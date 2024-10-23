Massage Pillow Market Global Forecast Report and Company Analysis 2024-2032 Featuring Beurer, Breo, Deluxe Comfort, Gess, Homedics, Medisana, OTO Wellness, & Walgreen

Dublin, Oct. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Massage Pillow Market Global Forecast Report by Product Type, Application, Distribution Channel, Countries and Company Analysis 2024-2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Massage Pillow market size is expected to increase by CAGR of 4.68% from its current value of US$977.08 million in 2023 to reach a total market value of US$1.47 billion in 2032 over the sample period from 2024 to 2032. This steady growth is due to the need for relaxation and wellness products and advancement in massage equipment.







Growth Drivers for the Global Massage Pillow Market

Increasing Demand for Stress Relief and Wellness Products



Currently the world is embracing mental health and self-care; massage pillows being some of the wellness products that people are demanding for. Due to increased pressure from work, people look for ways in which they can have leisure from the busy schedules they have. Massage pillows are also economical and more within reach than most forms of massage for stress free muscles and to help with the pains too.

This is common with the urban people and the working class across the globe, and therefore contributing to the growth of the market through the buying of products that will enhance healthy living. According to Bain & Company, the luxury market customers lies at 390 million, 2025 it is expected to get up to 450 million through the increase of middle class especially in the Asia region.



Technological Advancements in Massage Equipment



Massage pillows have benefited from technological advancement, through enhancement of its features and its functionality. The current models also have features such as the adjustable level of massage intensity, heat modulation, Shiatsu massage that features knuckles, and Vibro massage. Bluetooth compatibility and mobile application control are also being introduced in the massage pillows which give the technology a more personal and convenient feel. They make user-friendly operation possible while also extending the customer base and the utilization of the product, which creates demand.



Growing Adoption of Portable Wellness Devices



Development of working from home and enhanced travel means that portable wellness options are now more necessary than ever. Massage pillows are small, lightweight and convenient to use - which is why the travelling and shopping set tends to gravitate towards them. This feature makes it possible for the users to have therapeutic advantages wherever they are, at home, at the office or even while they are away from home. This flexibility has ensured that massage pillows have become an ever-growing market especially for the new-age adventurous users such as travelers and work from home clientele.



Asia Pacific Massage Pillow Industry



The massage pillow business in the Asia-Pacific region is growing exponentially because of the following factors: improving disposable income per capita, the rising understanding of the value of relaxation, and the growing trend toward self-care. Other important markets include China, Japan, and South Korea and these are all driven by such high demands for an affordable and portable solution to relaxation. The availability has been enhanced by major technological advances especially in the e-commerce to increase the popularity of the massage pillows. This should increase further thus ensuring the market continues to grow much more in future.



China Massage Pillow Industry



The market for massage pillow in China is expanding due to the expanded middle-income population coupled with ready to spend and health-conscious populace. The market enjoys the backing of a strong production capacity in the domestic environment, which helps reduce costs and bring about technological improvements. More and more customers look for cheap ways to reduce stress and find relaxing and pain relief at home.

These products have become popular because of the internet stores where they can be purchased from making it easier for people in the villages and towns to access them. The massage pillows' market in China is expected to grow continually over the years since people continue to pay attention to self-care, including embracing healthy lifestyles.



Middle East Massage Pillow Industry



The Middle East massage pillow industry is progressing becoming more popular as consumers have become more conscious about the health products. The upsurge in disposable incomes and the need for ready relaxation solutions are some of the factors boosting the growth in this region especially in countries such as UAE and KSA.

With increased education on the therapeutic effects of massage therapies for reducing stress and for muscle relaxation, there is increased demand for portable massage products such as massage pillows. The possibilities of the overall growth of e-commerce and the presence of new, highly functional and feature-rich devices have also stimulated market development.



Saudi Arabia Massage Pillow Industry



The Saudi Arabia massage pillow market is expanding because of the growing consciousness of civilization about health and personal care. Market for relaxation products like massage pillows is growing as consumers are now looking for affordable home solution to anxiety and muscle aches. This demand is attributed to the increase in the middle-class population in the country, relatively bigger disposable income and the uptake of wellness tourism that is gaining momentum from around the world. Availability of more outlets for buying these products through e-commerce increase access to this product.

Hence, as a result of demand on enhancing the health status of Saudi Arabian users, massage pillow will experience growth in the coming years. The flowchart of the number of females employed in Saudi Arabia was depicted in a study conducted in February 2024. It pointed out how this trend affects the conceptions of luxury consumption as defined by the New Codes of Luxury into Saudi Arabia.



Global Massage Pillow Company Analysis



The major participants in the Massage Pillow market includes Beurer GmbH, Breo (Shenzhen Breo Technology Co. Ltd), Deluxe Comfort, Gess, Homedics Usa LLC, Medisana GmbH (Xiamen Comfort Sci&Tech Group Co Ltd), OTO Wellness, Walgreen Co. (Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc.).



Key Questions Answered in Report:

How big is the Massage Pillow industry?

What is the Massage Pillow industry growth rate?

Who are the key players in Massage Pillow industry?

What are the factors driving the Massage Pillow industry?

Which Region held the largest market share in the Massage Pillow industry?

What segments are covered in the Massage Pillow Market report?

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 200 Forecast Period 2023 - 2032 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $977.08 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2032 $1474.7 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.6% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Research & Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Dynamics

4.1 Growth Drivers

4.2 Challenges



5. Global Massage Pillow Market



6. Market Share Analysis

6.1 Product Type

6.2 Application

6.3 Distribution Channel

6.4 Country



7. Product Type

7.1 With Hyperthermia

7.2 Others



8. Application

8.1 Sedentary Population

8.2 Housework People

8.3 Others



9. Distribution Channel

9.1 Online

9.2 Offline



10. Country

10.1 North America

10.1.1 United States

10.1.2 Canada

10.2 Europe

10.2.1 France

10.2.2 Germany

10.2.3 Italy

10.2.4 Spain

10.2.5 United Kingdom

10.2.6 Belgium

10.2.7 Netherlands

10.2.8 Turkey

10.3 Asia Pacific

10.3.1 China

10.3.2 Japan

10.3.3 India

10.3.4 Australia

10.3.5 South Korea

10.3.6 Thailand

10.3.7 Malaysia

10.3.8 Indonesia

10.3.9 New Zealand

10.4 Latin America

10.4.1 Brazil

10.4.2 Mexico

10.4.3 Argentina

10.5 Middle East & Africa

10.5.1 South Africa

10.5.2 Saudi Arabia

10.5.3 UAE



11. Porter's Five Forces

11.1 Bargaining Power of Buyers

11.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

11.3 Degree of Rivalry

11.4 Threat of New Entrants

11.5 Threat of Substitutes



12. SWOT Analysis

12.1 Strength

12.2 Weakness

12.3 Opportunity

12.4 Threat



13. Key Players

13.1 Overview

13.2 Key Persons

13.3 Recent Development & Strategies

13.4 Product Portfolio

13.5 Financial Insights

Beurer GmbH

Breo (Shenzhen Breo Technology Co. Ltd)

Deluxe Comfort

Gess

Homedics Usa LLC

Medisana GmbH (Xiamen Comfort Sci&Tech Group Co Ltd)

OTO Wellness

Walgreen Co. (Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc.)

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/9fbak7

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment