Recommendations Tailored to User Preferences and Behavior Improved Collaboration Among Influencer Brands to Design More Effective Influencer Marketing Campaigns

Restraints Stricter Regulations Surrounding Usage of AI in Social Media and Privacy

Opportunities Introduction of AI-Powered Deepfake Detection in Social Media to Identify and Flag Altered Content AI-Driven Social Media Assistants to Optimize Account Management, Content Sharing, and User Engagement for Businesses

Challenges Content Misinterpretation and Devaluation Limited Creativity and Personalization



Ecosystem Analysis

Social Media Management Providers

Social Listening Providers

Influencer Marketing Providers

Reporting and Analytics Providers

Customer Service Providers

End-users

Case Study Analysis

Emplifi Transformed Customer Engagement System of Dine Brands by Revolutionizing Strategy and Amplifying Social Care

Lately's AI-Driven Strategy Amplified Content Reach and Engagement, Boosting Supporting Strategies and Brand Visibility

Sprinklr's Unified Platform Enhanced Costa Cruises' Social Media Strategy and Customer Engagement

AI-Powered Social Listening from Dash Hudson Boosted Brand Insights for Summer Fridays

Kettler Engaged Customers Across Its Extensive Real Estate Portfolio Using Sprout Social

Companies Featured in the Report

Google

Meta

IBM

Sprout Social

Sprinklr

AWS

Liveperson

Hubspot

Microsoft

Adobe

OpenAI

Baidu

Hootsuite

Qualtrics

Brandwatch

Converseon

Meltwater

Quid

Digimind

CreatorIQ

Aspire.io

Lately

Socialpilot

Copy.AI

Flick

Dash Hudson

Jasper

Upfluence

Ocoya

Upgrow

Storychief

Genius.AI

Contentstudio

Emplifi

Lumen5

Buffer

Narrato.io

Mentionlytics

Kapwing

Predis.ai

Pictory

Midjourney

Synthesia

